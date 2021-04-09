High School Sports

Friday’s Triangle-area high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared

News & Observer Sweet 16

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Friday
1.Rolesville (4A)6-0d. Corinth-Holders 35-14
2.Cardinal Gibbons (4A)6-0d. Enloe 68-7, Thurs.
3.Cleveland (3A)7-0d. South Johnston 44-0
4.Apex Friendship (4A)7-0d. Garner 31-21
5.Panther Creek (4A)6-0at Riverside, late
6.Heritage (4A)4-1Wake Forest, ppd, Sat, 10 a.m.
7.Wake Forest (4A)4-1at Heritage, ppd, Sat, 10 a.m.
8.Clayton (3A)5-1at West Johnston, late
9.Middle Creek (4A)5-1Fuquay-Varina, late
10.Princeton (1A)7-0d. Rosewood 58-27
11.Hillside (4A)4-1at Green Level, late
12.Chapel Hill (3A)4-1Orange, ppd, Sat, 10:30 a.m.
13.Southern Durham (3A)5-1at East Chapel Hill, late
14.Millbrook (4A)4-2Broughton, late
15.Leesville Road (4A)5-2d. Holly Springs 39-21
16.Holly Springs (4A)4-3lost 39-21 to Leesville Road

This week’s games

Thursday

CAP 7 4A

Cardinal Gibbons 68, Enloe 7

Sanderson 34, Southeast Raleigh 16

Northern Athletic 4A

Knightdale 25, Wakefield 13

Mid-Carolina 2A

Cummings 60, Graham 0

Friday

CAP 7 4A

Broughton at Millbrook, late

Northern Athletic 4A

Rolesville 35, Corinth Holders 14

Wake Forest at Heritage, ppd, Sat, 10 a.m.

South Wake Athletic 4A

Apex Friendship 31, Garner 21

Fuquay-Varina at Middle Creek, late

South Garner 50, Apex 47

Triangle 4A

Cary 21, Athens Drive 17

Hillside at Green Level, late

Jordan at Green Hope, late

Panther Creek at Riverside, late

Big 8 3A

Northern at Northwood, late

Orange at Chapel Hill, ppd, Sat, 10:30 a.m.

Vance County at Cedar Ridge, late

Greater Neuse 3A

Clayton at West Johnston, late

Cleveland 44, South Johnston 0

East Wake at Smithfield-Selma, late

Carolina 1A

Princeton 58, Rosewood 27

Nonconference

Leesville Road 39, Holly Springs 21

J.F. Webb at Carrboro, late



