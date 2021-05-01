Cardinal Gibbons turns page, returns to N.C. 4A final

What might have become the most influential play in Friday’s N.C. 4A Eastern Regional Final -- won 30-14 by host Cardinal Gibbons over New Bern -- yielded no points.

WIth seven minutes, three seconds remaining in the second quarter, Cardinal Gibbons’ John Caramanico blocked a field goal attempt.

Crusaders teammate Ethan Grace recovered the football and ran more than 80 yards for a touchdown -- or so Cardinal Gibbons (9-0) thought.

An official’s inadvertent whistle blew. The play was ruled dead.

“There is no perfect football game,” Cardinal Gibbons Coach Steven Wright said. “Mistakes are going to be made. When they happen, we’ve got to turn the page.

“I’m really proud of our guys, because that’s exactly what they did.”

The Crusaders rebounded from a third quarter fumble and 14-8 deficit to regain a lead they never relinquished. Donovan Shepard and Brock Biestek tallied 13- and six-yard touchdown runs for a 21-14 count with 12 minutes remaining. Biestek, whose fumble preceded New Bern (7-2) taking its only lead, heeded Wright’s subsequent message to “turn the page.”

“There was a resolve in his eyes,” Wright said of Biestek. “I had no problem with putting the ball right back in his hands, because I knew he was going to take care of it.”

Biestek’s 44-yard fourth quarter touchdown scamper inside the nine minute mark came one play after a Caramanico fourth down tackle returned the football to Cardinal Gibbons. Then on New Bern’s possession, Caramanico sacked Bears quarterback Kahmaad Scriven to force a fourth down.

“When one of us is down, we just pick each other back up and just keep moving forward,” Caramanico said. “It’s not just one person. The whole line has to work together to make plays like that happen.”

The Crusaders’ defensive line working together, after all, yielded a fourth quarter shutout and another finals trip.

“We just had to get our heads together for the next play, and play 100 percent every time,” Grace said. “We’re all family. We’re working together to get this done.”

▪ Cardinal Gibbons will compete in its second consecutive 4A state final next Friday, May 7 versus Grimsley High from Greensboro.