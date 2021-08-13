Johnston County high school football outlook: Top players, top teams, predictions

Jacquez Durham (5) and Nick Roccia (9) of Cleveland celebrate during the second half. The Cleveland Rams visited the Clayton Comets in a high school football game on October 25, 2019. newsobserver.com

CLAYTON

Head coach: Shane Handy (second season as head coach; 8-2 record).

2021 Spring Record: 8-2, 4-1 (lost to Cleveland in 3AA East Regional finals).

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A.

Returning starters: 9 (3 offense; 5 defense).

Returning lettermen: 24

Key returning starters: Donovan Spellman (6-3, 215, DE, sr.); Mason Rambo (6-2, 220, ILB, sr.); Will Coats (6-3, 287, C, jr.); Cade Cyrus (6-2, 245, DE, sr.); Everett Boyd (5-10, 168, FS/WR, sr.); John Amerson (5-8, 160, CB, jr.).

Key newcomers: Mason Bland (5-10, 205, ILB, jr.); Zack Klingenbeck (6-3, 315, RT, jr.); Antonio Sinko (5-8, 187, RB, jr.).

Outlook: Clayton has been a football power for several years, and don’t expect the jump to 4A (from 3A) and a relatively inexperienced offense to get in the way of another successful season. Donovan Spellman, player of the year last spring in the Greater Neuse 3A and an Appalachian State commit, is a building block for the defense. Coach Shane Handy said he expects the Comets to be strong up front and solid defensively. Development of the offensive skilled positions could determine how far Clayton goes this fall.

– STEVE LYTTLE

CLEVELAND

Head coach: Scott Riley (eighth year as head coach; 72-21 record).

2021 Spring Record: 10-1, 5-0 (lost to Mount Tabor in 3AA state championship game).

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A.

Returning starters: 16.

Returning lettermen: 29.

Key returning starters: Omarion Hampton (6-1, 220, RB/OLB, sr.); Skyler Locklear (6-0, 185, QB, sr.); Keyshawn Monk (6-1, 185, S, sr.); Leron Sparks (6-0, 175, CB, sr.); Jayshawn Middleton (6-1, 175, WR/KR, jr.); Steve Elliott II (6-1, 175, WR/S, sr.); Lenix Martinez (5-8, 175, OLB, sr.); Dillon Pardue (6-3, 215, DE, sr.); K.D. Harrison (6-2, 235, MLB, sr.); Josiah Peters (5-10, 160, CB/WR, soph.); Cam Goins (5-10, 165, WR/RB, soph.); Isaac Piatek (5-10, 165, DB/RB/WR, jr.); Avery Stanley (6-0, 275, OL, sr.); Kody Ellis (6-3, 315, OL, sr.).

Other key returnees: Brendon Shoaf (5-10, 180, LB/Long snapper, sr.).

Outlook: Here’s a team that went all the way to the state championship game in the spring and has 16 returning starters. And one of them, RB Omarion Hampton, is a UNC recruit who will contend for state player of the year. Can anyone even dream of stopping the Rams this fall? Well, hang on a second. Cleveland is jumping from 3A to 4A, which means its playoff competition could include teams like Rolesville, Cardinal Gibbons, Julius Chambers (the new name for two-time defending 4AA state champion Vance) – plus most of last spring’s 3A powers, who also have moved to 4A (including Mount Tabor). Cleveland’s players see this as a challenge, and there is plenty of talent to mount that challenge. QB Skylear Locklear accounted for more than 2,600 total yards in the spring; S Keyshawn Monk had 67 tackles, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries; and WR Jayshawn Middleton accounted for 700-plus yards on receptions and kick returns. And let’s not forget Brendon Shoaf, one of the state’s top long-snappers. Cleveland has the look of an all-star team on a mission.

– STEVE LYTTLE

CORINTH HOLDERS

Head coach: Adam Khavari (third season as head coach; 8-20 record).

2021 Spring Record: 1-5, 1-3.

Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A.

Returning starters: 10.

Returning lettermen: 14.

Key returning starters: Fred Foreman (5-8, 160, RB, sr.); Isaiah Faulkner (6-0, 175, QB, sr.); Austin White (6-2, 300, OT, sr.); Justin Horta (6-3, 315, OT, sr.); Jaheim Fields (5-10, 170, RB, sr.); Xzavier Fields (6-2, 290, DL, sr.); Donte Whitehead (6-0, 190, LB, jr.); Josh Ryals (6-0, 185, LB, sr.); Carter Felix (5-8, 160, S, jr.); Joe Palmer (5-7, 155, S, jr.).

Other key returnees: Jackson Hills (6-2, 170, K, jr.); Tim Boyette (5-11, 160, DB, sr.); Kadden Boyette (5-11, 190, LB, jr.).

Key newcomers: Walter Powell (5-11, 180, LB, jr.); Andre Graham (5-10, 190, LB, jr.); Kevin Olivares (5-10, 185, OL, jr.); Zach Henry (6-1, 285, DL, jr.); Jacob Alexander (5-7, 150, DB, jr.); Preston Blackley (5-9, 165, RB, jr.); Isaiah Price (5-10, 160, WR, jr.); Phillip Doyle (6-3, 195, C, jr.); Seth Rayfield (5-10, 170, DB/QB, jr.); Robbie Isenhour (6-0, 240, OL, soph.); Camden Weber (6-2, 215, TE, jr.).

Outlook: The Pirates move to a new conference and must contend with in-county rivals Clayton and Cleveland. But Corinth Holders could contend this season. RB Fred Foreman rushed for 403 yards on 77 carries in the spring, and RB Jaheim Fields had 223 rushing yards. They will be running behind a pair of 300-pound OT’s, in Austin White and Justin Horta. The defense could be very strong, with a pair of all-conference returnees in DL Xzavier Fields (13 tackles) and LB Donte Whitehead (26 tackles, six for losses). Add in a pair of tough safeties in Carter Felix (12 tackles, one interception) and Joe Palmer (26 tackles), and you’ve got a unit that could shut down opponents. One potential headache: Coach Adam Khavari will be playing a number of new starters. But this could be a turn-around year for the Pirates.

– STEVE LYTTLE

NORTH JOHNSTON

Head coach: Michael Barnett (third season as head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 0-7, 0-5.

Conference: Neuse 6 2A.

Returning starters: 10.

Returning lettermen: 14.

Key returning starters: Isaiah Green (6-2, 185, QB/ DB, sr.); Carter Aycock (5-11, 210, RB/LB, jr.); Tyler Boswell (6-0, 265, OG/DT, sr.); Caleb Brown (5-10, 165, RB/DB, sr.);

Tyler Dominguez (5-10, 245, OG/DT, sr.); Brent Turner (6-0, 265, C/NG, jr.); Jack Seymour (5-10, 175, TE/DE, sr.); Anthony Muniz (5-9, 170, RB/LB, jr.); Cooper Gibson (5-10, 180, FB/LB, soph.).

Other key returnees: Josh Meacomes (5-10, 180, TE/DE, jr.); Ashton Woodall (6-2, 210, TE/DE, jr.); Devan Richards(6-1, 170, WR/ S, sr.); Noah Hales (6-1, 255, OL/ DT, soph.).

Key newcomers: Will Nigoche (5-9, 220, FB/LB, sr.); Eduardo Castillo Gonzalez (6-1, 270, OL/DL, sr.).

Outlook: The Panthers suffered growing pains during the spring season, but coach Michael Barnett has a solid group of returning starters. It all starts with QB Isaiah Green, who has been converted from wide receiver, and a group of four strong running backs. North Johnston should be able to move the ball – something it wasn’t able to do effectively in the spring. The biggest change is likely to be seen on defense, where a corps of experienced players should shore up a unit that allowed about 45 points a game last season.

– STEVE LYTTLE

PRINCETON

Head coach: Travis Gaster (sixth season as head coach; 44-22 record).

2021 Spring Record: 7-1, 5-0 (lost to John A. Holmes in second round of 1AA playoffs).

Conference: Neuse 6 2A.

Returning starters: 7.

Returning lettermen: 16.

Key returning starters: Paul Edens (6-0, 210, LB/FB, sr.); Jaydon Brooks (6-0, 205, TB/DB, sr.); Jake Crocker (6-5, 305, OT, sr.); McKinley Uzzell (5-8, 165, K/P, sr.); Peyton Mitchell (6-2, 185, DB/WR, jr.).

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: RB Jaydon Brooks, who rushed for 1,293 yards, 16 touchdowns and averaged 9.4 yards a carry, is back. So things look good for the Bulldogs. FB/LB Paul Edens, an all-conference candidate, is also among the returnees. So Princeton will be able to run the ball effectively, as is usually does. Coach Travis Gaster says one key for the Bulldogs will be the development of what is an inexperienced defensive line. Another challenge: Princeton has moved to the 2A ranks and must contend with perennial powerhouses Goldsboro and Beddingfield in the Neuse 6 2A. But Princeton is a winner, before even getting on the field. The Bulldog football team has won the last two Commissioners’ Cup awards, for outstanding community service. Gaster believes that being part of a team should extend well beyond practices and games.

– STEVE LYTTLE

SMITHFIELD-SELMA

Head coach: Deron Donald.

2021 Spring Record: 2-5, 0-5.

Conference: Quad County 3A.

Returning starters: 13.

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Spartans might be poised to take a step up this season. QB George Brewer (600 passing yards in the spring) and RB Clevonte Watson (742 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) will give the offense some spark. A pair of junior linebackers, Jaylen Stancil and Jalil Howard, will anchor the defense. Stancil had five tackles-for-loss, and Howell finished with 40 tackles in the spring.

– STEVE LYTTLE

SOUTH JOHNSTON

Head coach: Lee Webb (first year as head coach).

2021 Spring Record: 2-5, 1-4.

Conference: Quad County 3A.

Returning starters: 15.

Returning lettermen: 15.

Key returning starters: Brayden Barefoot (5-8, 160, ATH, sr.); Ishiah Harris (5-8, 170, RB/DB, sr.); C.J. Redmond (5-10, 150, WR/DB, sr.); Jamie Cole (5-9, 155, LB, sr.); plus, most of the offensive and defensive line regulars return.

Key newcomers: Paul Olive (5-9, 175, QB/LB, sr.); Jaydn McNeil (5-10, WR/DB, sr.).

Outlook: Often, a new head coach inherits a rebuilding job. That doesn’t appear to be the case for Lee Webb at South Johnston. The Trojans return nearly all their starters on the offensive and defensive lines. Also back is Brayden Barefoot, an all-conference selection who can play several skilled positions on both sides of the ball. Then, you add in QB/LB Paul Olive and WR/DB Jaydn McNeil, who were injured in the spring. What you get is a strong offense and defense. Webb’s only concern is that a number of his starters will go both ways, so any injuries will be a problem.

– STEVE LYTTLE

WEST JOHNSTON

Head coach: Jermaine Harper

2021 Spring Record: 5-2, 3-2.

Conference: Quad County 3A.

Returning starters: 8.

Returning lettermen: N/A

Key returning starters: N/A

Key newcomers: N/A

Outlook: The Wildcats beat everyone on their schedule but Clayton and Cleveland in the spring, and both of those teams have moved up to 4A. But Antuan Snead, who rushed for 1,000 yards for West Johnston in the spring., is gone Donte Harper and Nicolas Robinson will hope to pick up the load for the offense. The defense also lost several top players to graduation. DB Ryan Schmidt (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries) will lead that unit.

– STEVE LYTTLE

CONFERENCE PREDICTIONS

Greater Neuse 4A Conference predictions

1.Cleveland; 2. Clayton; 3. Garner; 4. Fuquay-Varina; 5. Corinth Holders; 6. South Garner; 7. Southeast Raleigh (Willow Creek, a new school, is playing a junior varsity schedule this season).

Quad County 3A Conference predictions

1.South Johnston; 2. Fike; 3. West Johnston; 4. Hunt; 5. Smithfield-Selma; 6. C.B. Aycock; 7. East Wake; 8. Southern Wayne.

Neuse 6 2A Conference predictions

1.Goldsboro; 2. Princeton; 3. Beddingfield; 4. Eastern Wayne; 5. North Johnston; 6. Spring Creek.