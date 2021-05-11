All-News & Observer girls basketball: Apex Friendship star is player of the year

Apex Friendship’s Indya Nivar (12) shoots over Millbrook’s Bernadette Rodts (20) and Skylar Jones (22). The Apex Friendship Patriots and the Millbrook Wildcats met in a NCHSAA 4A fourth round game in Raleigh, N.C. on March 3, 2020. newsobserver.com

Apex Friendship’s Indya Nivar is the News & Observer girls basketball player of the year.

Nivar, a 5-11 junior guard, averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. She was first-team all-conference and all-district. She was also named District 5 player of the year and first team all-state by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Assocaition.

The coach of the year is Garner’s William Stigler, who led the team to its first state championship game since 1979.

Garner Trojans head coach William Stigler, left, speaks to his team following their 74-38 loss to the Vance Cougars in the 4A State Championship at Wheatmore High School in Trinity, NC on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

FIRST TEAM

Imani Lester, North Raleigh Christian, 6-4, Jr., C: All-state pick led North Raleigh to the N.C. Independent Schools 4A state championship game.

Indya Nivar, Apex Friendship, 5-11, Jr, G: Averaged 24 poitns, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals; District 5 player of the year

Jerni Kiaku, Garner, 5-7, Jr., G: Holds school-career scoring record (1,559); averaged 25.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.7 rebounds. Named SWAC player of the year.

Keanna Rembert, Millbrook, 6-2, Sr, F: Cap-7 player of the year averaged 20.3 points, 9.9 rebounds. 2.1 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists. She led the team to the 4A quarterfinals.

Diamond Thomas, Knightdale, 5-4, Sr., G: Averaged 25.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, five steals and 3.2 assists. Leading scorer in school history and two-time first team all-district.

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Strong, Fuquay Varina, 6-2, Fr, F

Reiven Douglas, Millbrook, 5-9, Sr., G

Nia Howard, Jordan, 5-8, Sr., F

Madisyn Jordan, Panther Creek, 6-0, So., G

Chloe Williams, Heritage, 6-0, Jr., G

HONORABLE MENTION

Erin Jordan-Cornell, Orange, 5-11, So., G

Reychel Douglas, Millbrook, 5-10, So., G

Laynie Smith, East Chapel Hill, 6-2, Fr, PF

Aaliyah Harris, Orange, Height NA, Jr, G

Laney Beale, Chapel Hill, 5-9, Jr., PG

Emerson Thompson, Falls Lake Academy, 5-7, Fr., G

Madison Wieboldt, Carrboro, 5-9, Jr, G

Morgan Graham, Southeast Raleigh, 5-11, Sr., G/F

Meredith Wooten, Princeton, 5-4, Sr., G

Amina Miles, Wake Forest, 6-1, Jr., F