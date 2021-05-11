High School Sports
All-News & Observer girls basketball: Apex Friendship star is player of the year
Apex Friendship’s Indya Nivar is the News & Observer girls basketball player of the year.
Nivar, a 5-11 junior guard, averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. She was first-team all-conference and all-district. She was also named District 5 player of the year and first team all-state by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Assocaition.
The coach of the year is Garner’s William Stigler, who led the team to its first state championship game since 1979.
FIRST TEAM
Imani Lester, North Raleigh Christian, 6-4, Jr., C: All-state pick led North Raleigh to the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship game.
Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship, 5-11, Jr, G: Averaged 24 poitns, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; District 5 player of the year
Jerni Kiaku, Garner, 5-7, Jr., G: Holds school-career scoring record (1,559); averaged 25.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 rebounds. Named SWAC player of the year.
Keanna Rembert, Millbrook, 6-2, Sr, F: Cap-7 player of the year averaged 20.3 points, 9.9 rebounds. 2.1 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists. She led the team to the 4A quarterfinals.
Diamond Thomas, Knightdale, 5-4, Sr., G: Averaged 25.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, five steals and 3.2 assists. Leading scorer in school history and two-time first team all-district.
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Strong, Fuquay Varina, 6-2, Fr, F
Reiven Douglas, Millbrook, 5-9, Sr., G
Nia Howard, Jordan, 5-8, Sr., F
Madisyn Jordan, Panther Creek, 6-0, So., G
Chloe Williams, Heritage, 6-0, Jr., G
HONORABLE MENTION
Erin Jordan-Cornell, Orange, 5-11, So., G
Reychel Douglas, Millbrook, 5-10, So., G
Laynie Smith, East Chapel Hill, 6-2, Fr, PF
Aaliyah Harris, Orange, Height NA, Jr, G
Laney Beale, Chapel Hill, 5-9, Jr., PG
Emerson Thompson, Falls Lake Academy, 5-7, Fr., G
Madison Wieboldt, Carrboro, 5-9, Jr, G
Morgan Graham, Southeast Raleigh, 5-11, Sr., G/F
Meredith Wooten, Princeton, 5-4, Sr., G
Amina Miles, Wake Forest, 6-1, Jr., F
