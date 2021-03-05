High School Sports

Triangle-area high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared

Rk.Team (Cl)RecThis WeekNext week
1.Cardinal Gibbons (4A)1-0Wake Forest, can.Sanderson
2.Wake Forest (4A)1-0Gibbons, can.at Knightdale
3.Cleveland (3A)2-0d. Corinth Holders 62-15East Wake
4.Heritage (4A)2-0d. Southern Nash 28-22Corinth-Holders
5.Leesville Road (4A)1-1d. Sanderson 24-7Millbrook
6.Rolesville (4A)1-0d. Rocky Mount 42-7Wakefield
7.Southern Durham (3A)2-0d. Orange 20-0Vance County
8.Clayton (3A)2-0d Harnett Central 30-12South Johnston
9.Wakefield (4A)1-1lost 17-12 to Fuquay-Varinaat Rolesville
10.Princeton (1A)2-0d. Pamlico County 52-28at Union
11.Sanderson (4A)1-1lost 24-7 to Leesvile RoadMillbrook
12.Holly Springs (4A)2-0d. Garner 17-6at Fuquay-Varina
13.Knightdale (4A)2-0d. East Wake 21-0Wake Forest
14.Apex Friendship (4A)2-0d. South Garner 43-0at Apex
15.Millbrook (4A)2-0d. Enloe 50-26at Leesville Road
16.Garner (4A)0-2lost 17-6 to Holly Springsat Middle Creek

Friday’s Results

CAP 7 4A

Broughton 9, Southeast Raleigh 6

Leesville Road 24, Sanderson 7

Millbrook 50, Enloe 26

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex Friendship 43, South Garner 0

Holly Springs 17, Garner 6

Middle Creek 34, Apex 0

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6

Big 8 3A

Northwood 7, Chapel Hill 6

Northern Durham 45, Cedar Ridge 18

Southern Durham 20, Orange 0

Nonconference

Clayton 30, Harnett Central 12

Cleveland 62, Corinth-Holders 15

Cummings at Ben L. Smith, late

Fuquay-Varina 17, Wakefield 12

Greene Central 14, Farmville Central 13

Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22

Hobbton at North Stokes, late

Hunt 27, Beddingfield 14

Knightdale 21, East Wake 0

Midway 33, Lakewood 0

Montgomery Central at Graham, late

Northern Nash 38, Nash Central 13

Princeton 52, Pamlico 28

Perquimans 30, North Pitt 24

Reidsville 48, East Surry 14

Rolesville 42, Rocky Mount 7

Rosewood 35, West Carteret 24

Smithfield-Selma 38, North Johnston 0

South Johnston 20, Triton 19

Southern Lee 28, Carrboro 0

Spring Creek 48, Union 0

Tarboro 34, Southwest Edgecombe 0

West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14

Postponed/Canceled

East Chapel Hill at Vance County

Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons

Saturday

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Panther Creek, 1

Jordan vs. Hillside, at Durham County Stadium, 1

Riverside at Cary, canceled (Riverside does not enough players to safely field a team)

Next Week

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Enloe, 7

Millbrook at Leesville Road, 6:30

Sanderson at Cardinal Gibbons, 6:30

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Heritage, 6:30

Wake Forest at Knightdale, 7

Wakefield at Rolesville, 6:30

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex Friendship at Apex, 7

Garner at Middle Creek, 7

Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina, 7

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Green Hope, 7

Cary at Panther Creek, 6:30

Green Level at Jordan, 7

Hillside at Riverside, 7

Big 8 3A

Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill, 7

Northwood at East Chapel Hill, 7

Orange at Northern Durham, 6:30

Vance County at Southern Durham, 7

Greater Neuse 3A

East Wake at Cleveland, 6:30

South Johnston at Clayton, 7

West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma, 7

Eastern Plains 2A

Nash Central at Farmville Central, 6

North Johnston at Beddingfield, 7

North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Graham, 7

Carolina 1A

North Duplin at Lakewood, 7

Princeton at Union, 7

Nonconference

Ragsdale at Reidsville, 7

SATURDAY, MARCH 13

Nonconference

South Garner at Southeast Raleigh, 3

