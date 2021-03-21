Vote for News & Observer high school athlete of the week (3.26.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Mia Aiello, Cardinal Gibbons Softball: The Crusaders’ junior pitcher tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 18 strikeouts to lead Cardinal Gibbons to a 9-1 win over Leesville Road, March 17.

Aiello also batted .500 at the plate in Cardinal Gibbons’ (1-0) season-opening win over Leesville Road.

Annie Agar, Broughton Soccer: The Capitals’ senior center back scored the game-winning goal on a free kick from 30 yards out to give Broughton a 3-1 win at the defending 4A state champion Heritage March 15.

Agar also had a “smothering defensive effort,” in the Heritage win, according to Broughton soccer coach Tony DuBois.

Carly Bagnasco, Apex Friendship Lacrosse: The Patriots’ freshman attacker had five goals, two assists, seven groundballs, four draw controls and five caused turnovers in a 16-8 first round playoff win at First Flight High March 15.

She also had three goals, three draw controls, five groundballs and caused one turnover in the Patriots’ 14-7, second round loss at Holly Springs, March 17.

Bagnasco finished her freshman season with 44 goals, 30 assists, 81 groundballs, 24 caused turnovers and 13 draw controls for Apex Friendship (8-4).

Kalyn Kyle, Clayton Softball: The Comets’ junior tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters in a 6-0 win over North Johnston March 15.

Kyle was also 1-for-3 at the plate in the same game to help Clayton win their season-opener.

Alec Levy, East Chapel Hill Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ had eight goals, eight assists and 12 groundballs in playoff wins of Cedar Ridge and Jacksonville.

Levy had four goals, four assists and eight groundballs in an 18-9, first round win over Cedar Ridge March 15.

He also had four goals, four assists and four groundballs in a 16-3 victory at Jacksonville March 17.

East Chapel Hill is 8-4 through Sunday.

Caroline Mullahy, Cardinal Gibbons Lacrosse: The Crusaders’ senior had eight goals and 15 assists lead Cardinal Gibbons to playoff wins over Ashley and Laney.

Mullahy had three goals and 11 assists in a 24-2 win over Ashley in the first round March 15.

She also had five goals and four assists in a 16-4 victory over Laney March 17.

Mullahy has 38 goals and 75 assists for Cardinal Gibbons (13-0, through Sunday).

Zach Peterman, Athens Drive Soccer: The Jaguars’ senior midfielder had a hat trick (three goals) in a 3-1, first round win in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, March 16.

The next day, Peterman had one goal in 2-1, second round, playoff loss at Northwestern Guilford.

Peterman finished the season with 14 goals and three assists for Athens Drive (9-3).

Rachel Smith, Cary Softball: The Imps’ junior went 4-for-4 with a single, three doubles, including the game-winning, walk-off double to lead Cary to a 5-4 win over Green Hope March 15.

Smith had the game-winning hit with two outs in the final inning.

She also had four putouts and two assists in the field from her second base position.

Lauren Stanley, Thales Academy Apex Soccer: The Titans’ junior goalkeeper had 23 saves to lead her team to their first victory of the season in a 1-0 shutout of Wayne Country Day March 17.

Thales Academy Apex (1-5) had lost their previous five games.

Stanley has 59 saves through Sunday.

Lily Thorpe, Sanderson Softball: The Spartans’ freshman tossed a complete-game, allowing just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts to lead Sanderson to a 7-2 win over Enloe in their season-opener March 17.

Thorpe also scored two runs and drew two walks at the plate in the same game.

Thorpe was only the second Sanderson pitcher to beat Enloe since 2018.

Gracie Walker, Orange Softball: The Panthers’ junior went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and a double to lead Orange to a 14-1, season-opening win over East Chapel Hill March 16.

Walker was also the winning pitcher in the same game with seven strikeouts in three innings of work on the mound.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 20.

