Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (3.19.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the News & Observer’s high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when a winner will be named.

Griff Cooling, Cardinal Gibbons Lacrosse: The Crusaders’ senior attacker scored 10 goals and had seven assists to lead Cardinal Gibbons to wins over East Chapel Hill and Enloe to a cap a perfect, 12-0 regular season.

Cooling had seven goals and four assists in a 19-4 win over East Chapel Hill March 9.

He followed that with three more goals and three more assists in a 19-0 victory at Enloe March 11.

Cooling, a Lynchburg College (VA) commit, has 29 goals and 26 assists for Cardinal Gibbons, heading into the playoffs this week.

Jordan Ellerson, Holly Springs Lacrosse: The Golden Hawks’ senior midfielder had 11 goals and 10 assists in two games this week to lead Holly Springs to road wins at Leesville Road and Middle Creek to cap an unbeaten regular season at 12-0.

Ellerson had five goals and four assists to lead Holly Springs to a 21-5 win at Leesville Road, March 10.

The next day, Ellerson had six goals and six assists in a 20-8 victory at Middle Creek.

Ellerson has 45 goals and 34 assists for Holly Springs through Sunday.

Mehki Hinton, Northern Durham Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior midfielder had two goals, one assist, while going 13-for-13 on face offs along with 10 groundballs to lead Northern Durham to a 6-3 win at Roxboro Community March 9.

The victory likely clinched Northern Durham’s first playoff berth in a decade.

Hinton, who has sacrificed for his team most of the year shifting to the goalkeeper position (where he has 37 saves), moved back into the midfield this week.

Hinton has three goals, 28 groundballs and has won 19 face offs for Northern Durham (2-6, through Sunday).

Ava Hodges, North Raleigh Christian Softball: The Knights’ freshman pitcher tossed a one-hit, shutout to help North Raleigh Christian to a 20-0 win at Ravenscroft March 11.

Hodges struck eight batters in the Ravenscroft victory.

North Raleigh Christian (2-1) also lost 14-1 to Arendell Parrott Academy March 9.

Jessica Keim, Ravenscroft Softball: The Ravens’ junior pitcher struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work to lead Ravenscroft to an 11-8 win over St. Mary’s March 10. She also went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI at the plate in the same game.

Keim also had five strikeouts in a 20-0 loss to North Raleigh Christian, March 11.

Ravenscroft is 1-1 through Sunday.

Kyle Kushnir, Ravenscroft Golf: The Ravens’ senior shot a one-under par, 35, including two birdies to earn medalist honors in a two-shot loss (154 to 152) to North Raleigh Christian at North Ridge Country Club March 9.

Kushnir hit eight of nine greens in regulation and five of seven fairways in the same round.

Daniel Lugo, Heritage Soccer: The Huskies’ senior midfielder had two goals and four assists to help Heritage beat Corinth Holders and Wake Forest to remain unbeaten at 12-0-1 through Sunday.

Lugo had one goal in a 3-0 win at Wake Forest March 9.

Two days later, he followed that up with one goal and four assists in a 9-0 victory over Corinth Holders.

Lugo has nine goals and 14 assists for Heritage through Sunday.

Allison-June Mabe, Leesville Road Lacrosse: The Pride senior midfielder had four goals and two assists to lead Leesville Road to their first victory of the season in a 19-5 victory over Enloe, March 9.

The next day, Mabe had three goals in a 21-5 loss to Holly Springs.

Mabe has 13 goals and three assists for Leesville Road (1-9, through Sunday).

Jackson Maye, North Raleigh Christian Baseball: The Knights’ senior went 7-for-13 with a double, triple, four RBI, while scoring six runs as North Raleigh Christian beat Arendell Parrott Academy, Bethany Community and St. David’s last week.

Maye was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored in a 9-3 win over Arendell Parrott Academy, March 9.

He followed that up by going 4-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and three runs scored in a 14-0 victory at St. David’s, March 11.

The next night, Maye was 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBI in an 8-0 win at Bethany Community.

Maye is batting .444 with five RBI and seven runs scored for North Raleigh Christian (4-1, through Sunday).

Ryan Stines, Panther Creek Lacrosse: The Catamounts’ senior attacker scored 13 goals, had three assists and 19 groundballs as Panther Creek beat Corinth Holders and Green Hope, while losing to Green Level.

Stines had four goals, one assists and 10 groundballs in a 13-9 loss to Green Level March 8.

The next day, Stines had five goals, the game-winning assist, and five groundballs in 11-10, overtime win over Green Hope.

Stines finished off the week with four more goals, including the game-winner, to go with one assists and four groundballs in a 9-8, overtime win over Corinth Holders.

Panther Creek is 4-7 through Sunday.

Sam Williams, Broughton Lacrosse: The Capitals’ junior goalkeeper set the school record for saves in a game for the second straight contest in the last week with 21 saves in a 16-10 win over Sanderson March 9.

Williams set the saves mark in the previous game with 19 saves in a 16-10 loss at Cardinal Gibbons, March 4.

He also had seven saves in a 17-4 win at Millbrook, March 11.

Williams has 126 saves for Broughton (8-3) through Sunday.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 13.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here