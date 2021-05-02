Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (5.7.21)

file

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday afternoon.

Jada Brooks, North Raleigh Christian Softball: The Knights’ junior catcher went 10 of 13 at the plate with a home run and 11 RBI as North Raleigh Christian beat Harrells Christian, Ravenscroft and Riverside Christian.

Brooks was 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI in a 14-6 win at Riverside Christian April 27.

She went 3-for-4 with three RBI in a 16-2 victory at Harrells Christian April 29.

The next day, Brooks exploded going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a three-run home run and four RBI in a 15-0 win over Ravenscroft.

Brooks is batting .500 with a home run, six doubles, and 22 RBI for a North Raleigh Christian softball team (11-1) that clinched the Triangle Independent Schools’ Athletic Conference (TISAC) this week, by winning their 10th straight game.

Jenna Eller, Green Hope Soccer: The Falcons’ senior scored the game-winning goal with just seconds left in the second overtime to help Green Hope to a 2-1 win at Athens Drive to win the Tri-8 conference tournament title April 28.

Eller also assisted the other goal in the same game.

Eller had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Green Level April 26.

Eller, a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) commit, leads her team with 13 goals and 10 assists for Green Hope (10-2-1).

Eliza Ellerbe, St. Mary’s Lacrosse: The St. Mary’s senior midfielder had seven goals, four assists and eight groundballs to lead her team to wins over Cary Academy and St. David’s.

Ellerbe had three goals, one assist and four groundballs in a 11-9 win at Cary Academy April 27.

She also had four goals, three assists and four groundballs in a 18-10 victory over St. David’s April 29.

Ellerbe has 19 goals, eight assists and 34 groundballs for St. Mary’s (5-8).

Harrison Enyeart, Millbrook Track: The Wildcats’ junior ran a personal-best 2:02 to win the 800-meter run in a tri-meet with Enloe and Sanderson April 28.

Enyeart also helped his Millbrook boys’ track team to victory in the same meet at Enloe.

Connor Hill, West Johnston Baseball: The Wildcats’ senior hit two home runs, including a grand slam with five RBI to lead West Johnston to a 10-0 win at Harnett Central, April 28, in the season opener.

West Johnston also beat Harnett Central 10-0, April 30.

Hill is a Tusculum University (TN) baseball commit.

Davis Horton, Orange Baseball: The Panthers’ junior catcher went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI to lead Orange to a 15-5 win over East Chapel Hill in the season opener April 27.

Orange (2-0) also beat Vance County by forfeit in game that was scheduled for April 30.

Skyler Locklear, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback had another big game, going 17-for-27 for 258 yards passing and three touchdown passes, while running for 111 yards and another score on 13 carries to lead Cleveland to a 49-21 win over Clayton in the 3AA state semifinals April 30.

Locklear is 147-of-223 for 2,086 yards and 20 touchdown throws, while rushing for 393 yards and nine more scores for a Cleveland team that is a perfect 10-0 this season.

Tori Long, Holly Springs Soccer: The Golden Hawks’ senior goalkeeper had four saves to help Holly Springs to a 1-0 win over Apex Friendship, earning the shutout in goal April 27.

Long, who has three shutouts in the last two weeks, has 46 saves and seven shutouts for Holly Springs (8-2-3).

Emily Martin, Cardinal Gibbons Softball: The Crusaders’ freshman catcher went 4-for-6 with six RBI to lead Cardinal Gibbons to a wins over Enloe and Southeast Raleigh to remain a perfect 12-0 this season.

Martin was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI in a 15-0 win at Southeast Raleigh April 27.

Two days later, she went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and four RBI in a 3-1 win over Enloe.

Martin also did not allow a passed ball in either game this week behind the plate.

Martin is batting .536 with 11 runs scored and 15 RBI for Cardinal Gibbons.

Nick Moran, Wake Forest Baseball: The Cougars’ senior left-handed pitcher tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 batters in five innings in a 10-0 win over Southern Nash in the season opener for both teams, April 26.

Moran needed only 64 pitches to earn the victory on the mound.

Wake Forest (2-0) also beat Clayton 5-4, April 28.

Bennett Perry, Cary Track: The Imps’ junior ran a personal-best 4:44 to win the 1,600-meter run at Green Hope, April 28.

Perry’s run was 33 seconds faster than his last 1,600-meter in competition, according to Cary track coach, Jerry Dotson.

Perry also led his team to a three-point victory over host, Green Hope at the same meet.

Ryan Xiao, Green Hope Tennis: The Falcons’ senior No. 1 player completed his third straight undefeated season by winning the Tri-8 conference singles’ title and league player of the year award.

Green Hope (10-0) also completed its third straight unbeaten regular season.

Xiao is a Massachusetts’ Institute of Technology (MIT) tennis commit.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 1.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardsraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here