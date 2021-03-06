Millbrook tops Ardrey Kell in overtime, wins first NCHSAA 4A title

Ardrey KellÕs Evan Smith drives to the basket for a shot attempt as MillbrookÕs Eric Vanderheijden, right, goes for the block during second quarter action at Wheatmore High School in Trinity, NC on Saturday, March 6, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

It took Millbrook High School 10 years to get back to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship game, and it made sure to make the most of the opportunity.

In overtime, Silas Demary made two free throws, and on the ensuing inbounds play, stole the ball and laid it up with 4 seconds to play, lifting Millbrook to a 67-65 win over Ardrey Kell and the first state championship in school history.

Free throws are what doomed Ardrey Kell down the stretch, helping Millbrook snatch victory in the extra session. Ardrey Kell missed four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds of overtime that opened the door to the rally.

And Millbrook earned the win despite Louisville commit Eric van der Heijden riding the bench during overtime after fouling out.

Ardrey Kell had a 63-61 lead and the ball with 1:20 to play. Elijah Gray had a chance for a dunk, but the ball slipped out of his hands as he was going up. Ardrey Kell got the ball back but turned it over.

After Demary missed, Brandon Nelson got a runout and Millbrook, down 65-61, missed a 3. The Knights had a chance to expand the lead but missed two free throws.

Demary made two free throws with 17.2 seconds left to trim the lead to 65-63. Ardrey Kell missed two more free throws. Demary went back to the line with 10 seconds left. He tied the score at 65, then he stole the ball. Ardrey Kell missed a runner to tie at the buzzer.

Ardrey Kell trailed by seven points at halftime, mainly because 6-foot-8 junior Elijah Gray got into foul trouble. Millbrook went on a big run when Gray went to the bench with two fouls in the second quarter.

With Gray back in the lineup to start the third quarter, Ardrey Kell went on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes of third quarter to take 33-31 lead. Ardrey Kell outscored Millbrook 25-14 in the third quarter to take a four-point lead and set up a frenetic finish.

Ardrey Kell trailed 54-51 with 96 seconds left. Van der Heijden made two free throws for a 56-51 lead before Ardrey Kell’s Peyton Gerald dunked and was fouled nine seconds later. His 3-point play cut the lead to 56-54.

Millbrook turned the ball over against the Ardrey Kell press on its next possession, and Gray made a left-handed layup while being fouled. His free throw gave the Knights a 57-56 lead with 1:10 left.

With 21 seconds left, Redford Dunton made a layup for a 58-57 Millbrook lead. Ardrey Kell’s Evan Smith scored to give his team the lead right back, and then Demary was fouled with 5.3 seconds left. He made 1-of-2 shots to tie the score.

Nelson missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the game went to overtime.