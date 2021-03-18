Triangle-area high school football previews, schedule, for Friday’s games

Area prep football preview, schedule

Cardinal Gibbons (2-0, 2-0 CAP 7 4A) at Millbrook (3-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m. – This has suddenly become a first-place showdown, after Millbrook’s surprisingly lopsided 34-14 victory last week over Leesville Road. Cardinal Gibbons sophomore QB Connor Clark is off to a big start, completing 75 percent of his passes. Each team is averaging about 30 points a contest.

Corinth Holders (0-2, 0-0 Northern Athletic 4A) at Wake Forest (2-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Wake Forest sophomore RB Mikey DiPasquale has five touchdowns in two games. Corinth Holders LB Ayden Pearce is averaging eight tackles a game, but the Pirates’ offense must get untracked if they hope to stick with the powerful Cougars.

East Wake (0-2, 0-1 Greater Neuse 3A) at Clayton (3-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – One week after facing conference power Cleveland, the Warriors face the conference’s other title contender. East Wake hasn’t scored this season, and Clayton’s defense is allowing an average of only 160 yards per game.

Enloe (0-3, 0-3 CAP 7 4A) at Southeast Raleigh (1-2, 0-2), 6:30 p.m. – It’s a contrast in styles, as Enloe prefers high-scoring games, while the Bulldogs have allowed only 16 points in three contests.

Fuquay-Varina (2-1, 1-1 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Apex Friendship (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Bengals hope to slow down the Patriots’ passing attack, featuring QB Sam Lersch (670 passing yards) and WR Payton Bloom (13 catches, three touchdowns).

Green Hope (2-1, 2-1 Triangle 4A) at Green Level (1-2, 1-2), 7 p.m. – A neighborhood rivalry is born, as Green Level, in its first varsity season, faces its Cary neighbor. Green Hope’s defense has been tough, with the Falcons allowing only two touchdowns in their last three games. It’s a tough test for the Gators, led by sophomore QB Carter Devereaux.

Heritage (2-0, 0-0 Northern Athletic 4A) at Wakefield (1-2, 0-1), 6:30 p.m. – Heritage’s scheduled conference opener last week against Corinth Holders was scuttled by COVID-19 protocols, so the Huskies launch their NAC 4A title hopes against a young Wakefield defense.

Jordan (1-2, 1-2 Triangle 4A) at Cary (1-2, 1-2), 6:30 p.m. – QB Matthew Huggins’ passing has accounted for about 75 percent of Cary’s offense this season. Jordan is coming off the school’s first victory under new head coach Justin Allred.

Leesville Road (1-2, 1-2 CAP 7 4A) at Broughton (2-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Pride, coming off a 34-14 loss to Millbrook, need to win the remainder of their games for a realistic shot at the playoffs. Broughton, which would stick with the Cardinal Gibbons-Millbrook winner atop the conference standings, is getting 260 passing yards a game from QB Ben Gilbert.

Middle Creek (2-1, 2-1 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Holly Springs (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – Holly Springs managed to score 28 points last week without RB Derek Coombs, with Dylan Waskey rushing for more than 100 yards. Now the Golden Hawks face a Middle Creek team averaging 33 points a game. It’s a tough test for both defenses.

Panther Creek (3-0, 3-0 Triangle 4A) at Hillside (3-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. – First place in the conference is at stake, and this should be a big-time defensive battle. Each team has allowed only one touchdown this season. Panther Creek sophomore QB Amari Odom is averaging nearly 200 passing yards per contest.

Riverside (0-3, 0-3 Triangle 4A) at Athens Drive (1-2, 1-2), 6:30 p.m. – The host Jaguars hope to stay in the top half of the conference standings, facing a Riverside team that has not scored this season but also has allowed only 17 points.

Rolesville (2-0, 1-0 Northern Athletic 4A) at Knightdale (2-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Something has to give in a game between Rolesville’s high-scoring offense (33 points a game) and a Knightdale defense that has given up only 14 points this season. The visiting Rams hope to maintain at least a share of the conference lead.

South Garner (0-3, 0-2 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Garner (0-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. – Both teams have played solid defense at times this season. Garner junior WR Markyell Royster is averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game.

Outside Wake County

Northern (1-2, 1-2 Big 8 3A) at Chapel Hill (2-1, 2-1), 7 p.m. – With Southern Durham and Northwood unbeaten, this game is a “must-win” for either team’s playoff hopes. Northern’s offense has scored 51 points since a season-opening shutout loss to Southern Durham. But Chapel Hill is averaging nearly 30 points per game.

Cleveland (3-0, 1-0 Greater Neuse 3A) at Smithfield-Selma (2-1, 0-1), 6:30 p.m. – The trick is to keep Cleveland’s offense, led by QB Skyler Locklear and RB Omarion Hampton, off the field. The host Spartans have a chance of doing that, with junior RB Clevonte Watson averaging 177 rushing yards per game.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Carolina 1A

Union at North Duplin, 7

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons at Millbrook, 6:30

Enloe at Southeast Raleigh, 6:30

Leesville Road at Broughton, 7

Northern Athletic 4A

Corinth Holders at Wake Forest, 7

Heritage at Wakefield, 6:30

Rolesville at Knightdale, 7

South Wake Athletic 4A

Fuquay-Varina at Apex Friendship, 7

Middle Creek at Holly Springs, 7

South Garner at Garner, 7

Triangle 4A

Green Hope at Green Level, 7

Jordan at Cary, 6:30

Panther Creek at Hillside, 7

Riverside at Athens Drive, 6:30

Big 8 3A

Northern Durham at Chapel Hill, 7

Southern Durham at Northwood, 7

Vance County at Orange, 6:30

Greater Neuse 3A

Cleveland at Smithfield-Selma, 6:30

East Wake at Clayton, 6:30

South Johnston at West Johnston, 6:30

Eastern Plains 2A

Beddingfield at North Pitt, 7

North Johnston at Farmville Central, 6

SouthWest Edgecombe at Nash Central, 6

Mid-State 2A

Graham at Bartlett-Yancey, 7

Reidsville at Carrboro, 6:30

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Princeton, 7

Lakewood at Rosewood, 7

Nonconference

Roanoke Rapids at Cummings, 7