Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (3.5.21)

Charlie Corbett, Broughton Lacrosse: The Capitals’ senior attacker had 14 goals and one assist as Broughton beat Enloe and Sanderson.

Corbett had seven goals in a 13-10 at Sanderson, Feb. 24.

The next day, he had seven more goals and one assist in a 17-2 victory at Enloe.

Corbett had 31 goals and two assists for Broughton (5-2, through Sunday).

Chris Daniels, Millbrook Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior guard had a then career-high, 24 points, to go with six rebounds and three assists in an 86-82 win over Fuquay Varina Feb. 25.

Two days later, Daniels established a new career-best with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 68-66 victory over Apex Friendship in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Daniels also had four points, three rebounds and four assists in an 89-43 win over New Bern Feb. 23.

J.J. Dickens, Fuquay Varina Lacrosse: The Bengals’ senior had four goals and four assists this week to lead Fuquay Varina to wins over Jack Britt and South Garner to help his team remain unbeaten at 8-0 through Sunday.

Dickens had two goals and three assists in a 20-1 win at South Garner, Feb. 24.

He followed that up with two goals sand one assist in a 15-2 win over Jack Britt, Feb. 27.

Dickens has 18 goals and 18 assists for Fuquay Varina this season.

Joshua Hercules, Smithfield Selma Soccer: The Spartans’ senior had a hat trick (three goals) in a 4-3 win over East Wake Feb. 25.

Smithfield Selma also won at South Johnston, Feb. 23, and lost at West Johnston, 5-0 Feb. 24.

Smithfield Selma is 3-3 through Sunday.

Kirra Olson, Apex Friendship Lacrosse: The Patriots’ junior attacker had 12 goals and three assists to help Apex Friendship to wins over Fuquay Varina and Middle Creek.

Olson had four goals in a 19-6 win at Fuquay Varina, Feb. 22.

She also had eight goals and three assists in a 19-9 win at Middle Creek, Feb. 25.

Olson has 26 goals and seven assists for Apex Friendship (4-2, through Sunday).

Zach Peterman, Athens Drive Soccer: The Jaguars’ senior had three goals this week to help Athens Drive to wins over Cary and Riverside.

Peterman had two goals in a 3-1 win at Cary.

He followed that up with one more score in a 3-1 victory over Riverside.

Peterman has five goals and two assists for Athens Drive (4-1, through Sunday).

Noah Smith, Franklin Academy Soccer: The Patriots’ junior had six goals and two assists this week to lead Franklin Academy to wins over East Wake Academy, Roxboro Community and Triangle Math and Science Academy.

Smith had two goals in an 8-1 victory over East Wake Academy Feb. 23.

The next day, Smith has one goal in a 9-0 win over Roxboro Community.

Smith also had three goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Triangle Math and Science Academy Feb. 26.

Smith has nine goals and seven assists for Franklin Academy (7-1, through Sunday).

Katie Tan, Wakefield Lacrosse: The Wolverines’ sophomore midfielder had four goals and two assists to lead Wakefield to a 14-0 win at Rolesville, Feb. 24.

Tan has 29 goals and six assists for Wakefield (3-4, through Sunday).

Meredith Wooten, Princeton Basketball: The 5-foot-4 senior guard had 32 points, five assists and two rebounds in a 67-52, 1A state quarterfinal win over Southside to remain a perfect 15-0 this season, Feb. 27.

Wooten also had 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in a 78-58 victory over North Edgecombe, Feb. 25.

Wooten is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for Princeton.

Caden Zadell, Cardinal Gibbons Lacrosse: The Crusaders’ junior attacker had eight goals, eight assists and eight groundballs to help Cardinal Gibbons to win over Millbrook and Sanderson this week to stay unbeaten at 7-0 through Sunday.

Zadell had four goals, five assists and four groundballs in an 18-0 win over Millbrook, Feb. 22.

He followed that up with four goals, three assists and four more groundballs in a 19-3 win over Sanderson, Feb. 25.

Zadell has 17 goals and 16 assists for Cardinal Gibbons.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 27.

Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players.

