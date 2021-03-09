High School Sports

Cardinal Gibbons maintains grip on top spot in News & Observer Sweet 16 poll

Cardinal Gibbons remains No. 1 in the News & Observer Sweet 16 poll.

Gibbons’ showdown game with No. 2 Wake Forest was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Two new new teams join the poll this week: unbeaten Fuquay-Varina is in at No. 16 and unbeaten Hillside is No. 15.

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Cardinal Gibbons (4A)1-01
2.Wake Forest (4A)1-02
3.Cleveland (3A)2-03
4.Rolesville (4A)1-06
5. Heritage (4A)2-04
6.Leesville Road (4A)1-15
7Southern Durham (3A)2-07
8.Holly Springs (4A)2-012
9.Apex Friendship (4A)2-014
10.Clayton (3A)2-08
11.Knightdale (4A)2-013
12.Princeton (1A)2-010
13.Millbrook (4A)2-015
14.Panther Creek (4A)2-014
15.Hillside (4A)2-0NR
16.Fuquay-Varina (4A)2-0NR
Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
