Week 2 of HS football starts Friday night. Here’s your Triangle-area preview, schedule

Area prep football preview, schedule

Athens Drive (0-1, 0-1 Triangle 4A) at Green Level (1-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – The host Gators play their first-ever home varsity game, coming off a 16-0 blanking of Riverside. Athens Drive is equally strong on defense, so this could be a tight struggle.

Enloe (0-1, 0-1 CAP 7 4A) at Millbrook (1-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – Millbrook had offensive problems in a 7-6 victory last week but faces a young Enloe defense that surrendered 46 points in its opener.

Fuquay-Varina (1-0) at Wakefield (1-0), 6:30 p.m. – Wakefield’s rebuilt offense exploded for 38 points last week, but the Fuquay-Varina defense, with an experienced DL and LB corps, will provide a tough test. This nonconference game could be among the area’s best this week.

Garner (0-1, 0-0 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Holly Springs (1-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – All-conference RB Derek Coombs scored a pair of touchdowns for Holly Springs last week, and stopping him is a tough task for Garner.

Green Hope (1-0, 1-0 Triangle 4A) at Panther Creek (1-0, 1-0), 1 p.m. Saturday – Two explosive offenses collide in a Saturday matinee. Green Hope QB Evan Ashworth and Panther Creek WR Jonathan Streeter are two of the Triangle’s top offensive players.

Knightdale (1-0) at East Wake (0-0), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Knights, 33-0 winners last week, provide the opening-game foe for a young East Wake team.

Leesville Road (0-1, 0-1 CAP 7 4A) at Sanderson (1-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – Sanderson QB Jaxon Masterson completed 12-of-15 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns last week. The visiting Pride played solid defense in its opening loss to Cardinal Gibbons.

Middle Creek (0-1, 0-1 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Apex (0-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m. – With defensive linemen Quincy Pugh and Stephen Holland, Middle Creek’s defense is tough to score against.

Riverside (0-1, 0-1 Triangle 4A) at Cary (0-1, 0-1), 2 p.m. Saturday – Both head coaches are looking for more offense this week. Riverside was shut out last week, and Cary scored just once.

Rolesville (0-0) at Rocky Mount (1-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a challenging opener for Rolesville, as the host Gryphons, from the Big East 3A, are coming off a 42-0 rout of Nash Central. The Rams will need to stop RB McKenly Hines, who rushed for three touchdowns last week.

South Garner (0-1, 0-1 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Apex Friendship (1-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – The host Patriots hope to go 2-0 in conference against the Titans, who continue their rebuilding process.

Southeast Raleigh (0-1, 0-1 CAP 7 4A) at Broughton (0-1, 0-0), 6:30 p.m. – Broughton QB Ben Gilbert had a gutsy performance in bad weather last week against Heritage. Southeast Raleigh played well in a 7-6 loss to Millbrook

Southern Nash (0-1) at Heritage (1-0), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Firebirds moved the ball well in last week’s 38-33 loss to Wakefield. Heritage QB Cade Cunningham, stifled by rain last week, could have a big night.

Outside Wake

Clayton (1-0) at Harnett Central (0-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Comets’ offense scored just six points in the mud last week but should show development this week. Harnett Central is coming off a 21-15 loss to West Johnston.

Cleveland (1-0) at Corinth Holders (0-1), 6:30 p.m. – QB Skyler Locklear and the explosive Cleveland offense scored 39 points in the rain last week. But the host Pirates held Clayton to six points last week.

Chapel Hill (1-0, 1-0 Big 8 3A) at Northwood (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a meeting of two teams picked to finish near the middle of the pack, yet each scored 42 points last week.

Schedule changes

The highly-anticipated Wake Forest-at-Cardinal Gibbons game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Wake Forest was unable to find a replacement opponent.

And the East Chapel Hill-at-Vance County game is off, with East Chapel Hill electing not to play football this spring.

This week’s schedule

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Enloe at Millbrook, 6:30

Leesville Road at Sanderson, 6:30

Southeast Raleigh at Broughton, 6:30

South Wake Athletic 4A

Garner at Holly Springs, 6:30

Middle Creek at Apex, 6:30

South Garner at Apex Friendship, 6:30

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Green Level, 6:30

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Northern Durham, 7

Chapel Hill at Northwood, 7

Southern Durham at Orange, 6:30

Nonconference

Beddingfield at Hunt, 6

Carrboro at Southern Lee, 6:30

Clayton at Harnett Central, 7

Cleveland at Corinth Holders, 6:30

Cummings at Ben L. Smith, 7

Fuquay-Varina at Wakefield, 6:30

Greene Central at Farmville Central, 6

Hobbton at North Stokes, 7

Knightdale at East Wake, 6:30

Midway at Lakewood, 7

Montgomery Central at Graham, 7

Nash Central at Northern Nash, 6

Pamlico County at Princeton, 7

Perquimans at North Pitt, 6

Reidsville at East Surry, 7

Rolesville at Rocky Mount, 6

Smithfield-Selma at North Johnston, 7

South Johnston at Triton, 7

Southern Nash at Heritage, 6:30

SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro, 7

Spring Creek at Union, 6

West Carteret at Rosewood, 7

West Johnston at Western Harnett, 6:30

Postponed/Canceled

East Chapel Hill at Vance County

Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons

Saturday

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Panther Creek, 1

Jordan vs. Hillside, at Durham County Stadium, 1

Riverside at Cary, 2