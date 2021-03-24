High School Sports
No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons faces Broughton football Thursday. Plus the week’s schedule
Thursday prep football preview, schedule
Broughton (2-2, 2-1 CAP 7 4A) at No. 1 Cardinal Gibbons (3-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m. – Broughton wants to shake off last week’s 49-0 loss to Leesville Road, but the Caps won’t get much of a break in this Thursday night contest. The host Crusaders started slow last week but scored 33 straight points in beating Millbrook 33-7. Sophomore QB Connor Clark is developing quickly for Cardinal Gibbons and has completed 67 percent of his passes. Brock Biestek ran for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, and threw for a Crusader score last week. Broughton QB Ben Gilbert is averaging 220 passing yards per game and will test the Cardinal Gibbons defense.
-- Steve Lyttle
This week’s schedule
Thursday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Cardinal Gibbons, 6:30
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Millbrook at Sanderson, 6:30
Southeast Raleigh at Leesville Road, 6:30
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale at Heritage, 6:30
Wakefield at Corinth Holders, 6:30
Wake Forest at Rolesville, 7
South Wake Athletic 4A
Garner at Apex, 7
Holly Springs at Apex Friendship, 7
South Garner at Fuquay-Varina, 6:30
Triangle 4A
Athens Drive at Panther Creek, 6:30
Green Hope at Hillside, 7
Riverside at Jordan, 6:30
Big 8 3A
Northern at Vance County, 7
Orange at Northwood, 6:30
Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge, 7
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at Cleveland, 6:30
Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston, 6:30
West Johnston at East Wake, 6:30
Eastern Plains 2A
Farmville Central at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6
Nash Central at Beddingfield, 6
North Pitt at North Johnston, 7
Mid-State 2A
Carrboro at Cummings, 7
Reidsville at Graham, 7
Carolina 1A
Hobbton at Lakewood, 7
Princeton at North Duplin, 7
Rosewood at Union, 7
Nonconference
Middle Creek at Enloe, 7
Postponed/canceled
Green Level at Cary
Comments