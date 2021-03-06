Holly Springs holds off Garner in defensive battle

Dylan Waskey (8) of Holly Springs gains yards against Michael Macaluso (21) and Na’shawn Biggs (23) of Middle Creek. The Holly Springs Golden Hawks visited the Middle Creek Mustangs in a high school football game on October 18, 2019. newsobserver.com

Holly Springs head coach Robert Furth wasn’t surprised by his team’s 17-6 win over conference rival Garner Friday night.

“I told [the team] that it was going to be a defensive battle,” said Furth. “I told them we just had to keep playing to the very last whistle and they did.”

THREE WHO MATTERED:

Derek Coombs, Holly Springs: After finding the endzone twice last week, the All-conference back continued his momentum rushing for the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Holly Springs O-line: This unit pushed the running game early which opened up the offense for more play-action plays. They provided quarterback Brock Willis ample time to throw in the pocket.

Defense Holly Springs/Garner: both units had several crucial stops during the game.

WORTH MENTIONING:

-This is season is Robert Furth’s sixth season as head coach at Holly Spring

-Holly Springs won their first-ever conference title in 2018 and they are on track to do it again this season.

RECORDS: Garner Magnet Trojans (0-2), Holly Springs Golden Hawks (2-0)

What’s next: Holly Springs will travel to face Fuquay-Varina next Friday. Garner will vist Middle Creek next Friday

Area Roundup

CAP 7 4A

Millbrook 50, Enloe 26 ... Junior wide receiver Wesley Grimes had three touchdown catches as the Wildcats (2-0, 2-0 CAP 7 4A) took over first place in the conference. Enloe dropped to 0-2, 0-2.

Leesville Road 24, Sanderson 7 ... The visiting Pride (1-1, 1-1) won behind Kaleb Blackmon’s touchdown run and a pair of touchdown passes by Ethan Burchfield. Blackmon carried 32 times for 145 yards. Sanderson fell to 1-1, 1-1.

Broughton 9, Southeast Raleigh 6 ... The Capitals (1-1, 1-0) got a game-winning field goal from Hayes Vick late in the game. Southeast Raleigh (0-2, 0-2) had tied the contest at 6-6 on Ben Gilbert’s touchdown run with eight minutes left, but the Bulldogs missed the conversion.

SOUTH WAKE ATHLETIC 4A

Middle Creek 40, Apex 0 ... The Mustangs (1-1, 1-1 South Wake 4A) built a 20-0 lead behind two Chris Kearns touchdown passes and a 25-yard run by Dorien Stewart. Apex fell to 0-2, 0-2.

Apex Friendship 43, South Garner 0 ... The host Patriots (2-0, 2-0) stormed to a 33-0 halftime lead, scoring three times on long passes. South Garner is 0-2, 0-2.

TRIANGLE 4A

Athens Drive 24, Green Level 6 ... The host Gators, who won their first-ever varsity game a week ago, dropped their first-ever home varsity game. Each team is now 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Riverside vs. Cary ... This game, scheduled for Saturday, has been called off. Cary officials said Riverside did not have enough players to compete and has forfeited the game.

BIG 8 3A

Northern Durham 45, Cedar Ridge 18 ... The Knights bounced back from last week’s loss to Southern Durham, as Kyle Barnhill threw three touchdown passes to Caleb Steele. Jaylon Chestnut ran for another score. Northern is 1-1 overall and 1-1 in conference. Cedar Ridge dropped to 0-2, 0-2.

NONCONFERENCE

Heritage 28, Southern Nash 22 ... The Huskies (2-0) won the game on quarterback Cade Cunningham’s 1-yard run with 10 seconds left. Southern Nash had scored a touchdown with 3:48 remaining and converted the two-point conversion for a 22-21 lead. Cunningham also threw for a touchdown, and Coleson Fields ran for a score.

Cleveland 62, Corinth Holders 15 ... The Rams (2-0) won this Johnston County battle, as Skyler Locklear ran for three scores and passed to J’vin Farmer for two more touchdowns. Omarion Hampton also scored twice for Cleveland. It was Corinth Holders’ opener.

Fuquay-Varina 17, Wakefield 12 ... The visiting Bengals led 17-0 midway in the third quarter of this nonconference game, but Wakefield battled back. The Wolverines (1-1) closed to within 17-12 on a Caleb Kearns-to-Jacob Crocker touchdown pass with three minutes left. The Bengals improved to 2-0.

South Johnston 20, Triton 19 ... Kysheem Green dashed 45 yards for the winning touchdown with 4:07 left in the game. Chase Carroll ran for a touchdown and passed for another, as the Trojans improved to 1-1.

West Johnston 28, Western Harnett 14 ... The Wildcats outscored Western Harnett 21-0 in the second half, improving to 2-0.