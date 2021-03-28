Vote for the News & Observer high school football player of the week (4.2.21)

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, will the poll will close and a winner will be named.

Byrum Brown, Rolesville Football: The 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior quarterback went 16-for-28 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 101 yards on 12 carries to lead Rolesville to a 36-3 win over Wake Forest, March 26.

Brown led the Rams to their first ever win over Wake Forest, breaking the Cougars’ 39-game conference win streak in the process.

Brown is 51-of-90 for 910 yards passing and 11 touchdowns, and has also rushed for 342 yards and four scores for Rolesville (4-0) this season.

Chad Kearns, Middle Creek Football: The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback went 12-for-17 passing for 200 yards, a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to lead the Mustangs to a 42-7 win at Enloe, March 26.

Kearns is 65-of-104 passing for 1,001 yards and eight touchdown throws, while also rushing for four more scores for Middle Creek (4-1) this season.

Sam Lersch, Apex Friendship Football: The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback went 18-for-31 for 231 yards passing and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 21-18 win over Holly Springs, March 26.

Lersch is 67-for-117 for 1,006 yards passing and seven touchdowns for Apex Friendship (5-0) this season.

Amari Odom, Panther Creek Football: The 6-foot-3, 170-pound quarterback went 14-for-20 for 368 yards passing and five touchdowns to lead Panther Creek to a 43-13 win over Athens Drive, March 26.

Odom is 86-of-132 for 1,159 yards passing and 14 touchdown throws for Panther Creek (5-0) this season.

Ahmad Paige, Southern Durham Football: The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker had two defensive touchdowns to help lead the Spartans to a 56-7 victory at Cedar Ridge, March 26.

Paige had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, and a 45-yards fumble recovery for a score, while making 12 tackles in the Cedar Ridge win.

Southern Durham is 5-0 this season.

Dillon Pardue, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive end/linebacker had 12 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks to help Cleveland to a 34-27 win over Clayton, March 26.

Pardue has 30 tackles and four sacks for Cleveland (5-0) this season.

Christian Perris, Princeton Football: The 5-foot-9, 180-pound sophomore had a game to remember with nine carries for 138 yards and four touchdowns to lead Princeton to a 56-12 win at North Duplin, March 26.

Perris also had one catch for 26 yards and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the same game.

Perris also lost his grandfather, Raymond McDuffie, who passed away earlier this week, according to Princeton football coach, Travis Gaster.

Princeton is 5-0 this season.

D.J. Scott, Leesville Road Football: The 5-foot-8, 135-pound sophomore had 19 carries for 98 yards and three touchdowns to lead Leesville Road to a 48-6 win over Southeast Raleigh, March 26.

Scott has 70 rushes for 411 yards and four touchdowns for Leesville Road (3-2) this season.

Antuan Snead, West Johnston Football: The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior running back had 227 yards rushing on 23 carries to lead West Johnston to a 38-27 win at East Wake, March 26.

Snead has 874 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 124 carries for the Wildcats (5-0) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 27.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here