Vote for the first News & Observer high school football player of the week (3.19.21)

Meet this week’s nominees:

Ben Gilbert, Broughton Football: The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior quarterback passed for 404 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score to help Broughton to a 49-48 win in double overtime at Enloe, March 12.

Broughton is 2-1 this season.

Wesley Grimes, Millbrook Football: The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior wide receiver had six catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns to help Millbrook to a 34-14 win at Leesville Road March 12.

Millbrook (3-0) is averaging 30 points per game this season.

Omarion Hampton, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot, 210-pound junior had 265 all-purpose yards to help lead Cleveland to a 54-0 win over East Wake, March 12.

Hampton had 16 rushes for 150 yards and three touchdowns to go with three punt returns for 115 yards in the East Wake victory.

Hampton had 475 yards and eight touchdowns on 42 carries for Cleveland (3-0) this season.

William “Dax” Hardy, Knightdale Football: The 5-foot-11, 185 senior had 12 solo tackles in a 14-0 loss to Wake Forest, March 12.

Hardy, a free safety, also plays kicker, punter, and backup quarterback and running back for the Knightdale (2-1) football team.

Jaybron Harvey, Southern Durham Football: The 6-foot-4, 210-pound sophomore linebacker had six tackles, including three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks to help the Spartans to a 6-0 win over Vance County March 12.

Harvey is a big part of a Southern Durham defense that hasn’t allowed a point in this season, helping the Spartans to a 3-0 start.

Sam Lersch, Apex Friendship Football: The 6-foot-2, 170 senior quarterback went 16-for-26 for 348 yards passing and two touchdowns to help Apex Friendship to a 38-14 win at Apex March 12.

Lersch is 42-for-64 for 670 yards passing and five touchdowns for Apex Friendship (3-0) this season.

Jaylen Mitchell, Chapel Hill Football: The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior running back had 14 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 41-0 win over Cedar Ridge, March 12.

Chapel Hill is 2-1 this season.

Dorien Stewart, Middle Creek Football: The 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior running back had 20 carries for 145 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 48-23 victory over Garner March 12.

Stewart has 324 yards rushing and seven touchdowns for Middle Creek (2-1) this season.

Karim Swain, Southeast Raleigh Football: The 5-foot-11, 183-pound junior running back had 214 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries to spark a 30-0 win over South Garner, March 13.

Swain has rushed for 305 yards and two touchdowns for Southeast Raleigh (1-2) this season.

Dylan Waskey, Holly Springs Football: The 5-foot-7, 165 senior running back came up big for his team with 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns to help Holly Springs to a 28-13 win at Fuquay Varina, March 12.

Waskey took on a bigger role for his team, when Derek Coombs went out early in the game with an injury.

Holly Springs improved to 3-0 this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 13.

