No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons faces Broughton football Thursday. Plus the week’s schedule

Thursday prep football preview, schedule

Broughton (2-2, 2-1 CAP 7 4A) at No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons (3-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m. – Broughton wants to shake off last week’s 49-0 loss to Leesville Road, but the Caps won’t get much of a break in this Thursday night contest. The host Crusaders started slow last week but scored 33 straight points in beating Millbrook 33-7. Sophomore QB Connor Clark is developing quickly for Cardinal Gibbons and has completed 67 percent of his passes. Brock Biestek ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, and threw for a Crusader score last week. Broughton QB Ben Gilbert is averaging 220 passing yards per game and will test the Cardinal Gibbons defense.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Cardinal Gibbons, 6:30

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Millbrook at Sanderson, 6:30

Southeast Raleigh at Leesville Road, 6:30

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Heritage, 6:30

Wakefield at Corinth Holders, 6:30

Wake Forest at Rolesville, 7

South Wake Athletic 4A

Garner at Apex, 7

Holly Springs at Apex Friendship, 7

South Garner at Fuquay-Varina, 6:30

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Panther Creek, 6:30

Green Hope at Hillside, 7

Riverside at Jordan, 6:30

Big 8 3A

Northern at Vance County, 7

Orange at Northwood, 6:30

Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge, 7

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at Cleveland, 6:30

Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston, 6:30

West Johnston at East Wake, 6:30

Eastern Plains 2A

Farmville Central at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6

Nash Central at Beddingfield, 6

North Pitt at North Johnston, 7

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Cummings, 7

Reidsville at Graham, 7

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Lakewood, 7

Princeton at North Duplin, 7

Rosewood at Union, 7

Nonconference

Middle Creek at Enloe, 7

Postponed/canceled

Green Level at Cary

