High School Sports
Raleigh-area high school football standings, plus this week’s schedule
Cap 7 4A
Conference
All
Cardinal Gibbons
1-0
21
8
1-0-0
21
8
Millbrook
1-0
7
6
1-0-0
7
6
Sanderson
1-0
46
12
1-0-0
46
12
Broughton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
13
19
Enloe
0-1
12
46
0-1-0
12
46
Leesville Road
0-1
8
21
0-1-0
8
21
Southeast Raleigh
0-1
6
7
0-1-0
6
7
Friday’s games
Enloe at Millbrook
Leesville Road at Sanderson
Southeast Raleigh at Millbrook
Canceled
Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons
Northern Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Heritage
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
19
13
Knightdale
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
33
0
Wake Forest
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
33
7
Wakefield
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
38
33
Corinth Holders
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
6
Rolesville
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Cleveland at Corinth Holders
Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield
Knightdale at East Wake
Rolesville at Rocky Mount
Southern Nash at Heritage
Canceled
Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons
South Wake Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Apex Friendship
1-0
13
10
1-0-0
13
10
Fuquay-Varina
1-0
14
6
1-0-0
14
6
Holly Springs
1-0
20
6
1-0-0
20
6
Garner
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
33
Apex
0-1
6
14
0-1-0
6
14
Middle Creek
0-1
10
13
0-1-0
10
13
South Garner
0-1
6
20
0-1-0
6
20
Friday’s games
Garner at Holly Springs
Middle Creek at Apex
South Garner at Apex Friendship
Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield
Triangle 6 4A
Conference
All
Green Hope
1-0
37
7
1-0-0
37
7
Green Level
1-0
14
0
1-0-0
14
0
Hillside
1-0
24
6
1-0-0
24
6
Panther Creek
1-0
29
0
1-0-0
29
0
Athens Drive
0-1
6
24
0-1-0
6
24
Cary
0-1
7
37
0-1-0
7
37
Jordan
0-1
0
29
0-1-0
0
29
Riverside
0-1
0
16
0-1-0
0
16
Friday’s games
Athens Drive at Green Level
Green Hope at Panther Creek
Jordan at Hillside
Saturday’s games
Riverside at Cary
Big 8 3A
Conference
All
Chapel Hill
1-0
42
6
1-0-0
42
6
Northwood
1-0
42
0
1-0-0
42
0
Southern Durham
1-0
20
0
1-0-0
20
0
Cedar Ridge
0-1
0
42
0-1-0
0
42
Northern
0-1
0
20
0-1-0
0
20
Vance County
0-1
6
42
0-1-0
6
42
Orange
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
(a) East Chapel Hill
– not playing this fall
Friday’s games
Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham
Chapel Hill at Northwood
Southern Durham at Orange
(Vance County, bye)
Greater Neuse 3A
Conference
All
Clayton
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
6
0
Cleveland
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
39
29
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
12
West Johnston
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
21
15
South Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
21
East Wake
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Clayton at Harnett Central
Cleveland at Corinth Holders
Knightdale at East Wake
Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston
South Johnston at Triton
West Johnston at Western Harnett
\u0009
Eastern Plains 2A
Conference
All
Beddingfield
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
22
28
Farmville Central
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
45
Nash Central
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
42
North Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
42
North Pitt
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
12
29
Southwest Edgecombe
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
7
Friday’s games
Beddingfield at Hunt
Greene Central at Farmville Central
Nash Central at Northern Nash
Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston
SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro
(North Pitt, bye)
Mid-State 2A
Conference
All
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
23
2
Carrboro
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
2
23
Cummings
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
20
47
Graham
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
61
Reidsville
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Thursday’s games
Winston-Salem Prep at Barlett-Yancey
Friday’s games
Carrboro at Southern Lee
Cummings at Ben L. Smith
Montgomery Central at Graham
Reidsville at East Surry
\u0009\u0009
Carolina 1A
Conference
All
Princeton
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
22
15
Rosewood
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
0
Hobbton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
13
53
Lakewood
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
26
36
North Duplin
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
36
Union
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Thursday’s games
Jones Sr. at North Duplin
Friday’s games
Hobbton at North Stokes
Midway at Lakewood
Pamlico County at Princeton
Spring Creek at Union
West Carteret at Rosewood
Comments