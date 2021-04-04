Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (4.9.21)

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Dalton Bennett, North Raleigh Christian Lacrosse: The Knights’ senior midfielder had eight goals, two assists and 10 groundballs as North Raleigh Christian split games with Cary Academy and Durham Academy.

Bennett had five goals, two assists and four groundballs in a 12-9 win at Cary Academy March 30.

He also had three goals and six groundballs in a 15-3 loss to Durham Academy.

Bennett has 27 goals, six assists, and 38 groundballs for North Raleigh Christian (4-4, through Sunday).

Kelli Cruikshank, Wake Christian Soccer: The Bulldogs’ junior had four goals and one assists as Wake Christian rolled past both Arendell Parrott Academy and Friendship Christian.

Cruikshank had two goals and one assist in a 6-2 win over Arendell Parrott Academy March 29.

The next day, she poured in two more goals in a 6-0 victory at Friendship Christian.

Cruikshank has nine goals and seven assists for Wake Christian (4-3, through Sunday).

Jack Hinson, Cardinal Gibbons Tennis: The Crusaders’ junior won a third-set tiebreaker 10-2 in No. 4 singles’ play and won his doubles’ match to give Cardinal Gibbons a 7-2 win over Grimsley March 29.

The next day, Hinson won his No. 5 singles’ match, 6-0, 6-0, in a 9-0 team sweep of Enloe.

Hinson is 3-1 in singles’ play, and 2-1 in doubles’ play this season.

Cardinal Gibbons is 3-1 through Sunday.

Nicole Keim, Ravenscroft Softball: The Ravens’ junior catcher went 6-for-8 with two singles, a double, two home runs and five RBI as Ravenscroft split games with Cary Academy and High Point Christian.

Keim was 4-for-4 with two singles, two home runs, and four RBI in a 7-2 win at Cary Academy March 30.

She also went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI in a 16-6 loss to High Point Christian, April 1.

Keim is batting .750 with two home runs, 10 RBI and 11 stolen bases for Ravenscroft (3-4, through Sunday).

Kalyn Kyle, Clayton Softball: The Comets’ junior pitched a complete-game, shutout with 12 strikeouts on the mound, while going 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Clayton to a 7-0 win at South Johnston, March 30.

Kyle also had five strikeouts in two innings of work on the mound, while earning the victory, in a 12-1 win over East Wake, April 1.

Kyle is 4-1 with 49 strikeouts in 30 innings while boasting a 0.47 earned-run average (ERA) this season. She is also batting .500 with seven hits and three RBI for Clayton (4-1, through Sunday).

Caroline Levinson, Sanderson Softball: The Spartans’ star was 3-for-4 with a triple, two home runs, and five RBI in a 15-5 win over Broughton, March 30.

Levinson is batting .273 with three home runs and six RBI for Sanderson (2-2, through Sunday).

Kyle Madigan, St. Thomas More Academy Baseball: The Chancellors’ senior went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double, four RBI and four runs scored to lead St. Thomas More Academy to a 26-0 win over Neuse Christian March 30.

Madigan also got the win on the mound in the same game, tossing four innings with six strikeouts.

Madigan is batting .444 with eight RBI, while going 2-0 on the mound with 17 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA for St. Thomas More (4-2, through Sunday).

Morgan Pennington, Trinity Academy Track: The 8th-grader won the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs as Trinity Academy competed in a tri-meet with High Point Christian and North Raleigh Christian (host) March 30.

Pennington ran a 5:51.10 to win the 1600-meter run, and a 12:31.65 to win the 3200-meter run.

She also had a personal-best 4-2 to finish 4th in the high jump at the same meet.

Abby Pompeo, Cary Academy Soccer: The Chargers’ senior forward scored two goals to help Cary Academy to a 3-2 win over rival, Ravenscroft, March.

Pompeo has four goals for Cary Academy (2-1, through Sunday).

Ashbee Standridge, Falls Lake Academy Softball: The Firebirds’ sophomore went 4-for-6 at the plate with two doubles, five RBI and six stolen bases as Falls Lake Academy split games with Oxford Prep and Roxboro Community.

Standridge was 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBI and three stolen bases in a 19-3 win at Oxford Prep, March 30.

She followed that up going 1-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and three more steals in a 17-5 loss at Roxboro Community, April 1.

Standridge is batting .583 with two home runs and seven RBI for Falls Lake Academy (3-2, through Sunday).

Tori Steed, Cardinal Gibbons Softball: The Crusaders’ senior was for 4-for-5 at the plate with a double, two RBI and five runs scored as Cardinal Gibbons beat Broughton and Southeast Raleigh.

Steed was 1-for-2 with three runs scored in a 21-0 win at Broughton, March 29.

The next day, Steed went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in a 16-0 victory over Southeast Raleigh.

Steed is batting .643, with 11 RBI and seven stolen bases for Cardinal Gibbons (5-0, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through April 3.

