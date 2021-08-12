Orange County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Footballs on a field. dmclemore@thestate.com

CARRBORO

Head coach: Ken Lathan (sixth year as head coach; 18-31 record)

2021 Spring Record: 0-7, 0-4

Conference: Northern Lakes 2A-3A

Returning starters: 3

Returning lettermen: 9

Key returnees: starters, Walker Robinson (5-9, 175, RB/LB, Sr.); Calvin Martin (5-10, 160, QB/DB, Jr.); Ryan Becker (6-1, 160, FS, Soph.). Also, James Carey (5-8, 160, WR/DB, Jr.); Jevontay Paisant (5-11, 175, DL/TE, Jr.).

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Jaguars were among the smaller schools in their old league, the Triangle 8 3A, and they’ll be competing against both 2A and 3A teams now. But the numbers are still low, and coach Ken Lathan’s team also is lacking experience. QB Calvin Martin and RB Walker Robinson will give Carrboro something to build around, with hopes that the younger players will develop quickly.

CEDAR RIDGE

Head coach: Torrean Hinton

2021 Spring Record: 0-6, 0-6

Conference: Central Carolina 3A

Returning starters: N/A

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: Cedar Ridge announced last week that it will not field a varsity football team this season. School officials say there were not enough players, as the original varsity roster listed at least a dozen freshmen and a pair of eighth-graders. Cedar Ridge will play junior varsity football and hope to return to varsity football next fall.

CHAPEL HILL

Head coach: Issac Marsh (career record of 92-104 at the school)

2021 Spring Record: 5-2, 5-1 (lost to West Brunswick in first round of 3AA playoffs)

Conference: DAC 7 4A

Returning starters: 10

Returning lettermen: 22

Key returnees: Starters: Caleb Kelley (6-0, 180, QB, sr.); Yungkee Ellison (6-1, 250, OG, sr.); Kaire Ryland (6-2, 180, WR/DB, sr.); Plamer Blanchard (6-3, 210, OT, sr.); Will Blythe (6-2, 200, ILB, sr.); Aaron Harrington (5-11, 275, C, sr.); Jamaiza Williams (6-0, 225, HB, sr.); Jeremy Breeze (6-1, 160, OLB, jr.). Other key returnees: Jovan Dewitt (6-2, 160, WR, soph.); Cayden Forbes (5-11, 150, RB, jr.); Ben Bollinger (6-1, 160, WR, jr.).

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Tigers were a bit of a surprise in the spring, tying for the conference title and giving West Brunswick a stiff battle in the playoffs. With all-conference QB Caleb Kelley and second-team all-conference WR Kaire Ryland returning, Chapel Hill should manage well, despite the climb from 3A to 4A. The Tigers’ offensive line also is strong, behind all-conference guard Yungkee Ellison and tackle Plamer Blanchard. Coach Issac Marsh says the key will be developing depth.

EAST CHAPEL HILL

Head coach: Larry Stroud

2021 Spring Record: Did not play.

Conference: DAC 7 4A (but playing a nonconference schedule this fall)

Returning starters: N/A

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Wildcats were the Triangle-area’s only larger school to opt out of the spring 2021 season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They have moved up from 3A to 4A and are assigned to the DAC 7 4A, but the school will play a nonconference schedule this fall. The Wildcats’ opponents are mostly smaller schools, but East Chapel Hill will play Chapel Hill on Sept. 24. For the most part, this fall is about reviving the Wildcats’ football program.

ORANGE

Head coach: Van Smith (fifth year as head coach; 19-20 record)

2021 Spring Record: 3-3, 3-3

Conference: Central Carolina 3A

Returning starters: 9 (3 offense; 6 defense)

Returning lettermen: 20

Key returning starters: Jackson Wood (5-10, 200; LB/FB, Sr.); Nate Hecht (5-9, 190, DE/FB, Sr.); Brendon Worsham (6-0, 190, LB/TE, Jr.); Eli Danley (5-11, 170, FS/WR, Jr.); Kameron Harshaw (5-8, 190, LB, Jr.).

Key newcomers: Wynston Brown (5-10, 170, QB); Nate Wimsatt (6-2, 200, LB/RB); Ronald Cooper (5-11, 170, RB/DB); Nate Sorrells (5-7, 160, RB/DB).

Outlook: The Panthers will be young this year, especially on offense. Coach Van Smith says his team should have a strong ground game, with Jackson Wood and Nate Hecht leading the way. QB Wynston Brown and the development of the offensive line will be keys to how well Orange can move the ball. The defense has a bit more experience, especially at linebacker and in the secondary. As with the offense, development of the line is important. The Panthers’ new conference includes two powerful Alamance County teams.

DAC 7 4A Predicted finish

1. Hillside; 2. Southern Alamance; 3. Northern; 4. Chapel Hill; 5. Jordan; 6. Riverside (East Chapel Hill competing as an independent this fall).

Central Carolina 3A Predicted finish

1. Western Alamance; 2. Eastern Alamance; 3. Northwood; 4. Person; 5. Orange; 6. Walter Williams (Cedar Ridge will not field a varsity team this fall).

Northern Lakes 2A-3A Predicted finish

1. Southern Durham; 2. South Granville; 3. Vance County; 4. Granville Central; 5. J.F. Webb; 6. Carrboro.