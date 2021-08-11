Durham County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Hillside’s Brendon Edgerton (32) tackles Orange’s Payton Wilson (11) during the fourth quarter.The Orange Panthers visited the Hillside Hornets in a high school football game on Oct. 13, 2017. newsobserver.com

C.E. JORDAN

Head coach: Justin Allred.

2021 Spring Record: 2-5, 2-5

Conference: DAC 7 4A

Returning starters: 12

Key returning starters: OT Jordan Hicks; DT Vincent Anthony Jr.

Outlook: The Falcons have line strength, with senior OT Jordan Hicks (6-4, 230) and senior DT Vincent Anthony Jr. (6-5, 232), a Duke commit. The key for this fall will be development of players in the offensive skill positions.

HILLSIDE

Head coach: Darian Harris

2021 Spring Record: 6-2, 5-1 (lost to Grimsley in second round of 4AA playoffs)

Conference: DAC 7 4A

Returning starters: 8

Outlook: The Hornets have lost most of their offensive and defensive leaders from the spring season. But then again, this is Hillside, and the Hornets are always a football power. A player to watch will be senior WR D’Andre Martin, who is 6-5 and caught 20 passes in the spring. QB Wilson Kargbo Jr., a 6-1, 170-pound junior, passed for nearly 500 yards in 2019 as a freshman but missed the spring season. He could be a key to the offense. Despite the roster changes, Hillside should be a title contender in its new league — with its Wake County 4A opposition replaced by schools that were playing at the 3A level last spring.

NORTHERN

Head coach: John Hammett (fifth year as head coach; 29-12 record; 122-107 overall as a head coach)

2021 Spring Record: 1-4, 1-4

Conference: DAC 7 4A

Returning starters: 12 (7 offense; 5 defense)

Returning lettermen: 22

Key returning starters: Jaden Lee (6-0, 270, DT); Matthew Bivens (5-11, 210, LB); Quinten Glass (5-11, 165, DB); Elijah Clark (6-3, 260, DT); Josiah Lyons (5-10, 165, WR/DB); Chris Kujawa (6-1, 175, QB/ATH); D.J. Davis (6-7, 330, OT); Stormey Swearingen (5-10, 210, C).

Outlook: The defense should be tough, with four returning all-conference players in DT’s Jaden Lee and Elijah Clark, LB Matthew Bivens and DB Quinten Glass. But coach John Hammett says this is a young team. Only two players have ever been through a full regular season. Another problem is numbers. Hammett had 92 players on his 2019 team but after a COVID-19 year with virtual learning in Durham County, only 60 players have turned out this season.

RIVERSIDE

Head coach: Corey Lea

2021 Spring Record: 0-6, 0-6

Conference: DAC 7 4A

Outlook: Cory Lea left Riverside in February 2020 to become head coach at Cedar Ridge. Now he’s back, replacing Andre George. Lea coached Riverside to an 8-4 record in his final season (2019). Lea will have one big building block — 6-5, 307-pound offensive tackle Omari Allen, who recently committed to East Carolina. But rebuilding is the name of the game this fall for the Pirates.

SOUTHERN DURHAM

Head coach: Darius Robinson (eighth season as head coach; 57-26 record)

2021 Spring Record: 5-2, 5-1 (lost to Cleveland in first round of 3AA playoffs)

Conference: Northern Lakes 2A-3A

Returning starters: 12

Returning lettermen: 44

Key returnees: Wayne Clayton Jr. (6-3, 278, DT, sr.); Xavier Lloyd (6-3, 275, OL/NG, sr.); Jewalee Holmes (5-11, 181, WR/DB, sr.); Anthony “AJ” Mebane (6-4, 245, DL, sr.); Jaybron Harvey (6-4, 220, jr.); Taikeise Brickous (5-1, 188, RB/LB, jr.); Jason Williams (6-0, 254, G/DT, sr.); Dontray McClain (5-11, 220, LB, jr.).

Jamarcus Nance (6-3, 255, DE/TE, jr.); Avery Hall (6-3, 230, LB, sr.); Carlos Clayton (6-0, 245, DL, jr.); Jordan Glover (6-2, 181, DB, soph.); Tyler Lee (5-11, 170, WR/CB, soph.); Marcus Webb Jr. (5-9, 165, LB/DB, jr.); Oliver Cherry (6-4, 258, OL/DL, jr.); Kameron Sutton (6-0, 174, WR, sr.); Tayshawn Smith (5-9, 163, RB/K-P, sr.); Deshawn Toler (5-11, 200, RB/LB, soph.).

Key newcomers: Desmond Patterson (6-5, 245, WR/DE, sr.); Zion Black (OL/DL); John Brown (WR); Benjamin Creecy (RB); Justin Rivens (QB); Jordan McClure (QB); Justin Baskerville (WR).

Outlook: The Spartans have gone 15-3 over the past two seasons and look like the favorite in their new conference. Their huge line has the potential to dominate on both sides of the ball. The key to success could be how quickly the offensive skill position players, many of whom are moving into starting roles, can develop. Darius Robinson has a 57-26 career record in seven seasons at Southern Durham.

CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS

DAC 7 4A predicted finish

1.Hillside; 2. Southern Alamance; 3. Jordan; 4. Northern’ 5. Chapel Hill; 6. Riverside (East Chapel Hill is competing as an independent this season).

Northern Lakes 2A-3A predicted finish

1.Southern Durham; 2. South Granville; 3. Vance County; 4. Granville Central; 5. J.F. Webb; 6. Carrboro.