High School Sports

Triangle-area high school football standings, Friday’s schedule

Cap 7 4A



Conference

All

Millbrook

2-0

57

32



2-0-0

57

32

Cardinal Gibbons

1-0

21

8



1-0-0

21

8

Broughton

1-0

9

6



1-1-0

22

25

Leesville Road

1-1

32

28



1-1-0

32

28

Sanderson

1-1

53

36



1-1-0

53

36

Enloe

0-2

38

96



0-2-0

38

96

Southeast Raleigh

0-2

12

16



0-2-0

12

16

Friday’s games

Broughton at Enloe

Millbrook at Leesville Road

Sanderson at Cardinal Gibbons

Saturday’s game

South Garner at Southeast Raleigh (nonconference)

Northern Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Heritage

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

47

35

Knightdale

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

54

0

Rolesville

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

7

Wake Forest

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

33

7

Wakefield

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

50

50

Corinth Holders

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

15

68

Friday’s games

Corinth Holders at Heritage

Wake Forest at Knightdale

Wakefield at Rolesville

South Wake Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Apex Friendship

2-0

56

10



2-0-0

56

10

Holly Springs

2-0

37

12



2-0-0

37

12

Fuquay-Varina

1-0

14

6



2-0-0

31

18

Middle Creek

1-1

74

42



1-1-0

74

42

Garner

0-1

6

17



0-2-0

13

50

Apex

0-2

6

54



0-2-0

6

54

South Garner

0-2

6

63



0-2-0

6

63

Friday’s games

Apex Friendship at Apex

Garner at Middle Creek

Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina

Saturday’s game

South Garner at Southeast Raleigh (nonconference)

Triangle 6 4A



Conference

All

Hillside

2-0

67

6



2-0-0

67

6

Panther Creek

2-0

49

7



2-0-0

49

7

Athens Drive

1-1

30

30



1-1-0

30

30

Cary

1-1

8

37



1-1-0

8

37

Green Hope

1-1

44

27



1-1-0

44

27

Green Level

1-1

22

24



1-1-0

22

24

Jordan

0-2

0

72



0-2-0

0

72

Riverside

0-2

0

17



0-2-0

0

17

Friday’s games

Athens Drive at Green Hope

Cary at Panther Creek

Green Level at Jordan

Hillside at Riverside

Big 8 3A



Conference

All

Northwood

2-0

49

6



2-0-0

49

6

Southern Durham

2-0

40

0



2-0-0

40

0

Chapel Hill

1-1

48

13



1-1-0

48

13

Northern

1-1

45

38



1-1-0

45

38

Orange

0-1

0

20



0-1-0

0

20

Vance County

0-1

6

42



0-1-0

6

42

Cedar Ridge

0-2

18

87



0-2-0

18

87

(a) East Chapel Hill















  1. – not playing this fall

Friday’s games

Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill

Orange at Northern

Vance County at Southern Durham

(Northwood, bye)\u0009

Greater Neuse 3A



Conference

All

Clayton

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

36

12

Cleveland

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

101

44

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

66

12

West Johnston

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

49

29

South Johnston

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

27

40

East Wake

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

21

Friday’s games

East Wake at Cleveland

South Johnston at Clayton

West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma

\u0009

Eastern Plains 2A



Conference

All

Beddingfield

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

36

55

Farmville Central

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

20

59

Nash Central

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

13

80

North Johnston

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

0

80

North Pitt

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

36

59

Southwest Edgecombe

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

0

41

Friday’s games

Nash Central at Farmville Central

North Johnston at Beddingfield

North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe

Mid-State 2A



Conference

All

Reidsville

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

48

14

Bartlett-Yancey

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

49

40

Cummings

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

106

121

Carrboro

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

10

51

Graham

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

6

85

Friday’s games

Carrboro at Graham

Cummings at Bartlett-Yancey

Ragsdale at Reidsville (nonconference)

Carolina 1A



Conference

All

Princeton

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

74

43

Rosewood

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

76

24

North Duplin

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

49

52

Union

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

48

Hobbton

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

33

89

Lakewood

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

26

69

Friday’s games

North Duplin at Lakewood

Princeton at Union

Rosewood at Hobbton

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use