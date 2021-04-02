Triangle football rewind: Cardinal Gibbons, Rolesville clinch league titles

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons 42, Southeast Raleigh 0 ... The Crusaders (5-0, 5-0) clinched the conference’s top playoff berth, as Blake Raphael ran for three touchdowns. Brock Biestek carried 11 times for 131 yards and a touchdown, and Donovan Shepherd had 10 carries for 101 yards. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-4, 1-4.

Sanderson 49, Broughton 19 ... Ben Gilbert fired three touchdown passes for the Spartans (2-3, 2-3). Broughton fell to 2-4, 2-3.

NORTHERN ATHLETIC 4A

Knightdale 36, Corinth Holders 28 ... The Knights (3-3, 1-3) rallied from a 20-14 deficit and stopped the Pirates (1-4, 1-2).

Rolesville 29, Heritage 21 ... The Rams (5-0, 4-0) clinched the conference championship, as freshman Isaiah Jones rushed for 148 yards. Heritage (4-1, 2-1) remains in the race with Wake Forest for second place and a playoff berth.

Wake Forest 22, Wakefield 7 ... The Wolverines (4-1, 3-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Rolesville, scoring three times in the first quarter. Wakefield fell to 1-5, 0-4.

SOUTH WAKE ATHLETIC 4A

Middle Creek 49, South Garner 6 ... Dorien Stewart ran for a pair of touchdowns, and the Mustangs (5-1, 4-1) kept their second-place position. South Garner dropped to 0-6, 0-5.

Garner 14, Fuquay-Varina 0 ... The host Trojans (3-3, 3-2) posted their first shutout of the season and dropped the Bengals to 3-3, 2-3.

TRIANGLE 4A

Hillside 36, Cary 2 ... The Hornets (4-1, 4-1) moved into sole possession of second place, building a 34-0 halftime lead. Cary is 2-3, 2-3.

Panther Creek 30, Green Level 10 ... The Catamounts (6-0, 6-0) clinched the conference championship, as Amari Odom threw four touchdown passes, two to Jonathan Streeter. Green Level is 1-4, 1-4 in its first season of varsity football.

Athens Drive 30, Jordan 7 ... The Jaguars (3-3, 3-3) moved into sole possession of fourth place, dropping the Falcons to 2-4, 2-4.

BIG 8 3A

Chapel Hill 43, Southern Durham 38 ... The Tigers (4-1, 4-1) rallied from a 38-37 deficit, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown and handing the Spartans (5-1, 5-1) their first loss of the season.

Orange 36, Cedar Ridge 6 ... The Panthers (3-2, 3-2) equaled their first four games’ total scoring in one night, holding fourth place. Cedar Ridge fell to 0-5, 0-5.

GREATER NEUSE 3A

Cleveland 54, West Johnston 0 ... The Rams (6-0, 4-0) wrapped up their third straight conference championship, as quarterback Skyler Locklear threw for three touchdowns, including a 67-yarder to Jaden Moore, and ran for a score. The loss was the first of the season for the Wildcats (5-1, 3-1).

Clayton 42, Smithfield-Selma 0 ... The Comets (5-1, 3-1) earned the 100th victory for coach Shane Handy. They will face West Johnston next week in a battle for second place.

East Wake 26, South Johnston 16 ... The Warriors (1-4, 1-3) grabbed their first victory of the season, as R.J. Vick caught a pass for the clinching touchdown with two minutes left. South Johnston fell to 2-4, 1-3.

EASTERN PLAINS 2A

SouthWest Edgecombe 48, North Johnston 0 ... The victors (4-2, 4-0) will face Beddingfield (4-2, 4-0) for the conference title next Friday. The Panthers fell to 0-6, 0-4.

CAROLINA 1A

Princeton 62, Lakewood 0 ... The Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) rolled to victory over Lakewood (1-5, 1-3), setting up a conference championship game next Friday with Rosewood (6-0, 4-0), which blanked North Duplin 47-0 Thursday.





ReplyForward





