Wake County volleyball star wins NC Gatorade player of the year

The N.C Gatorade volleyball player of the year is North Raleigh Christian’s Riley Buckley.

Buckley, a 6-foot junior, led North Raleigh Christian to a 17-1 record and the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state title. Buckley played setter, right-side hitter and middle blocker. She had 235 assists, 151 digs, 136 kills and 24 aces. She is a two-time PrepVolleyball.com All-American.

For her career, so far, Buckley has 1,248 assists, 727 kills and 672 digs.

Off the court, Buckley has a 4.08 GPA and has verbally committed to Missouri. She has also volunteered as a youth volleyball coach.

“Riley is the leader and backbone of the North Raleigh team,” said Malcolm Deans, head coach of Wake Christian Academy. “She has a huge impact on all the girls around her and is extremely versatile in both setting and hitting.”

