High School Sports
Triangle-area high school football standings, Friday’s schedule
Cap 7 4A
Conference
All
Millbrook
2-0
57
32
2-0-0
57
32
Cardinal Gibbons
1-0
21
8
1-0-0
21
8
Broughton
1-0
9
6
1-1-0
22
25
Leesville Road
1-1
32
28
1-1-0
32
28
Sanderson
1-1
53
36
1-1-0
53
36
Enloe
0-2
38
96
0-2-0
38
96
Southeast Raleigh
0-2
12
16
0-2-0
12
16
Friday’s games
Broughton at Enloe
Millbrook at Leesville Road
Sanderson at Cardinal Gibbons
Saturday’s game
South Garner at Southeast Raleigh (nonconference)
Northern Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Heritage
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
47
35
Knightdale
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
54
0
Rolesville
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
7
Wake Forest
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
33
7
Wakefield
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
50
50
Corinth Holders
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
15
68
Friday’s games
Corinth Holders at Heritage
Wake Forest at Knightdale
Wakefield at Rolesville
South Wake Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Apex Friendship
2-0
56
10
2-0-0
56
10
Holly Springs
2-0
37
12
2-0-0
37
12
Fuquay-Varina
1-0
14
6
2-0-0
31
18
Middle Creek
1-1
74
42
1-1-0
74
42
Garner
0-1
6
17
0-2-0
13
50
Apex
0-2
6
54
0-2-0
6
54
South Garner
0-2
6
63
0-2-0
6
63
Friday’s games
Apex Friendship at Apex
Garner at Middle Creek
Holly Springs at Fuquay-Varina
Saturday’s game
South Garner at Southeast Raleigh (nonconference)
Triangle 6 4A
Conference
All
Hillside
2-0
67
6
2-0-0
67
6
Panther Creek
2-0
49
7
2-0-0
49
7
Athens Drive
1-1
30
30
1-1-0
30
30
Cary
1-1
8
37
1-1-0
8
37
Green Hope
1-1
44
27
1-1-0
44
27
Green Level
1-1
22
24
1-1-0
22
24
Jordan
0-2
0
72
0-2-0
0
72
Riverside
0-2
0
17
0-2-0
0
17
Friday’s games
Athens Drive at Green Hope
Cary at Panther Creek
Green Level at Jordan
Hillside at Riverside
Big 8 3A
Conference
All
Northwood
2-0
49
6
2-0-0
49
6
Southern Durham
2-0
40
0
2-0-0
40
0
Chapel Hill
1-1
48
13
1-1-0
48
13
Northern
1-1
45
38
1-1-0
45
38
Orange
0-1
0
20
0-1-0
0
20
Vance County
0-1
6
42
0-1-0
6
42
Cedar Ridge
0-2
18
87
0-2-0
18
87
(a) East Chapel Hill
– not playing this fall
Friday’s games
Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill
Orange at Northern
Vance County at Southern Durham
(Northwood, bye)\u0009
Greater Neuse 3A
Conference
All
Clayton
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
36
12
Cleveland
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
101
44
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
66
12
West Johnston
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
49
29
South Johnston
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
27
40
East Wake
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
21
Friday’s games
East Wake at Cleveland
South Johnston at Clayton
West Johnston at Smithfield-Selma
\u0009
Eastern Plains 2A
Conference
All
Beddingfield
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
36
55
Farmville Central
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
20
59
Nash Central
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
13
80
North Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
0
80
North Pitt
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
36
59
Southwest Edgecombe
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
0
41
Friday’s games
Nash Central at Farmville Central
North Johnston at Beddingfield
North Pitt at SouthWest Edgecombe
Mid-State 2A
Conference
All
Reidsville
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
48
14
Bartlett-Yancey
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
49
40
Cummings
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
106
121
Carrboro
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
10
51
Graham
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
6
85
Friday’s games
Carrboro at Graham
Cummings at Bartlett-Yancey
Ragsdale at Reidsville (nonconference)
Carolina 1A
Conference
All
Princeton
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
74
43
Rosewood
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
76
24
North Duplin
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
49
52
Union
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
48
Hobbton
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
33
89
Lakewood
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
26
69
Friday’s games
North Duplin at Lakewood
Princeton at Union
Rosewood at Hobbton
