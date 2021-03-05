High School Sports
Triangle-area high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|Team (Cl)
|Rec
|This Week
|Next week
|1.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|1-0
|Wake Forest, can.
|Sanderson
|2.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|1-0
|Gibbons, can.
|at Knightdale
|3.
|Cleveland (3A)
|2-0
|d. Corinth Holders 62-15
|East Wake
|4.
|Heritage (4A)
|2-0
|d. Southern Nash 28-22
|Corinth-Holders
|5.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|1-1
|d. Sanderson 24-7
|Millbrook
|6.
|Rolesville (4A)
|1-0
|d. Rocky Mount 42-7
|Wakefield
|7.
|Southern Durham (3A)
|2-0
|d. Orange 20-0
|Vance County
|8.
|Clayton (3A)
|2-0
|d Harnett Central 30-12
|South Johnston
|9.
|Wakefield (4A)
|1-1
|lost 17-12 to Fuquay-Varina
|at Rolesville
|10.
|Princeton (1A)
|2-0
|d. Pamlico County 52-28
|at Union
|11.
|Sanderson (4A)
|1-1
|lost 24-7 to Leesvile Road
|Millbrook
|12.
|Holly Springs (4A)
|2-0
|d. Garner 17-6
|at Fuquay-Varina
|13.
|Knightdale (4A)
|2-0
|d. East Wake 21-0
|Wake Forest
|14.
|Apex Friendship (4A)
|2-0
|d. South Garner 43-0
|at Apex
|15.
|Millbrook (4A)
|2-0
|d. Enloe 50-26
|at Leesville Road
|16.
|Garner (4A)
|0-2
|lost 17-6 to Holly Springs
|at Middle Creek
Friday’s Results
CAP 7 4A
Broughton 9, Southeast Raleigh 6
Leesville Road 24, Sanderson 7
Millbrook 50, Enloe 26
South Wake Athletic 4A
Apex Friendship 43, South Garner 0
Holly Springs 17, Garner 6
Middle Creek 34, Apex 0
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6
Big 8 3A
Northwood 7, Chapel Hill 6
Northern Durham 45, Cedar Ridge 18
Southern Durham 20, Orange 0
Nonconference
Clayton 30, Harnett Central 12
Cleveland 62, Corinth-Holders 15
Cummings at Ben L. Smith, late
Fuquay-Varina 17, Wakefield 12
Greene Central 14, Farmville Central 13
Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22
Hobbton at North Stokes, late
Hunt 27, Beddingfield 14
Knightdale 21, East Wake 0
Midway 33, Lakewood 0
Montgomery Central at Graham, late
Northern Nash 38, Nash Central 13
Princeton 52, Pamlico 28
Perquimans 30, North Pitt 24
Reidsville 48, East Surry 14
Rolesville 42, Rocky Mount 7
Rosewood 35, West Carteret 24
Smithfield-Selma 38, North Johnston 0
South Johnston 20, Triton 19
Southern Lee 28, Carrboro 0
Spring Creek 48, Union 0
Tarboro 34, Southwest Edgecombe 0
West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14
Postponed/Canceled
East Chapel Hill at Vance County
Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons
Saturday
Triangle 4A
Green Hope at Panther Creek, 1
Jordan vs. Hillside, at Durham County Stadium, 1
Riverside at Cary, canceled (Riverside does not enough players to safely field a team)
Next Week
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Enloe, 7
Millbrook at Leesville Road, 6:30
Sanderson at Cardinal Gibbons, 6:30
Northern Athletic 4A
Corinth Holders at Heritage, 6:30
Wake Forest at Knightdale, 7
Wakefield at Rolesville, 6:30
South Wake Athletic 4A
Apex Friendship at Apex, 7
Garner at Middle Creek, 7
Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina, 7
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Green Hope, 7
Cary at Panther Creek, 6:30
Green Level at Jordan, 7
Hillside at Riverside, 7
Big 8 3A
Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill, 7
Northwood at East Chapel Hill, 7
Orange at Northern Durham, 6:30
Vance County at Southern Durham, 7
Greater Neuse 3A
East Wake at Cleveland, 6:30
South Johnston at Clayton, 7
West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma, 7
Eastern Plains 2A
Nash Central at Farmville Central, 6
North Johnston at Beddingfield, 7
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Graham, 7
Carolina 1A
North Duplin at Lakewood, 7
Princeton at Union, 7
Nonconference
Ragsdale at Reidsville, 7
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
Nonconference
South Garner at Southeast Raleigh, 3
