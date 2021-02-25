Thursday’s Triangle HS football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s previews, schedules

How The Sweet 16 Fared

Rk. School (Class) Rec. This week Next week 1. Cardinal Gibbons (4A) 1-0 d. Leesville Road 21-8 Wake Forest 2. Wake Forest (4A) 0-0 Garner, Fri at Cardinal Gibbons 3. Rolesville (4A) 0-0 East Wake, Fri at Rocky Mount 4. Cleveland (3A) 0-0 South View, Fri at Corinth-Holders 5. Leesville Road (4A) 0-1 lost 21-8 to Cardinal Gibbons at Sanderson 6. Clayton (3A) 0-0 Corinth-Holders, Sat at Harnett Central 7. Heritage (4A) 0-0 Broughton, Fri Southern Nash 8. Holly Springs (4A) 0-0 at South Garner, Fri Garner 9. Millbrook (4A) 0-0 at Southeast Raleigh, Fri Enloe 10. Garner (4A) 0-0 at Wake Forest, Fri at Holly Springs 11. Green Hope (4A) 0-0 Cary, Fri Athens Drive 12. Southern Durham (3A) 0-0 Northern Durham, Fri at Orange 13. Jordan (4A) 0-0 Panther Creek, Fri at Hillside 14. Riverside (4A) 0-0 Green Level, Fri at Cary 15. Wakefield (4A) 0-0 Southern Nash, Fri Fuquay-Varina 16. Northern Durham (3A) 0-0 at Southern Durham, Fri Cedar Ridge

Thursday’s Scores

AL Brown 51, Northwest Cabarrus 19

Apex Friendship 13, Middle Creek 10

Burns 28, South Point 27

Cardinal Gibbons 21, Leesville 8

Central Davidson 26, Forest Hills 6

Chase 56, Cherryville 9

Cleveland 39, South View 29

Clinton 33, Anson 27

Crest 38, Forestview 13

Davie County 42, Ragsdale 14

Glenn 18, East Forsyth 0

Halifax 50, Southhampton 24

Hibriten 50, Bunker Hill 13

Louisburg 32, Bunn 6

Midway 53, Hobbton 13

Myers Park 49, Garinger 0

Olympic 49, Harding 0

Overhills 13, Cape Fear 0

Pinecrest 22, Hoke County 20

Porter Ridge 41, East Meck 7

Red Springs 41, Fairmont 0

Rose 54, New Bern 7

Salisbury 36, West Rowan 0

South Iredell 7, Alexander Central 2

Union Pines 47, Cummings 20

West Forsyth 44, Oak Grove 21

West Johnston 21, Harnett Central 15

Friday’s Preview/Schedule

Broughton at Heritage, 6:30 p.m. – If the weather isn’t too much of an issue, this CAP 7 4A game could feature offensive fireworks. Broughton has an excellent WR corps, and Heritage is led by QB Cade Cunningham.

Cary at Green Hope, 6:30 p.m. – The host Falcons hope their experienced and strong defense can help them contend in the Triangle 4A. The Imps feature senior QB-WR Talli Price, one of the leading receivers from their 2019 team.

East Wake at Rolesville, 6:30 p.m. – The 3A Warriors visit 4A Rolesville, which is led by QB Byrum Brown, who is coming off a 2,400-yard passing season.

Holly Springs at South Garner, 6:30 p.m. – Holly Springs is among the South Wake Athletic 4A favorites, thanks to RBs Derek Coombs and Dylan Waskey. The host Titans were 1-9 in 2019 but have 18 starters back.

Millbrook at Southeast Raleigh, 7 p.m. – The host Bulldogs’ defense will get a test in this CAP 7 4A game from an explosive Millbrook offense featuring WR’s Ethan Lentz and Wesley Grimes.

Panther Creek at Jordan, 7 p.m. – This Triangle 4A game features two of the Triangle’s top defensive players — Panther Creek CB Chase Hatley and Jordan DE Vincent Anthony Jr.

Riverside at Green Level, 5:30 p.m. – It’s the varsity debut for Green Level, which won’t have a senior class until next year. The Gators’ junior varsity was 9-1 in 2019. Riverside QB Landin Sledge passed for more than 3,700 yards in 2019.

Outside Wake County

Northern Durham at Southern Durham, 7 p.m. – This could be the biggest game of the season in the Big 8 3A, and it could be high-scoring. WR Caleb Steele and TE Kris Herring are among the visiting Knights’ top scoring threats, while the Spartans counter with QB Omari Smith.

East Duplin at Princeton, 2 p.m. Saturday – Princeton, a 1A school coming off a 10-2 season, has only six returning starters. The Bulldogs didn’t do themselves any favors here, as East Duplin made the 2A playoffs in 2019 and typically are a solid club.

— Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

CAP 7 4A

South Wake Athletic 4A

Triangle 4A

Big 8 3A

Nonconference

Carrboro at Bartlett-Yancey, 7

East Duplin at Princeton, 7

Jones Sr. at Union, 6

Lakewood at Spring Creek, 7

North Duplin at Pinetown Northside, 6

Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7

Reidsville at Thomasville, 6:30

Triton at Knightdale, 7

Saturday

Nonconference

East Duplin at Princeton, 2