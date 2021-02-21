The 2021 Triangle-area high school football preview

Believe it or not, high school football -- yes football -- kicks off in February.

On Friday, public schools teams in the Triangle and throughout North Carolina will begin their 2020, er, 2021 season. And football players will be very busy.

The “spring” 2021 season starts Friday and ends April 26. Players won’t have much of a break before the “regular” 2021 season kicks off in August.

And this spring teams will play a shortened seven game season with a four-week playoff, one shorter than usual. Every game will take on a heightened meaning.

Here is our preview for the season.

2021 Spring Preview

You’ve heard this all before.

Cardinal Gibbons, Leesville Road, Wake Forest, Panther Creek, Southern Durham, Cleveland and Princeton -- they’re the favorites.

But the high school football season that begins next Friday night will look a lot different from any that has preceded it.

First, there’s the obvious. It’s football in late winter and spring -- the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The N.C. High School Athletic Association squeezed football into a time of year usually occupied by basketball and then spring sports.

So teams will play only seven regular-season games, at most.

Schedules are likely to be fluid, with some games likely being postponed as teams deal with COVID protocols. Late last week, the Sandhills 4A Conference moved the annual Richmond Senior-Scotland County game from the end of the season to the opener. A day later, the game was postponed after Scotland County’s program encountered COVID issues.

When asked about the top players in his school’s league, Orange head coach Van Smith said, “I have no idea. I hear some players have graduated early and enrolled in college, some are ineligible, and some are sitting out due to COVID.”

Smith said three teams in the Big 8 3A Conference don’t have enough players to field junior varsity teams this season.

Indeed, several of the players who would have commanded headlines on the field this spring are now enrolled in college.

But across the Triangle and the rest of North Carolina, coaches and players say they’ll deal with all the obstacles, in hope of completing a football season.

“We’re trying to get back to some form of normalcy,” Orange’s Smith said.

So here’s a look at an abnormal season that players and coaches hope will turn out somewhat normal:

8 teams to watch

(listed alphabetically)

Cardinal Gibbons: The Crusaders came three points short of winning the 4A state title in 2019 and have a loaded roster this season. We won’t have to wait long to see if they’re championship material again (see “Games to Watch”).

Cleveland: The Rams were 12-2 in 2019, and they have 16 of 22 starters back. And coach Scott Riley is 62-20 in six years as head coach. Any questions?

Leesville Road: The Pride lost much of the leaders from the 2019 team that reached the 4AA state finals, but several top defenders return. Leesville Road figures to reload.

Northern Durham: John Hammett is 28-3 in three seasons as the Knights’ head coach, and he has more than half his team’s starting positions covered by returnees.

Panther Creek: The Catamounts, with 12 starters back and a talented senior class, are picked by most rival coaches to win the Triangle 4A.

Princeton: The Bulldogs have been a 1A power in recent seasons but have only six returning starters. Princeton is big, however, and look for coach Travis Gaster to have his team in playoff shape by late March.

Southern Durham: Coming off a 10-2 season and loaded with returnees, the Spartans figure to battle Northern Durham for the Big 8 3A crown.

Wake Forest: The Cougars were hit hard by graduation, but who doesn’t think they’ll be a contender as the season develops?

8 players to watch

(listed alphabetically)

Brock Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr., WR-RB, 6-2, 201): Biestek can play a variety of skill positions, has speed, and is a team leader. He earned all-conference and all-area honors in 2019.

Cade Cunningham, Heritage (Sr. QB, 6-4, 210): A three-sport standout, Cunningham has a strong arm, and coaches consider him a strong leader and a student of the game. He and Will Hawkins could be a dynamic duo.

Jacob Gill, Cardinal Gibbons (Sr., WR, 6-0, 180): With blazing speed and good hands, Gill will be a key part of the Crusader offense. He has offers from at least three ACC schools and several other FBS programs. He was an all-state pick in 2019.

Omarion Hampton, Cleveland (Jr., RB-LB, 6-2, 218): Hampton was Greater Neuse 3A Player of the Year in 2019 after accounting for 2,607 yards from scrimmage.

Ethan Harris, Rolesville (Sr., WR, 6-2, 195): Harris had 400 receiving yards as a junior in 2019. He is an Air Force commit.

Will Hawkins, Heritage (Jr., WR, 6-4, 200): A Vance County transfer, Hawkins is an excellent deep ball threat and is being heavily recruited by schools in the ACC, Conference USA and Sun Belt.

Kyle Ihle, Middle Creek (Sr., P-PK, 6-2, 200): Ihle is a reliable wide receiver, but he was signed by Randolph-Macon for his accurate and strong leg.

Omari Smith, Southern Durham (Sr., QB, 6-3, 195): He was an all-Big 8 3A selection in 2019 and is a candidate for the conference’s most valuable player award this season.

Rylan Vann, Cary (Jr., OL-DL, 6-2, 270): Vann was an all-conference pick as a sophomore in 2019 and has offers from several schools, including N.C. State and West Virginia.

Games to watch

Friday: Cardinal Gibbons at Leesville Road: How about a CAP 7 4A showdown on opening night? A pair of 2019 state playoff finalists square off.

Friday: Northern Durham at Southern Durham: See above. Except this game could determine the Big 8 3A title.

March 5: Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons: It’s the sole nonconference game for each team, matching a pair of perennial football powerhouses.

March 19: Cardinal Gibbons at Millbrook: If Leesville Road isn’t the Crusaders’ biggest CAP 7 4A challenge, then Millbrook probably is.

March 19: Middle Creek at Holly Springs: It’s part of a big March 19 schedule, with the top two South Wake 4A teams meeting.

March 19: Panther Creek at Hillside: Hillside’s defense against Panther Creek’s offense in a South Wake 4A showdown.

March 26: Wake Forest at Rolesville: Rolesville has a more experienced team, but by this point, some of Wake Forest’s younger players probably will have developed. It’s a premier game in the North Athletic 4A.

March 26: Clayton at Cleveland: It’ll be homecoming for Cleveland and a battle of the Greater Neuse 3A’s top teams.

April 2: Princeton at Lakewood: In 2019, Princeton beat Lakewood 42-0. This year, these teams are considered top contenders in the Carolina 1A.

Conference capsules

A brief look at conference races (not all coaches provided information):

CAP 7 4A

Broughton could be a surprise team, with standout receivers in Sutton Lasso, McAllum Wright, Winton Ash and Damian Ford.

With three of its top four receivers back, Cardinal Gibbons will have an explosive offense. The defense includes CB Malcolm Reid, who had two interceptions in the 2019 4A title game; and LB Blake Cooling, an all-conference player in 2019.

Leesville Road lost much of its 2019 offense, but the defense is strong behind LB Will Keever (52 tackles in 2019) and 6-6, 235-pound DE Beau Atkinson.

Ethan Lentz, a WR-DB who is starting for the fourth season and was all-conference the last two years, leads the way for Millbrook. Junior WR Wesley Grimes already has several Division 1 college offers.

Sanderson has eight returning starters on offense, with senior QB Jaxon Masterson vying for all-conference honors. Senior DT Jaquan Adams and senior DT-TE Will Thomas each weigh more than 280 pounds and give the Spartans power on the line.

Prediction: 1. Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Leesville Road; 3. Millbrook; 4. Sanderson; 5. Broughton; 6. Southeast Raleigh; 7. Enloe.

Northern Athletic 4A

Heritage should fly behind senior QB Cade Cunningham and senior WR Jonah Portugal, who also can play at running back.

Rolesville will be strong behind junior QB Byrum Brown, who had 2,400 passing yards in 2019 as a sophomore. Senior DE Olu Adewumi, an all-conference pick in 2019, leads the defense.

Gone are stellar RB’s Elijah Hines and Maquel Haywood. But Wake Forest will be strong behind 5-10, 210-pound senior RB Christ Moore, who rushed for 772 yards in 2019. Junior LB Chris Allen (20 quarterback hurries), 6-4 and 260 pounds, is drawing Division 1 college interest.

Prediction: 1. Wake Forest; 2. Heritage; 3. Rolesville; 4. Wakefield; 5. Knightdale; 6. Corinth Holders.

South Wake Athletic 4A

Defense also is a strength for Fuquay-Varina, with all-conference senior LB Connor Rosenblum (5-10, 205) leading the way. Caden Castle, a junior QB, will need to develop quickly.

Holly Springs will have a strong ground game, with all-conference RB’s Derek Coombs (6-2, 205, senior) and Dylan Waskey (5-7, 175, senior). The defense should be exceptional, with newcomers like junior LB Seth Fowler and sophomore LB Chase Christopher.

Middle Creek’s strength is on defense, with DL Quincy Pugh (6-3, 255-pound senior), DL Stephen Holland (6-2, 260-pound senior) and DL James Strohbusch (6-4, 245-pound junior). Only three starters return on offense.

South Garner was 1-10 in 2019, but coach Daniel Finn has 18 returning starters. QB Josh Gayton leads the school’s first senior class. Watch for sophomores Malachi Hardy (WR), Jordan Reid (RB) and Elijah Marshall (OL) to develop quickly.

Prediction: 1. Holly Springs; 2. Garner; 3. Middle Creek; 4. South Garner; 5. Apex Friendship; 6. Fuquay-Varina; 7. Apex.

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive is coming off a 1-10 season but has nine offensive and six defensive starters remaining. Coach Jeremy Fullbright has a strong and experienced offensive line with seniors Tyler Thomas, J.D. Sterling, Richie Doyle and Ben Chavis.

With Rylan Vann (6-2, 270), rated by one service as the No. 2 center nationally, Cary has the makings of a strong line. Vann also plays defense on a unit that also includes senior lineman Jonathan Matthews (6-1, 230) and senior CB Osiah Tryance (6-1, 195), both of whom have college offers.

Green Hope has the makings of a strong defense, led by senior S James McNear and senior LB Ben Hunt. Senior RB-LB Bibby Heron, a transfer from Connecticut, leads the new faces.

Green Level has more returning starters than anyone in the Triangle -- 22. They are from the junior varsity team that went 9-1 in 2019. The school is in its third year and won’t have a senior class until next year. Sophomore QB Carter Devereaux and junior RB Cam Chatmon lead the offense.

Hillside is another potentially strong defensive team, with senior LB’s Tylil Alston and Jahvonta Young in the spotlight. Coach Louis Harrison will have eight sophomores getting considerably playing time.

Jordan is inexperienced but has junior DE Vincent Anthony Jr. (6-3, 205), who has several Division 1 college offers. Anthony and DE Joshua Donald will anchor another strong defense.

With Appalachian State commit Jonathan Streeter, a senior CB-WR, Panther Creek is considered by most coaches to be the conference favorite. All-state senior DE Jeff McKnight and N.C. State commit Chase Hatley, a 6-3, 205-pound senior CB, head yet another tough defense. Scoring should be difficult this season in the Triangle 8 4A.

Riverside might have the conference’s top offense. First-year head coach Andre George has senior QB Landin Sledge, who has passed for more than 3,700 yards, and a pair of explosive WR’s in Diamiri Martin and Elijah Fuller.

Prediction: 1. Panther Creek; 2. Riverside; 3. Green Hope; 4. Hillside; 5. Jordan; 6. Cary; 7. Athens Drive; 8. Green Level.

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge was 1-10 in 2019 and has just four returning starters. Coach Cory Lea hopes to start the building process with linemen Jared Clayton, Ryan Long, Hunter Shingleton and James Laurisa.

Yale commit Declan Savage, a 6-5, 265-pound senior OL who also is a standout lacrosse player, leads the way for Chapel Hill. Junior QB Caleb Kelley and WR’s Kameron Walker and Kyhlil Jones are the top offensive threats.

Northern Durham could be very strong offensively, behind four-year starters Caleb Steele at WR and Jaylon Chestnut at RB. Senior QB Kyle Barnhill and senior TE Kris Herring add to the attack.

A 6-6, 220-pound senior, Nigel Slanker does a lot for Orange. He plays QB and DB and is the kicker and punter. The Panthers like to run the ball, so senior RB Zahmir Watkins is a key there.

Southern Durham will be big, fast and strong, with QB Omari Smith leading the way. The offensive line is exceptionally talented, with junior Wayne Clayton (6-3, 265), junior Jorge Villareal (6-5, 270) and senior Kaleb Hill (6-0, 265) all drawing college recruiters’ attention.

Prediction: 1. Southern Durham; 2. Northern Durham; 3. Northwood; 4. Chapel Hill; 5. Orange; 6. Cedar Ridge; 7. Vance County; 8. East Chapel Hill.

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton only has five returning starters, but the defense is strong. Senior LB’s Isaiah Mananga (Wofford commit), Amare Bryant (Gardner-Webb commit) and Eli Price (rugby commit to Army) should keep the Comets in most games.

With 16 returning starters from a 12-2 team, life is good for Cleveland. Junior QB Skyler Locklear passed for 2,625 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2019, and the defense includes senior LB Hunter Morris, who had 129 tackles, five sacks and five forced turnovers last season.

North Johnston coach Michael Barnett expects sophomores to hold down 10 of 22 starting positions. Senior RB Cameron Privette is among the few experienced players.

Another very young team is Smithfield-Selma, with junior QB George Brewer and sophomore DL Joshua Hightower expected to play key roles. Senior WR-DB Devon Roesch, 6-4 and 225 pounds, is a key player.

South Johnston has versatile players in seniors Chase Carroll (6-3, 205) and Damonte Burgess (5-7, 185). Senior RB-S Kysheem Green is another experienced leader.

Prediction: 1. Cleveland; 2. Clayton; 3. South Johnston; 4. West Johnston; 5. Smithfield-Selma; 6. East Wake.

Eastern Plains 2A

Prediction: 1. Beddingfield; 2. SouthWest Edgecombe; 3. Nash Central; 4. North Johnston; 5. North Pitt; 6. Farmville Central.

Carolina 1A

Princeton is coming off a 10-2 season and is a perennial 1A power, but only six starters return this season. Coach Travis Gaster says his team will need to tackle well and force some turnovers. Junior LB Paul Edens (6-0, 220) and defensive backs Harley Bartholomew (senior, 6-2, 190) and Jaydon Brooks (junior, 6-1, 195) will lead the defense.

Prediction: 1. Princeton; 2. Lakewood; 3. Rosewood; 4. North Duplin; 5. Rosewood; 6. Union; 7. Hobbton.

