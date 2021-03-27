Triangle football rewind: Cleveland, Rolesville get big wins, but Omarion Hampton hurt

Cleveland High won its big conference showdown, and Rolesville made school history in Triangle-area high school football Friday night.

Cleveland rallied with a last-minute go-ahead touchdown and beat Clayton 34-27 in a Greater Neuse 3A meeting of unbeaten teams. But star RB Omarion Hampton left the game with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Rolesville stunned Wake Forest 36-3 in a Northern Athletic 4A game. It was the first time Rolesville, which was split from Wake Forest High in 2013, had beaten the Cougars.

And it ended a lengthy Wake Forest conference winning streak.

CAP 7 4A

No. 9 Millbrook 56, Sanderson 42 ... The visiting Wildcats (4-1, 4-1) scored a pair of late touchdowns and pulled away from the Spartans (1-3, 1-3). The victory kept Millbrook a half-game behind conference leader Cardinal Gibbons.

No. 13 Leesville Road 48, Southeast Raleigh 6 ... The Pride (3-2, 3-2) scored six touchdowns off a Southeast Raleigh team (2-3, 1-3) that had allowed only 22 points in four previous games. Sophomore D.J. Scott rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns, and Ethan Burchfield threw a pair of touchdown passes.

NORTHERN ATHLETIC 4A

No. 5 Heritage 36, No. 14 Knightdale 16 ... Cade Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, as the Huskies (4-0, 2-0) downed the Knights (2-3, 0-3).

Corinth Holders 28, Wakefield 20 ... The Pirates (1-3, 1-1) earned their first victory of the season, scoring the clinching touchdown with one minute left. The Wolverines are 1-4, 0-3.

No. 3 Rolesville 36, No. 4 Wake Forest 3 ... Marquez Simmons caught a pair of touchdown passes, and Rolesville (4-0, 3-0) snapped a 39-game conference winning streak for Wake Forest (3-1, 2-1).

SOUTH WAKE ATHLETIC 4A

Garner 34, Apex 29 ... Garner (2-3, 2-2), winning for the second straight week, built a 34-17 lead and then held off the Cougars (0-4, 0-4), who scored with three minutes left to get within five points.

No. 8 Apex Friendship 21, No. 12 Holly Springs 18 ... The Patriots (5-0, 5-0) clinched at least a tie for the conference championship, holding off a comeback effort by Holly Springs (3-2, 3-2). Sam Lersch threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes for Apex Friendship. Holly Springs drove to the Patriots’ 22 with two minutes left, but the drive stalled.

Fuquay-Varina 42, South Garner 12 ... The Bengals (3-2, 2-2) rolled past the Titans (0-5, 0-4) and kept their playoff hopes alive.

TRIANGLE 4A

No. 10 Panther Creek 43, Athens Drive 13 ... Amari Odom threw a pair of touchdown passes for Jonathan Streeter, and Lathan Harris-Johnson returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown, as the Catamounts (5-0, 5-0) retained sole possession of first place. Athens Drive fell to 2-3, 2-3.

Jordan 41, Riverside 34 ... The Falcons scored a late touchdown and improved to 2-3, 2-3. Riverside fell to 0-5, 0-5.

BIG 8 3A

No. 6 Southern Durham 56, Cedar Ridge 7 ... The Spartans (5-0, 5-0) jumped to a 29-0 lead after the first quarter and trounced the Red Wolves (0-4, 0-4).

Northwood 10, Orange 7 ... Northwood (3-1, 3-1) moved into a second-place tie with idle Chapel Hill. Orange dropped to 2-2, 2-2.

GREATER NEUSE 3A

No. 2 Cleveland 34, No. 7 Clayton 27 ... Skyler Locklear scored on a quarterback keep with 34 seconds left, breaking a 27-27 tie and lifting the Rams (5-0, 3-0) over the Comets (4-1, 2-1). Clayton trailed 21-3 at halftime but scored 21 third-quarter points for a 24-21 lead.

The Comets added a field goal for a 27-21 lead, but Cleveland tied the game with 5:51 on an Amir Johnson run. The Rams missed the conversion kick, leaving the score tied. After Locklear’s go-ahead score, Clayton drove to the Cleveland 46 but ran out of time.

No. 16 West Johnston 38, East Wake 27 ... The Wildcats (5-0, 3-0) rallied from a 13-10 halftime deficit and remained tied with Cleveland atop the conference. East Wake fell to 0-4, 0-3. West Johnston finishes with Clayton and Cleveland.

South Johnston 46, Smithfield-Selma 29 ... Damonte Burgess, Isaiah Harris and Brayden Barefoot scored fourth-quarter touchdowns, as the Trojans (2-3, 1-2) knocked off the Spartans (2-3, 0-3). Smithfield-Selma took a 22-20 lead into the final quarter.

MID-STATE 2A

Cummings 73, Carrboro 20 ... Tylek Oliver threw four touchdown passes as Cummings (3-2, 1-1) breezed past the Jaguars (0-5, 0-3).

CAROLINA 1A

No. 15 Princeton 56, North Duplin 12 ... The Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) bruised to victory, behind sophomore running back Christian Perris’ memorable night. Perris ran for touchdowns of 13, 46, 14 and 33 yards, and he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score. The loss dropped North Dupline (3-2, 2-1) out of a share of first place.

NONCONFERENCE

No. 11 Middle Creek 42, Enloe 7 ... Chad Kearns passed for three touchdowns, and Michael Macaluso scored on a pick-six, as the Mustangs (4-1) trounced the Eagles (0-5).