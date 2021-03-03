High School Sports

Raleigh-area high school football standings, plus this week’s schedule

Cap 7 4A



Conference

All

Cardinal Gibbons

1-0

21

8



1-0-0

21

8

Millbrook

1-0

7

6



1-0-0

7

6

Sanderson

1-0

46

12



1-0-0

46

12

Broughton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

13

19

Enloe

0-1

12

46



0-1-0

12

46

Leesville Road

0-1

8

21



0-1-0

8

21

Southeast Raleigh

0-1

6

7



0-1-0

6

7

Friday’s games

Enloe at Millbrook

Leesville Road at Sanderson

Southeast Raleigh at Millbrook

Canceled

Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons

Northern Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Heritage

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

19

13

Knightdale

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

33

0

Wake Forest

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

33

7

Wakefield

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

38

33

Corinth Holders

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

6

Rolesville

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Cleveland at Corinth Holders

Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield

Knightdale at East Wake

Rolesville at Rocky Mount

Southern Nash at Heritage

Canceled

Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons

South Wake Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Apex Friendship

1-0

13

10



1-0-0

13

10

Fuquay-Varina

1-0

14

6



1-0-0

14

6

Holly Springs

1-0

20

6



1-0-0

20

6

Garner

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

33

Apex

0-1

6

14



0-1-0

6

14

Middle Creek

0-1

10

13



0-1-0

10

13

South Garner

0-1

6

20



0-1-0

6

20

Friday’s games

Garner at Holly Springs

Middle Creek at Apex

South Garner at Apex Friendship

Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield

Triangle 6 4A



Conference

All

Green Hope

1-0

37

7



1-0-0

37

7

Green Level

1-0

14

0



1-0-0

14

0

Hillside

1-0

24

6



1-0-0

24

6

Panther Creek

1-0

29

0



1-0-0

29

0

Athens Drive

0-1

6

24



0-1-0

6

24

Cary

0-1

7

37



0-1-0

7

37

Jordan

0-1

0

29



0-1-0

0

29

Riverside

0-1

0

16



0-1-0

0

16

Friday’s games

Athens Drive at Green Level

Green Hope at Panther Creek

Jordan at Hillside

Saturday’s games

Riverside at Cary

Big 8 3A



Conference

All

Chapel Hill

1-0

42

6



1-0-0

42

6

Northwood

1-0

42

0



1-0-0

42

0

Southern Durham

1-0

20

0



1-0-0

20

0

Cedar Ridge

0-1

0

42



0-1-0

0

42

Northern

0-1

0

20



0-1-0

0

20

Vance County

0-1

6

42



0-1-0

6

42

Orange

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

(a) East Chapel Hill















  1. – not playing this fall

Friday’s games

Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham

Chapel Hill at Northwood

Southern Durham at Orange

(Vance County, bye)

Greater Neuse 3A



Conference

All

Clayton

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

6

0

Cleveland

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

39

29

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

28

12

West Johnston

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

21

15

South Johnston

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

21

East Wake

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Clayton at Harnett Central

Cleveland at Corinth Holders

Knightdale at East Wake

Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston

South Johnston at Triton

West Johnston at Western Harnett

\u0009

Eastern Plains 2A



Conference

All

Beddingfield

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

22

28

Farmville Central

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

45

Nash Central

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

42

North Johnston

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

42

North Pitt

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

12

29

Southwest Edgecombe

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

7

Friday’s games

Beddingfield at Hunt

Greene Central at Farmville Central

Nash Central at Northern Nash

Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston

SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro

(North Pitt, bye)

Mid-State 2A



Conference

All

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

23

2

Carrboro

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

2

23

Cummings

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

20

47

Graham

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

61

Reidsville

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Thursday’s games

Winston-Salem Prep at Barlett-Yancey

Friday’s games

Carrboro at Southern Lee

Cummings at Ben L. Smith

Montgomery Central at Graham

Reidsville at East Surry

\u0009\u0009

Carolina 1A



Conference

All

Princeton

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

22

15

Rosewood

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

0

Hobbton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

13

53

Lakewood

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

26

36

North Duplin

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

36

Union

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Thursday’s games

Jones Sr. at North Duplin

Friday’s games

Hobbton at North Stokes

Midway at Lakewood

Pamlico County at Princeton

Spring Creek at Union

West Carteret at Rosewood

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use