Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (4.2.21)

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday around noon, when the poll will close.

Abby DaVia, Apex Friendship Softball: The Patriots’ senior pitcher had 24 strikeouts in 10.1 innings of work on the mound as Apex Friendship split games with Apex and Middle Creek.

DaVia had eight strikeouts in three innings of relief pitching in a 4-3 loss to Middle Creek, March 23.

She also had 16 strikeouts in a complete-game, 5-3 victory over Apex, March 25.

DaVia is 1-1 with 36 strikeouts in 16 innings of work on the mound, while boasting a 1.75 earned-run average (ERA) for Apex Friendship (1-2, through Sunday).

Maddie Degnan, Apex Softball: The Cougars’ sophomore hit .500 with three RBI, while going 1-1 on the mound to lead Apex to wins over Middle Creek and Sanderson, while losing to Apex Friendship..

Degnan was 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and two stolen bases in a 12-0 win at Sanderson, March 22.

She followed that up by going 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, while striking out four batters in 5.1 innings of work in a 9-1 win at Middle Creek.

Degnan also had 11 strikeouts in six innings on the mound, while going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in a 5-3 loss at Apex Friendship, March 25.

Luke Edwards, Cary Christian Golf: The Knights’ senior shot an even par 36 at Lochmere Golf Club to help Cary Christian beat Grace Christian by 42 shots March 23.

Edwards is a University of North Carolina golf signee.

Foster Evans, Clayton Golf/Tennis: The Comets’ senior had a big week on the tennis court and the golf course for Clayton.

Evans went 2-0 in singles’ play helping the Comets’ tennis team (2-0) to 9-0 win over South Johnston (March 22) and East Wake (March 25).

He also shot a one-over par, 37, to help the Clayton golf team beat Broughton and Cardinal Gibbons at Riverwood Country Club, March 24.

Katherine Gallagher, Apex Friendship Soccer: The Patriots’ senior scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to give Apex Friendship a 1-0 win over Middle Creek March 24.

Gallagher, who normally plays defensive central midfielder, played five different positions in the Middle Creek victory, according to Patriots’ soccer coach Derek Blackwelder.

Gallagher also played a big part in shutting out Clayton in an 8-0 win March 26.

Gallagher also excels off the court as the senior class vice president, who boasts a 4.5893 grade-point average in the classroom.

Ethan Goldstein, Durham Academy Baseball: The Cavaliers’ junior was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate as Durham Academy beat Cannon School and Greensboro Day.

Goldstein was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in a 7-2 win over Greensboro Day, March 23.

He also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI in a 11-1 victory over Cannon School, March 25.

Kalyn Kyle, Clayton Softball: The Comets’ junior pitcher tossed a perfect game with 18 strikeouts to lead Clayton to a 7-0 win at West Harnett, March 22.

Kyle was also 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, three singles and three RBI in the same game.

Clayton (2-1) also lost 2-0 to D.H. Conley, March 25.

Amy Mason, North Raleigh Christian Soccer: The Knights’ freshman forward scored eight goals and had two assists at North Raleigh Christian beat Cary Academy, St. Mary’s and Wake Christian this week.

Mason had four goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over St. Mary’s, March 23.

Two days later, she scored two goals in a 3-0 win at Cary Academy.

Mason finished off her week with two more goals and one assist in a 6-1 victory over Wake Christian, March 26.

Mason has eight goals and two assists for North Raleigh Christian (6-2, through Sunday).

Kaycee McAlexander, Jordan Softball: The Falcons’ sophomore pitcher tossed her first career, no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead Jordan to a 24-1 win over Hillside, March 22.

McAlexander also went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI in the same game.

She also led Jordan to a 10-9 win over Athens Drive, striking out 12 batters on the mound, while going 1-for-4 with a double at the plate.

McAlexander is 2-2 on the mound this season with 44 strikeouts in 23 innings of work, while batting .333 with three doubles and six RBI for Jordan (2-2) this season.

Kyle Moore, Cary Christian Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 10:52.30 to win the 3200-meter run at High Point Christian, March 25.

Moore also ran a personal-record 4:58.92 to finish 3rd-place in the 1600-meter run.

Moore also excelled off the track, as he had his Eagle Scout ceremony.

Griffin Whalen, Raleigh Charter Tennis: The Phoenix’ senior didn’t lose a game in three sets of singles’ play this week to lead Raleigh Charter to wins over Chatham Charter and Cornerstone Charter this week.

Whalen won his singles’ match, 6-0, 6-0, to lead the Phoenix to a 9-0 win over Chatham Charter, March 22.

Two days later, he won his singles’ match 8-0 to lead Raleigh Charter to a 9-0 victory over Cornerstone Charter.

Whalen is 5-0 in singles’ play this season and is currently ranked the No. 1 play in the state in class 1A.

Raleigh Charter is 6-0 through Sunday.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 27.

