Friday’s Triangle high school football previews, area schedule

Area prep football previews

(News & Observer Sweet 16 rankings are listed)

Athens Drive (2-2, 2-2 Triangle 4A) at No. 10 Panther Creek (4-0, 4-0), 6:30 p.m. – With their veteran offensive line, the Jaguars hope to keep the ball away from sophomore QB Amari Odom and the explosive Panther Creek attack. Odom has passed for nearly 800 yards and nine touchdowns in four games.

Garner (1-3, 1-2 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Apex (0-3, 0-3), 7 p.m. – Max Bartelt, a two-way threat at QB, leads the Cougars in their attempt to get a first victory. Garner has a strong, balanced offense, featuring RB Markyell Royster (averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game) and WR Kailen Perry (three receptions per contest).

Green Hope (3-1, 3-1 Triangle 4A) at Hillside (3-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. – It’s a battle for second place in the conference, with the winner remaining in pursuit of Panther Creek. The Falcons’ defense must slow down the Hillside passing attack, led by senior QB Aden Beatty. Green Hope has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

No. 12 Holly Springs (3-1, 3-1 South Wake Athletic 4A) at No. 8 Apex Friendship (4-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Golden Hawks were stung by Middle Creek in a 35-0 loss last week but can create a logjam atop the conference standings with a victory this week. The host Patriots boast one of the area’s top defenses, allowing an average of just eight points a game.

No. 14 Knightdale (2-2, 0-2 Northern Athletic 4A) at No. 5 Heritage (3-0, 1-0), 6:30 p.m. – This is one of four games this week matching ranked teams in the News & Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Sophomore RB Coleson Fields is off to a bit start for Heritage and ran for the winning touchdown last week against Wakefield. Knightdale is coming off a loss to Rolesville.

No. 9 Millbrook (3-1, 3-1 CAP 7 4A) at Sanderson (1-2, 1-2), 6:30 p.m. – Millbrook looked strong for one quarter last week against Cardinal Gibbons before falling. QB Ford Spainhour leads the Wildcats, who have outscored opponents 91-46, outside of last week’s contest. Sophomore RB Zion Myers leads the tough Sanderson ground game.

No. 11 Middle Creek (3-1) at Enloe (0-4), 7 p.m. – The host Eagles face an offensive powerhouse in the Mustangs, who feature junior QB Chad Kearns (204 passing yards per game) and senior RB Dorien Stewart (106 rushing yards a contest).

Southeast Raleigh (2-2, 1-2 CAP 7 4A) at No. 13 Leesville Road (2-2, 2-2), 6:30 p.m. – The visiting Bulldogs have allowed only 22 points in four games and pose a tough test for the Pride attack. D.J. Scott, who rushed 23 times for 145 yards last week in Leesville Road’s 49-0 victory at Broughton, can take over a game.

South Garner (0-4, 0-3 South Wake Athletic 4A) at Fuquay-Varina (2-2, 1-2), 6:30 p.m. – It’s a meeting of teams whose offenses have sputtered this season. The host Bengals limited Apex Friendship’s strong offense to a pair of field goals last week.

Wakefield (1-3, 0-2 Northern Athletic 4A) at Corinth Holders (0-3, 0-1), 6:30 p.m. – Corinth Holders showed surprising strength defensively last week in its 10-0 loss to Wake Forest. Now the Pirates face a Wakefield team that is averaging 25 points a contest.

No. 4 Wake Forest (3-0, 2-0 Northern Athletic 4A) at No. 3 Rolesville (3-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. – The area’s game of the week is the battle for supremacy in the Northern Athletic 4A (although Heritage might have a say in that). Junior QB Byrum Brown has thrown for nine touchdowns, leading a Rolesville offense that is averaging more than 410 yards per game. But Wake Forest has a premier defense. Isaiah Pipkin has two sacks and five tackles-for-loss, and Max Hines has 28 tackles, three of those for lost yardage.

Outside Wake County

No. 7 Clayton (4-0, 2-0 Greater Neuse 3A) at No. 2 Cleveland (4-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m. – Two of North Carolina’s top 3A teams square off in a Cleveland County showdown. Cleveland’s junior RB, Omarion Hampton, is putting up video-game numbers, with 627 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. QB Skyler Locklear has thrown for seven scores, with no interceptions. Clayton’s offense can produce points, but the Comets make their mark on defense. LB Amare Bryant (three sacks) leads that unit. Both teams are playoff-bound, but the winner likely gets a high seed in the East region.

Smithfield Selma (2-2, 0-2 Greater Neuse 3A) at No. 16 West Johnston (4-0, 2-0), 6:30 p.m. – While overshadowed by Clayton and Cleveland, West Johnston is having a fine season. Senior RB Antuan Snead is averaging about 160 rushing yards per game. The Wildcats face Cleveland and Clayton in their final two regular-season contests.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Cardinal Gibbons, 6:30

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Millbrook at Sanderson, 6:30

Southeast Raleigh at Leesville Road, 6:30

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale at Heritage, 6:30

Wakefield at Corinth Holders, 6:30

Wake Forest at Rolesville, 7

South Wake Athletic 4A

Garner at Apex, 7

Holly Springs at Apex Friendship, 7

South Garner at Fuquay-Varina, 6:30

Triangle 4A

Athens Drive at Panther Creek, 6:30

Green Hope at Hillside, 7

Riverside at Jordan, 6:30

Big 8 3A

Northern at Vance County, 7

Orange at Northwood, 6:30

Southern Durham at Cedar Ridge, 7

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at Cleveland, 6:30

Smithfield-Selma at South Johnston, 6:30

West Johnston at East Wake, 6:30

Eastern Plains 2A

Farmville Central at SouthWest Edgecombe, 6

Nash Central at Beddingfield, 6

North Pitt at North Johnston, 7

Mid-State 2A

Carrboro at Cummings, 7

Reidsville at Graham, 7

Carolina 1A

Hobbton at Lakewood, 7

Princeton at North Duplin, 7

Rosewood at Union, 7

Nonconference

Middle Creek at Enloe, 7

Postponed/canceled

Green Level at Cary