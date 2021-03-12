Still unbeaten: No. 8 Holly Springs stops No. 16 Fuquay-Varina

Dylan Waskey (8) of Holly Springs gains yards against Michael Macaluso (21) and Na’shawn Biggs (23) of Middle Creek. The Holly Springs Golden Hawks visited the Middle Creek Mustangs in a high school football game on October 18, 2019. newsobserver.com

The highly anticipated matchup between the Triangle’s top defenses also proved which team had the better offense.

Holly Springs, ranked eighth in the News & Observer Sweet 16 poll, came out ahead of No. 16 Fuquay-Varina, 28-13, to remain unbeaten at 3-0.

An early injury to all-conference running back Derek Coombs didn’t seem to affect the Golden Hawks. Dylan Waskey led the team with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in place of Coombs to help lead his team to the win. Despite constant pressure from the Bengals defense, Holly Springs quarterback Brock Willis shared the spotlight, showing off his legs and arm throughout the game while throwing a pair of touchdowns and running for 106 yards.

Fuquay-Varina tested Holly Springs’ defense with a tough, 16-play drive to start the game. A fourth-and-goal connection from Caden Castle to Ethan Burke put the Bengals up 7 midway through the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks maintained possession of the football going into the second quarter and evened the score at 7-7 after a 3-yard run by Waskey. Holly Springs tried to push ahead with less than a minute left in the second quarter, but a missed 20-yard field-attempt left the score even at 7 going into the half.

Holly Springs leaned on the running game to start the second half, but a 42-yard pass from Willis to Tyler Griffin put the Golden Hawks ahead. Castle connected with Burke once again on a 47-yard score to pull the Bengals within a point, but they missed the extra point.

Waskey and Allison Carlson tacked on two more rushing touchdowns for the Golden Hawks to help put their team go up, 28-13.

After forcing a fumble, the Bengals lit a temporary spark, but a turnover shifted the momentum right back to Holly Springs. Holly Springs then sealed the win late with an interception, ending Fuquay-Varina’s last-ditch comeback effort.

Three who mattered

Brock Willis, Holly Springs: The junior quarterback put on his best Houdini act with his ability to escape the pocket with 106 rushing yards. He finished 6-for-13 passing for 82 yards with two pass touchdowns.

Ethan Burke, Fuquay-Varina: A bright spot for the struggling offensive unit. He scored the team’s only two touchdowns.

Dylan Waskey, Holly Springs: Despite losing Derrick Coombs, Waskey stepped up big on the ground with 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Worth mentioning

Holly Springs has now won its last three matchups against Fuquay-Varina

Records: Fuquay-Varina Bengals (2-1), Holly Springs Golden Hawks (3-0)

What’s next: Holly Springs will host Middle Creek next Friday. Fuquay-Varina will visit Apex Friendship next Friday

Scoring Summary:

Holly Springs 0 7 7 14 — 28

Fuquay-Varina 7 0 6 0 — 13

FV: 5-yard pass from Castle to Burke; ( Matt Jones kick)

HS: Dylan Waskey 3-yard run (Patton Sower kick)

HS: 42-yard pass from Willis to Griffin (Sower kick)

FV: 47-yard pass from Castle to Burke (Jones missed kick)

HS: Dylan Waskey 14-yard run (Sower kick)

HS: Addison Carlson 20-yard run (Sower kick)