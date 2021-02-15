This week’s Triangle-area high school basketball schedule, live scoreboard

This is the final week of a shortened high school basketball season for North Carolina’s public schools.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff pairings are scheduled to be released Saturday. The first round of the playoffs is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, just days ahead of the start of the high school football season for public schools Feb. 26

The N.C. Independent Schools released playoff pairings Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday. For NCISAA pairings, click here

MONDAY

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Corinth Holders (boys)

Knightdale at Wake Forest (girls)

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Southern Durham (boys)

Chapel Hill at Orange (girls)

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Durham School of Arts

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at North Duplin

Princeton at Lakewood

Rosewood at Neuse Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Henderson Collegiate at Oxford Prep (boys)

TUESDAY

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Broughton

Leesville Road at Southeast Raleigh

Sanderson at Millbrook

Northern Athletic 4A

Heritage at Knightdale (girls)

Knightdale at Rolesville (boys)

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex Friendship at Holly Springs

Garner at Apex

Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Cary (boys)

Jordan at Panther Creek (boys)

Green Hope at Panther Creek (girls)

Green Level at Riverside (boys)

Big 8 3A

Chapel Hill at Northern Durham

East Chapel Hill at Northwood

Orange at Southern Durham

Vance County at Cedar Ridge

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at Smithfield-Selma

Cleveland at West Johnston

South Johnston at East Wake

Eastern Plains 2A

Farmville Central at Beddingfield

Nash Central at North Pitt

SouthWest Edgecombe at North Johnston

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Graham

Cummings at Reidsville

Carolina 1A

North Duplin at Union

Central Tar Heel 1A

Cornerstone Charter at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

Falls Lake Academy at Roxboro Community

Vance Charter at Henderson Collegiate

Voyager Academy at East Wake Academy

Nonconference

Southern Wake Academy at Wayne Prep

WEDNESDAY

CAP 7 4A

Sanderson at Broughton (girls)

Northern Athletic 4A

Rolesville at Heritage

Wake Forest at Wakefield

South Wake Athletic 4A

Holly Springs at Middle Creek (girls)

South Garner at Middle Creek (boys)

Triangle 4A

Green Level at Athens Drive (girls)

Eastern Plains 2A

SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield

Mid-State 2A

Graham at Durham School of Arts

Carolina 1A

Neuse Charter at Union

Rosewood at Princeton

Central Tar Heel 1A

Southern Wake Academy at Cornerstone Charter

North Central Athletic 1A

Roxboro Community at Oxford Prep

THURSDAY

CAP 7 4A

Leesville Road at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)

Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh (girls)

South Wake Athletic 4A

South Garner at Holly Springs (boys)

Mid-State 2A

Durham School of Arts at Cummings

Central Tar Heel 1A

Research Triangle Charter at Woods Charter (boys)

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Falls Lake Academy

Nonconference

Raleigh HomeSchool at Wayne Prep

FRIDAY

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Enloe

Millbrook at Broughton

Sanderson at Southeast Raleigh

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Rolesville

Heritage at Wake Forest

Wakefield at Knightdale

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex at Fuquay-Varina

Middle Creek at Garner

South Garner at Apex Friendship

Big 8 3A

East Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill

Northern Durham at Orange

Northwood at Vance County

Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge

Greater Neuse 3A

Cleveland at South Johnston

Smithfield-Selma at East Wake

West Johnston at Clayton

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at SouthWest Edgecombe

Farmville Central at North Pitt

North Johnston at Nash Central

Mid-State 2A

Reidsville at Carrboro

Carolina 1A

Conference championship games (at Lakewood)

Central Tar Heel 1A

Henderson Collegiate at Oxford Prep

Woods Charter at Research Triangle Academy

North Central Athletic 1A

East Wake Academy at Vance Charter

Voyager Academy at Falls Lake Academy

Nonconference

Holly Springs at Leesville Road

Lighthouse Christian at South Wake Sabres