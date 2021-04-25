Vote for News & Observer high school athlete of the week (04.30.21)

file

Dayna Bland, Wakefield Softball: The Wolverines’ freshman had a big week at the plate and on the mound, going 5-for-9 with a home run and RBI, while earning two victories on the mound with 23 strikeouts.

Bland was 3-for-5 with her first high school home run and two RBIs, while also striking out 13 batters and tossing a complete game on the mound to help Wakefield to a 12-3 win at Heritage April 19.

She also went 2-for-4 at the plate, while striking out 10 batters and pitching all eight innings in a 7-6 victory over Corinth Holders April 21.

Bland is hitting .419 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI at the plate this season. She is also 6-4 on the mound with 88 strikeouts in 67.1 innings of work for a Wakefield team (6-4) that has won five straight games through Sunday.

Jackson Brimfield, Durham Academy Golf: The Cavaliers’ senior shot an even-par 72 at Lonnie Poole Golf Course at N.C. State to earn medalist honors, while leading his team to a victory over Ravenscroft April 19.

Brimfield shot a two-under par 70, at the Governor’s Club in Chapel Hill to earn medalist honors, while also leading his team to another win over Ravenscroft on Durham Academy’s “senior day” April 20.

Davon Dunn, Rolesville Football: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior running back had 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 37 carries to lead Rolesville to a 47-30 4AA state quarterfinal win over Wilmington Hoggard April 23.

Dunn has 708 yards and eight touchdowns on 108 carries for Rolesville (8-0) this season.

Kayla Dunn, Holly Springs Softball: The Golden Hawks’ senior pitcher excelled on both the mound and at the plate as Holly Springs beat Apex Friendship and Garner.

Dunn tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, while going 1-for-3 at the plate with a double in a 4-0 win over Garner April 20.

She also tossed a three-hitter with 18 strikeouts on the mound, while going 1-for-3 at the plate with three more RBI in a 14-3 at Apex Friendship April 22.

The Holly Springs softball team (10-1) has won seven straight games, through Sunday.

Luke Edwards, Cary Christian Golf: The Knights’ senior shot a three-under par, 69, to earn medalist honors while leading his team to an Eastern Plains Independent Conference (EPIC) title at MacGregor Downs Country Club in Cary April 22.

Edwards had four birdies and an eagle in his round.

Edwards, a University of North Carolina commit, also earned EPIC player of the year honors for his efforts.

Charlie Enloe, Ravenscroft Lacrosse: The Ravens’ senior scored the game-winning goal with 1:30 remaining in the game to give Ravenscroft a 7-6 victory at Durham Academy April 22.

Enloe had two goals in the game.

The Ravenscroft boys’ lacrosse team is 5-3 through Sunday.

Hannah Hartel, Cardinal Gibbons Soccer: The Crusaders’ senior forward had three goals and an assist to lead Cardinal Gibbons to wins over Broughton and Millbrook.

Hartel had two goals in a 3-2 victory over Millbrook April 20.

Two days later, Hartel had one goal and one assist in a 2-1 win at Broughton.

Hartel, a Marshall University commit, has 11 goals and two assists for Cardinal Gibbons (8-0, through Sunday).

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback went 23-for-31 for 306 yards passing and a touchdown throw, adding 47 yards and another score on 18 rushes to help Cleveland to a 38-16 win over Lee County in the quarterfinals of the 3AA state playoffs April 23.

Locklear is 130-for-196 for 1.828 yards passing and 17 touchdowns with 296 yards rushing and eight more scores for a Cleveland team that is still perfect at 9-0 this season.

Raleigh Stewart, North Raleigh Christian Softball: The Knights’ freshman was 5-for-8 with three triples, a double and two RBI to lead North Raleigh Christian to wins over Cary Academy and St. Mary’s.

Stewart was 3-for-5 with a double and triple in a 13-3 win at St. Mary’s April 20.

He also went 2-for-3 with two triples, three runs scored and two RBI in an 11-0 victory over Cary Academy April 22.

Stewart is batting .483 with three doubles, three triples and seven RBI for a North Raleigh Christian team (8-1) that has won seven straight games.

Will Sword, Thales Academy Apex: The Titans’ junior tossed a complete-game, no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and two walks as Thales Academy Apex rolled to a 5-0 win over rival, Thales Academy Rolesville April 20.

Sword was also 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in the same game.

Sword is hitting .621 with six doubles, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases, while going 2-0 on the mound with 35 strikeouts in 15 innings of work for Thales Academy Apex (3-8, through Sunday).

Brock Vanek, Cary Christian Track: The Knights’ senior ran a personal-best 2:05 to finish second in the 800-meter run in a meet with Cape Fear Academy and Coastal Christian at UNC Wilmington April 22.

Vanek also won the 1,600-meter run at the same meet, running a 4:35 to help his team in the tri-team meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through April 24.

