Exclusive: Here are two NCHSAA football title game sites

Weddington’s Will Shipley breaks a tackle during the first half of the NCHSAA 3AA championship game on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Shipley finished with 256 yards rushing and four touchdowns. News & Observer

The NCHSAA is returning to college campuses.

After taking a break for the NCHSAA basketball state title games, high school teams will play their football state championship games on ACC turf, returning to sites that have hosted for decades.

Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed at least two hosts sites to The News & Observer: Carter-Finley Stadium, home of the N.C. State Wolfpack and Kenan Stadium, where the North Carolina Tar Heels play.

In the past, the NCHSAA basketball state title games were played at the Dean E. Smith Center and Reynolds Coliseum. The NCHSAA has used up to four college stadiums during state championship weekend. It’s unclear if Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium or Wake Forest’s Truist Field will be used this season.

Stadium, arena seating capacities due to COVID

The NCHSAA basketball title games were played in high school gyms (Providence Grove and Wheatmore) this year.

Carter-Finley stadium hosted around 4,000 fans for its spring game earlier this month. UNC will host its spring game this Saturday and tickets sold out in a matter of minutes. Around 10,600 fans will be admitted.

Carter-Finley Stadium hosted the 3A and 3AA title games in 2019. Kenan Stadium hosted the 4A and 4AA championship games.

The second round of the high school playoffs will start Friday.

Last month Governor Roy Cooper eased outdoor restrictions. Both the Wolfpack and Tar Heels played their home games this season with a limited number of fans in attendance. That was also the case for high school football, which started in February due to COVID-19.

The title games are set to start in two weeks. In the past, games have been spaced out over a two-day period (Friday-Saturday). Last season, with four venues, all classifications played on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Cooper announced that he expects to lift almost all restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 1 but will keep North Carolina’s mask mandate in place.

The current order, which expires on April 30, limits most outdoor gatherings to 100 people and indoor gatherings to 50 people. Retail establishments can operate at full capacity under the order, while restaurants are limited to 75% capacity inside. Bars, concert venues and sports arenas are limited to 50% capacity under the order.

Cooper will issue a new order next week.

Staff writer CL Brown contributed.