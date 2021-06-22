Vote for the final News & Observer high school athlete of the 2020-21 school year

Athlete of the week nominees

Here are the nominees for the final News & Observer athlete of the week of the 2020-21 school year.

The contest will return in August.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Sunday afternoon, when the poll will close and a winner will be determined.

Keerthi Avula, Raleigh Charter Tennis: The Phoenix sophomore won the 1A East Regional singles’ title at Riverbush Tennis Center in Greenville, June 19.

The Raleigh Charter girls’ tennis team finished 8-2 this season.

Caleb Beaty, Wake Forest Wrestling: The Cougars’ sophomore won the 4A East Regional championship at 195 pounds, pinning his way through the tournament at Knightdale High, June 15.

Beat beat Laney’s Kanenan Barriner by pin 3:22 into the championship match.

Beaty is 18-1 through Tuesday.

Ethan Clawson, Leesville Road Track: The Pride senior won the 4A East Regional pole vault title, tying his personal best of 13-6 at Cardinal Gibbons, June 18.

Clawson’s 13-6 was also the fourth-best vault of the year in the state in class 4A.

Clawson won the CAP 7, 4A conference title in the pole vault, May 22.

Ariana Daley, Clayton Track: The Comets’ senior won the 200 and 400-meter dash titles at the 3A East Regional at Franklinton High, June 18.

Daley ran a 25.09 to win the 200-meter dash, while running a 56.22 to claim the 400-meter dash, regional crown.

Daley is a Clemson University track commit.

Jacob Falk, Rolesville Wrestling: The Rams’ senior pinned Wakefield’s Hagan Meyer just as the first period ended to claim the 4A East Regional title at 113 pounds at Knightdale June 15.

Falk, a four-year varsity wrestler and team co-captain, qualified for the state tournament for the first time.

Falk is 16-0 through Tuesday.

Jill Gruber, Millbrook Tennis: The Wildcats’ freshman stayed unbeaten (16-0), winning the 4A East Regional singles’ title at the Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh June 19.

Gruber also led the Millbrook tennis team to a co-4A East Regional title in the process.

Gruber also won the CAP 7, 4A conference player of the year.

Wesley Haws, Cardinal Gibbons Track: The Crusaders’ senior won the 4A East Regional title in the 1600-meter run, running a 4:26.74 on his home track June 18.

Haws was also the 4A East Regional runner-up in the 3200-meter run in a personal-best 9:34.83.

Haws will run college cross country for the Charlotte 49ers next season.

Shawnti Jackson, Cardinal Gibbons Track The Crusaders’ sophomore ran three new school records times to win 4A East Regional titles in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and in the 4 X 100-relay on her home track, June 18.

Jackson ran a personal and school records of 11.5 to win the 100-meter dash, 23.12 to win the 200-meter dash and 47.01 in the 4 X 100-meter relay victory.

Autumn Judd, Southeast Raleigh Track: The Bulldogs’ senior won the 4A East Regional title in both the discus and shot put at Cardinal Gibbons, June 18.

Judd threw a 112-9 to win the discus title, while going 41-7 to win the regional, shot put championship.

Dillon Leacock, Millbrook Track: The Wildcats’ senior won the 300-meter hurdles while helping the 4 X 400-meter relay team to victory and he claimed 4A East Regional titles in both events at Cardinal Gibbons June 18.

Leacock, a University of Houston commit, ran a personal-best 37.24 to win the 300-meter hurdles, while helping the 4 X 400-meter relay to a title in 3:20.81.

Leacock was also 4A East Regional runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles (14.31) ant the 4 X 200-meter relay (1:29.79).

Amy Williams, Millbrook Wrestling: The Wildcats’ senior had pinned three different opponents on the same day to earn a state title at 113 pounds in the NCHSAA Women’s Invitational at Glenn High in Kernersville, June 19.

Williams, a Millbrook wrestling team co-captain, went 19-2 this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through June 19.

