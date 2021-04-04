Vote for the News & Observer high school football player of the week (4.9.21)

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like, until Friday around noon, when a winner will be determined.

Brock Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons football: The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior running back/wide receiver had 11 rushes for 131 yards and a touchdown to help the Crusaders to a 42-0 win at Southeast Raleigh April 1.

Biestek also had two catches for 11 yards in the same game.

Biestek has 387 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while catching 17 passes for 226 yards and three more scores for Cardinal Gibbons (5-0) this season.

Jaydon Brooks, Princeton Football: The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior running back rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Princeton to a 62-0 win over Lakewood, April 1.

Brooks has rushed for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns for Princeton (6-0) this season.

Ethan Burchfield, Leesville Road Football: The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior quarterback was 13-for-17 for 146 yards passing and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 96 yards and two more scores on eight carries to lead the Pride to a 52-0 victory at Enloe, April 1.

Burchfield has passed for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 305 yards and six more scores for Leesville Road (4-2) this season.

Tamarcus Cooley, Knightdale Football: The 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore had a big game in all three phases to lead the Knights to a 36-28 win over Corinth Holders, April 1.

Cooley had seven catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns receiving, while making eight tackles on defense in the Corinth Holders’ victory.

Cooley also averaged 28.75 yards per punt (four punts) and had two touchbacks as the Knightdale kicker on special teams.

Knightdale is 3-3 this season.

Isaiah Jones, Rolesville Football: The 5-foot-11, 175-pound freshman running back had a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to lead the Rams to a 29-21 win over Heritage, April 2.

Jones has 317 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 46 carries for Rolesville (5-0) this season.

Kyhlil Jones, Chapel Hill Football: The 5-foot-10, 150-pound senior wide receiver had 13 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown to help the Tigers to a 43-38 win at Southern Durham, April 1.

Jones has 42 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns for Chapel Hill (4-1) this season.

Sam Lersch, Apex Friendship Football: The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior quarterback brought his team back from a 20-point, first half deficit, going 31-for-42 for 501 yards passing and six touchdown throws in a 63-41 at Millbrook, April 2.

Lersch is 98-for-159 for 1,507 yards and 13 touchdowns passing for Apex Friendship (6-0) this season.

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot, 185-pound junior quarterback went 19-for-24 for 272 yards passing and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 31 yards and another score to lead the Rams to a 54-0 win over West Johnston, April 1.

Locklear has passed for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 136 yards and five more scores for Cleveland (6-0) this season.

Zion Myers, Sanderson Football: The 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore running back rushed for 196 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries to lead Sanderson to a 49-19 win at Broughton, April 1.

Myers also had one catch for 57 yards in the same game.

Sanderson is 2-3 this season.

Dorien Stewart, Middle Creek Football: The 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior running back rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-6 win at South Garner, April 1.

Stewart has 605 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 104 carries for Middle Creek (5-1) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 3.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here