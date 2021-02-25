High School Sports
Thursday’s Triangle HS football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s previews, schedules
How The Sweet 16 Fared
|Rk.
|School (Class)
|Rec.
|This week
|Next week
|1.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|1-0
|d. Leesville Road 21-8
|Wake Forest
|2.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|0-0
|Garner, Fri
|at Cardinal Gibbons
|3.
|Rolesville (4A)
|0-0
|East Wake, Fri
|at Rocky Mount
|4.
|Cleveland (3A)
|0-0
|South View, Fri
|at Corinth-Holders
|5.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|0-1
|lost 21-8 to Cardinal Gibbons
|at Sanderson
|6.
|Clayton (3A)
|0-0
|Corinth-Holders, Sat
|at Harnett Central
|7.
|Heritage (4A)
|0-0
|Broughton, Fri
|Southern Nash
|8.
|Holly Springs (4A)
|0-0
|at South Garner, Fri
|Garner
|9.
|Millbrook (4A)
|0-0
|at Southeast Raleigh, Fri
|Enloe
|10.
|Garner (4A)
|0-0
|at Wake Forest, Fri
|at Holly Springs
|11.
|Green Hope (4A)
|0-0
|Cary, Fri
|Athens Drive
|12.
|Southern Durham (3A)
|0-0
|Northern Durham, Fri
|at Orange
|13.
|Jordan (4A)
|0-0
|Panther Creek, Fri
|at Hillside
|14.
|Riverside (4A)
|0-0
|Green Level, Fri
|at Cary
|15.
|Wakefield (4A)
|0-0
|Southern Nash, Fri
|Fuquay-Varina
|16.
|Northern Durham (3A)
|0-0
|at Southern Durham, Fri
|Cedar Ridge
Thursday’s Scores
AL Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19
Apex Friendship 13, Middle Creek 10
Burns 28, South Point 27
Cardinal Gibbons 21, Leesville 8
Central Davidson 26, Forest Hills 6
Chase 56, Cherryville 9
Cleveland 39, South View 29
Clinton 33, Anson 27
Crest 38, Forestview 13
Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14
Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0
Halifax 50, Southhampton 24
Hibriten 50, Bunker Hill 13
Louisburg 32, Bunn 6
Midway 53, Hobbton 13
Myers Park 49, Garinger 0
Olympic 49, Harding 0
Overhills 13, Cape Fear 0
Pinecrest 22, Hoke County 20
Porter Ridge 41, East Meck 7
Red Springs 41, Fairmont 0
Rose 54, New Bern 7
Salisbury 36, West Rowan 0
South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2
Union Pines 47, Cummings 20
West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21
West Johnston 21, Harnett Central 15
Friday’s Preview/Schedule
Broughton at Heritage, 6:30 p.m. – If the weather isn’t too much of an issue, this CAP 7 4A game could feature offensive fireworks. Broughton has an excellent WR corps, and Heritage is led by QB Cade Cunningham.
Cary at Green Hope, 6:30 p.m. – The host Falcons hope their experienced and strong defense can help them contend in the Triangle 4A. The Imps feature senior QB-WR Talli Price, one of the leading receivers from their 2019 team.
East Wake at Rolesville, 6:30 p.m. – The 3A Warriors visit 4A Rolesville, which is led by QB Byrum Brown, who is coming off a 2,400-yard passing season.
Holly Springs at South Garner, 6:30 p.m. – Holly Springs is among the South Wake Athletic 4A favorites, thanks to RBs Derek Coombs and Dylan Waskey. The host Titans were 1-9 in 2019 but have 18 starters back.
Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh, 7 p.m. – The host Bulldogs’ defense will get a test in this CAP 7 4A game from an explosive Millbrook offense featuring WR’s Ethan Lentz and Wesley Grimes.
Panther Creek at Jordan, 7 p.m. – This Triangle 4A game features two of the Triangle’s top defensive players — Panther Creek CB Chase Hatley and Jordan DE Vincent Anthony Jr.
Riverside at Green Level, 5:30 p.m. – It’s the varsity debut for Green Level, which won’t have a senior class until next year. The Gators’ junior varsity was 9-1 in 2019. Riverside QB Landin Sledge passed for more than 3,700 yards in 2019.
Outside Wake County
Northern Durham at Southern Durham, 7 p.m. – This could be the biggest game of the season in the Big 8 3A, and it could be high-scoring. WR Caleb Steele and TE Kris Herring are among the visiting Knights’ top scoring threats, while the Spartans counter with QB Omari Smith.
East Duplin at Princeton, 2 p.m. Saturday – Princeton, a 1A school coming off a 10-2 season, has only six returning starters. The Bulldogs didn’t do themselves any favors here, as East Duplin made the 2A playoffs in 2019 and typically are a solid club.
— Steve Lyttle
This week’s schedule
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh, 7
South Wake Athletic 4A
Holly Springs at South Garner, 6:30
Triangle 4A
Cary at Green Hope, 6:30
Panther Creek at Jordan, 7
Riverside at Green Level, 5:30
Big 8 3A
Northern Durham at South Durham, 7
Nonconference
Broughton at Heritage, 6:30
Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey, 7
East Duplin at Princeton, 7
East Wake at Rolesville, 6:30
Jones Sr. at Union, 6
Lakewood at Spring Creek, 7
North Duplin at Pinetown Northside, 6
Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7
Reidsville at Thomasville, 6:30
Triton at Knightdale, 7
Union Pines at Cummings, 6:30
Saturday
Nonconference
East Duplin at Princeton, 2
