High School Sports
Cardinal Gibbons maintains grip on top spot in News & Observer Sweet 16 poll
Cardinal Gibbons remains No. 1 in the News & Observer Sweet 16 poll.
Gibbons’ showdown game with No. 2 Wake Forest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Two new new teams join the poll this week: unbeaten Fuquay-Varina is in at No. 16 and unbeaten Hillside is No. 15.
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|1-0
|1
|2.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|1-0
|2
|3.
|Cleveland (3A)
|2-0
|3
|4.
|Rolesville (4A)
|1-0
|6
|5.
|Heritage (4A)
|2-0
|4
|6.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|1-1
|5
|7
|Southern Durham (3A)
|2-0
|7
|8.
|Holly Springs (4A)
|2-0
|12
|9.
|Apex Friendship (4A)
|2-0
|14
|10.
|Clayton (3A)
|2-0
|8
|11.
|Knightdale (4A)
|2-0
|13
|12.
|Princeton (1A)
|2-0
|10
|13.
|Millbrook (4A)
|2-0
|15
|14.
|Panther Creek (4A)
|2-0
|14
|15.
|Hillside (4A)
|2-0
|NR
|16.
|Fuquay-Varina (4A)
|2-0
|NR
