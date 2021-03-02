High School Sports

Cardinal Gibbons stays on top of N&O Sweet 16, faces No. 2 Wake Forest Friday

Cardinal Gibbons holds onto the top spot in this week’s News & Observer Sweet 16 poll.

Gibbons plays No. 2 Wake Forest Friday in the top game in the area.

Four new teams enter this week’s: No. 10 Princeton, No. 11 Sanderson, No. 13 Knightdale and No. 14 Apex Friendship.

News & Observer Sweet 16

Rk.Team (Cl)RecPrvs.
1.Cardinal Gibbons (4A)1-01
2.Wake Forest (4A)1-02
3.Cleveland (3A)1-04
4.Heritage (4A)1-07
5.Leesville Road (4A)0-15
6.Rolesville (4A)0-03
7.Southern Durham (3A)1-012
8.Clayton (3A)1-06
9.Wakefield (4A)1-015
10.Princeton (1A)1-0NR
11.Sanderson (4A)1-0NR
12.Holly Springs (4A)1-08
13.Knightdale (4A)1-0NR
14.Apex Friendship (4A)1-0NR
15.Millbrook (4A)1-09
16.Garner (4A)0-110
