Friday’s Triangle-area high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared
News & Observer Sweet 16
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Friday
|1.
|Rolesville (4A)
|6-0
|d. Corinth-Holders 35-14
|2.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|6-0
|d. Enloe 68-7, Thurs.
|3.
|Cleveland (3A)
|7-0
|d. South Johnston 44-0
|4.
|Apex Friendship (4A)
|7-0
|d. Garner 31-21
|5.
|Panther Creek (4A)
|6-0
|at Riverside, late
|6.
|Heritage (4A)
|4-1
|Wake Forest, ppd, Sat, 10 a.m.
|7.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|4-1
|at Heritage, ppd, Sat, 10 a.m.
|8.
|Clayton (3A)
|5-1
|at West Johnston, late
|9.
|Middle Creek (4A)
|5-1
|Fuquay-Varina, late
|10.
|Princeton (1A)
|7-0
|d. Rosewood 58-27
|11.
|Hillside (4A)
|4-1
|at Green Level, late
|12.
|Chapel Hill (3A)
|4-1
|Orange, ppd, Sat, 10:30 a.m.
|13.
|Southern Durham (3A)
|5-1
|at East Chapel Hill, late
|14.
|Millbrook (4A)
|4-2
|Broughton, late
|15.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|5-2
|d. Holly Springs 39-21
|16.
|Holly Springs (4A)
|4-3
|lost 39-21 to Leesville Road
This week’s games
Thursday
CAP 7 4A
Cardinal Gibbons 68, Enloe 7
Sanderson 34, Southeast Raleigh 16
Northern Athletic 4A
Knightdale 25, Wakefield 13
Mid-Carolina 2A
Cummings 60, Graham 0
Friday
CAP 7 4A
Broughton at Millbrook, late
Northern Athletic 4A
Rolesville 35, Corinth Holders 14
Wake Forest at Heritage, ppd, Sat, 10 a.m.
South Wake Athletic 4A
Apex Friendship 31, Garner 21
Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek, late
South Garner 50, Apex 47
Triangle 4A
Cary 21, Athens Drive 17
Hillside at Green Level, late
Jordan at Green Hope, late
Panther Creek at Riverside, late
Big 8 3A
Northern at Northwood, late
Orange at Chapel Hill, ppd, Sat, 10:30 a.m.
Vance County at Cedar Ridge, late
Greater Neuse 3A
Clayton at West Johnston, late
Cleveland 44, South Johnston 0
East Wake at Smithfield-Selma, late
Carolina 1A
Princeton 58, Rosewood 27
Nonconference
Leesville Road 39, Holly Springs 21
J.F. Webb at Carrboro, late
