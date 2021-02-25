Wake isn’t making changes yet, even as NC allows more fans at high school sports events

The Wake County school system plans to eventually let more fans attend high school athletic contests, but not this week — even though it’s being allowed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper announced Wednesday that a new executive order, going into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, will significantly expand how many people are allowed at indoor and outdoor facilities, including sports events.

But in an update posted online Thursday, the Wake County school system says it plans to announce updated spectator guidelines next week.

“This update will allow for increased attendance and for visiting spectators to attend games, at both outdoor and indoor venues,” the district posted. “We are excited for this opportunity to welcome more fans to see our student-athletes compete.

“We are currently working to develop procedures that will allow us to safely accommodate more spectators. For that reason, our current spectator guidelines will remain in place for now.”

Wake, which is North Carolina’s largest school district, is for now staying with current state guidelines that limit capacity to 25 people at indoor events and 100 people at outdoor events. Wake will also continue to limit attendance to immediate family members of the home team.

New state rules go into effect Friday

Under Cooper’s new executive order, outdoor facilities will be allowed to host up to 30% of their capacity.

Indoor facilities that hold 5,000 or more people will be allowed to host 15% of capacity. Smaller indoor facilities will be allowed to host up to 30% of capacity but would be capped at 250 spectators.

The new looser guidelines come as parents have chaffed at state restrictions that have prevented many from seeing their children play in person.

In contrast to Wake, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, which is the state’s second largest district, released new guidelines on Wednesday hours after Cooper’s announcement, the Charlotte Observer reported.

CMS said it will allow 500 spectators at outdoor athletic events beginning March 1, after the first week of high school football, which begins Thursday and Friday. The district said the home team will be allowed 300 spectators and the visiting team 200 spectators.

Lawmakers want even more fans

Even with the new executive order, state lawmakers are moving ahead with bills to allow even more fans at events.

On Thursday, the Senate Rules Committee backed a statewide bill that would allow high schools to have up to 40% capacity at outdoor events. The committee also backed a bill affecting 14 counties that would allow high schools there to have up to 50% capacity.

A separate bill in the state House would require high schools, UNC System schools and community colleges to allow at least 25% capacity at indoor and outdoor sports events. The bill would allow up to 50% capacity and will be heard at Tuesday’s House Education Committee meeting.