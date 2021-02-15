High School Sports
This week’s Triangle-area high school basketball schedule, live scoreboard
This is the final week of a shortened high school basketball season for North Carolina’s public schools.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff pairings are scheduled to be released Saturday. The first round of the playoffs is set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, just days ahead of the start of the high school football season for public schools Feb. 26
The N.C. Independent Schools released playoff pairings Sunday. The postseason begins Tuesday. For NCISAA pairings, click here
MONDAY
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale at Corinth Holders (boys)
Knightdale at Wake Forest (girls)
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Southern Durham (boys)
Chapel Hill at Orange (girls)
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Durham School of Arts
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at North Duplin
Princeton at Lakewood
Rosewood at Neuse Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Henderson Collegiate at Oxford Prep (boys)
TUESDAY
CAP 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Broughton
Leesville Road at Southeast Raleigh
Sanderson at Millbrook
Northern Athletic 4A
Heritage at Knightdale (girls)
Knightdale at Rolesville (boys)
South Wake Athletic 4A
Apex Friendship at Holly Springs
Garner at Apex
Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Cary (boys)
Jordan at Panther Creek (boys)
Green Hope at Panther Creek (girls)
Green Level at Riverside (boys)
Big 8 3A
Chapel Hill at Northern Durham
East Chapel Hill at Northwood
Orange at Southern Durham
Vance County at Cedar Ridge
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at Smithfield-Selma
Cleveland at West Johnston
South Johnston at East Wake
Eastern Plains 2A
Farmville Central at Beddingfield
Nash Central at North Pitt
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Johnston
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Graham
Cummings at Reidsville
Carolina 1A
North Duplin at Union
Central Tar Heel 1A
Cornerstone Charter at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
Falls Lake Academy at Roxboro Community
Vance Charter at Henderson Collegiate
Voyager Academy at East Wake Academy
Nonconference
Southern Wake Academy at Wayne Prep
WEDNESDAY
CAP 7 4A
Sanderson at Broughton (girls)
Northern Athletic 4A
Rolesville at Heritage
Wake Forest at Wakefield
South Wake Athletic 4A
Holly Springs at Middle Creek (girls)
South Garner at Middle Creek (boys)
Triangle 4A
Green Level at Athens Drive (girls)
Eastern Plains 2A
SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield
Mid-State 2A
Graham at Durham School of Arts
Carolina 1A
Neuse Charter at Union
Rosewood at Princeton
Central Tar Heel 1A
Southern Wake Academy at Cornerstone Charter
North Central Athletic 1A
Roxboro Community at Oxford Prep
THURSDAY
CAP 7 4A
Leesville Road at Cardinal Gibbons (girls)
Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh (girls)
South Wake Athletic 4A
South Garner at Holly Springs (boys)
Mid-State 2A
Durham School of Arts at Cummings
Central Tar Heel 1A
Research Triangle Charter at Woods Charter (boys)
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Falls Lake Academy
Nonconference
Raleigh HomeSchool at Wayne Prep
FRIDAY
CAP 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons at Enloe
Millbrook at Broughton
Sanderson at Southeast Raleigh
Northern Athletic 4A
Corinth Holders at Rolesville
Heritage at Wake Forest
Wakefield at Knightdale
South Wake Athletic 4A
Apex at Fuquay-Varina
Middle Creek at Garner
South Garner at Apex Friendship
Big 8 3A
East Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill
Northern Durham at Orange
Northwood at Vance County
Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge
Greater Neuse 3A
Cleveland at South Johnston
Smithfield-Selma at East Wake
West Johnston at Clayton
Eastern Plains 2A
Beddingfield at SouthWest Edgecombe
Farmville Central at North Pitt
North Johnston at Nash Central
Mid-State 2A
Reidsville at Carrboro
Carolina 1A
Conference championship games (at Lakewood)
Central Tar Heel 1A
Henderson Collegiate at Oxford Prep
Woods Charter at Research Triangle Academy
North Central Athletic 1A
East Wake Academy at Vance Charter
Voyager Academy at Falls Lake Academy
Nonconference
Holly Springs at Leesville Road
Lighthouse Christian at South Wake Sabres
