Rolesville High starts the season at No. 1 in the N&O Sweet 16 poll. Who else made the list
After reaching the N.C. 4AA state championship game in the spring, Rolesville High School is the No. 1 team in the News & Observer Sweet 16 poll in the preseason.
The Sweet 16, which the newspaper began in the spring, is a ranking of the top teams in the Triangle, regardless of classification.
The rankings will appear weekly.
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Spring Record
|1.
|Rolesville (4A)
|9-1
|2.
|Cleveland (4A)
|10-1
|3.
|Cardinal Gibbons (4A)
|9-1
|4.
|Wake Forest (4A)
|7-2
|5.
|Panther Creek (4A)
|8-1
|6.
|Clayton (4A)
|8-2
|7.
|Hillside (4A)
|6-2
|8.
|Apex Friendship (4A)
|7-1
|9.
|Leesville Road (4A)
|5-3
|10.
|Millbrook (4A)
|5-3
|11.
|Heritage (4A)
|4-2
|12.
|Southern Durham (3A)
|5-2
|13.
|Sanderson (4A)
|3-3
|14.
|Princeton (2A)
|7-1
|15.
|Riverside (4A)
|0-6
|16.
|Holly Springs (4A)
|4-4
