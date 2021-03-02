High School Sports
Cardinal Gibbons stays on top of N&O Sweet 16, faces No. 2 Wake Forest Friday
Cardinal Gibbons holds onto the top spot in this week’s News & Observer Sweet 16 poll.
Gibbons plays No. 2 Wake Forest Friday in the top game in the area.
Four new teams enter this week’s: No. 10 Princeton, No. 11 Sanderson, No. 13 Knightdale and No. 14 Apex Friendship.
News & Observer Sweet 16
|Rk.
|Team (Cl)
|Rec
|Prvs.
|1.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|1-0
|1
|2.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|1-0
|2
|3.
|Cleveland (3A)
|1-0
|4
|4.
|Heritage (4A)
|1-0
|7
|5.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|0-1
|5
|6.
|Rolesville (4A)
|0-0
|3
|7.
|Southern Durham (3A)
|1-0
|12
|8.
|Clayton (3A)
|1-0
|6
|9.
|Wakefield (4A)
|1-0
|15
|10.
|Princeton (1A)
|1-0
|NR
|11.
|Sanderson (4A)
|1-0
|NR
|12.
|Holly Springs (4A)
|1-0
|8
|13.
|Knightdale (4A)
|1-0
|NR
|14.
|Apex Friendship (4A)
|1-0
|NR
|15.
|Millbrook (4A)
|1-0
|9
|16.
|Garner (4A)
|0-1
|10
