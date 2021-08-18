High School Sports

NC high school football presesason rankings: Here’s where your school stands

Grimsley’s Alonza Barnett iii (14) escapes from Cardinal Gibbons’ John Caramanico (95) during the second half of Grimsley High School’s 28-8 victory over Cardinal Gibbons High School in the NCHSAA 4A state championship game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Each week, Talking Preps correspondent Chris Hughes will provide a statewide ranking of the top public schools by class.

In Week One, Hughes provides a ranking of all schools in each class.

Here are his statewide rankings

North Carolina 4A football rankings

Rank

School

Record

1

Chambers

(10-1)

2

Hough

(8-1)

3

Grimsley

(10-0)

4

Butler

(8-2)

5

Rolesville

(9-1)

6

Cardinal Gibbons

(9-1)

7

Richmond

(4-1)

8

Cleveland

(10-1)

9

Myers Park

(9-1)

10

New Bern

(7-2)

11

Charlotte Catholic

(9-1)

12

South View

(7-2)

13

Glenn

(5-2)

14

East Forsyth

(3-4)

15

Wake Forest

(7-2)

16

Providence

(7-2)

17

Mount Tabor

(11-0)

18

Weddington

(6-1)

19

Northern Guilford

(5-2)

20

West Forsyth

(4-1)

21

Hickory Ridge

(5-3)

22

Ardrey Kell

(6-2)

23

Hoggard

(8-1)

24

Panther Creek

(8-1)

25

Mallard Creek

(4-3)

26

Apex Friendship

(7-1)

27

Clayton

(8-2)

28

Porter Ridge

(4-3)

29

Pine Forest

(4-3)

30

Hillside

(6-2)

31

A.C. Reynolds

(7-2)

32

Asheville

(5-3)

33

South Mecklenburg

(4-3)

34

T.C. Roberson

(7-2)

35

Northwest Guilford

(6-2)

36

Southeast Guilford

(6-2)

37

Leesville Road

(5-3)

38

Olympic

(6-2)

39

Millbrook

(5-3)

40

Heritage

(4-2)

41

Sanderson

(3-3)

42

D.H. Conley

(5-2)

43

Davie County

(5-2)

44

Reagan

(3-4)

45

Lake Norman

(5-2)

46

Watauga

(5-2)

47

Marvin Ridge

(4-2)

48

Independence

(2-5)

49

Mooresville

(2-5)

50

A.L. Brown

(6-2)

51

Southern Alamance

(4-3)

52

Middle Creek

(6-2)

53

Pinecrest

(6-3)

54

Jack Britt

(4-2)

55

Riverside

(0-6)

56

Holly Springs

(4-4)

57

Cox Mill

(3-4)

58

Alexander Central

(5-3)

59

New Hanover

(2-2)

60

Laney

(2-5)

61

Page

(0-7)

62

North Mecklenburg

(1-6)

63

Hoke County

(2-5)

64

West Cabarrus

(3-4)

65

Cuthbertson

(2-5)

66

Gray’s Creek

(4-2)

67

Green Hope

(4-2)

68

Knightdale

(4-3)

69

South Caldwell

(3-3)

70

Garner

(3-4)

71

Ragsdale

(3-4)

72

Southeast Raleigh

(2-5)

73

Chapel Hill

(5-2)

74

R.J. Reynolds

(1-6)

75

Southwest Guilford

(4-3)

76

Northern Durham

(1-4)

77

Rocky River

(3-4)

78

South Iredell

(3-4)

79

Hopewell

(1-6)

80

Overhills

(3-4)

81

Purnell Swett

(0-5)

82

Topsail

(4-3)

83

Berry

(3-4)

84

McDowell

(3-3)

85

Wakefield

(1-6)

86

Fuquay-Varina

(3-4)

87

Cary

(3-3)

88

Corinth Holders

(1-5)

89

Broughton

(2-5)

90

Sun Valley

(0-6)

91

Jordan

(2-5)

92

East Mecklenburg

(1-6)

93

Lumberton

(0-3)

94

South Garner

(1-6)

95

Green Level

(1-4)

96

Athens Drive

(3-4)

97

Enloe

(0-7)

98

Harding

(0-7)

99

Piedmont

(1-4)

100

Garinger

(0-7)

101

Ashley

(0-6)

102

Western Guilford

(1-5)

103

Apex

(0-6)

104

Parkland

(0-5)

105

East Chapel Hill

(0-0)

106

Willow Spring

(0-0)

North Carolina 3A football rankings

1

J.H. Rose

(6-1)

2

Lee County

(8-1)

3

Dudley

(8-2)

4

Scotland

(4-2)

5

Havelock

(10-1)

6

Eastern Alamance

(6-2)

7

Crest

(6-2)

8

Jacksonville

(5-2)

9

North Davidson

(8-2)

10

Terry Sanford

(6-2)

11

Oak Grove

(6-3)

12

Statesville

(6-2)

13

Kings Mountain

(8-1)

14

East Lincoln

(5-2)

15

Western Alamance

(9-1)

16

Rocky Mount

(6-2)

17

Southern Durham

(5-2)

18

West Charlotte

(2-5)

19

Northwood

(6-3)

20

Northern Nash

(4-2)

21

West Brunswick

(6-2)

22

Hibriten

(7-1)

23

South Point

(5-2)

24

Southern Nash

(3-4)

25

Fike

(2-4)

26

Cape Fear

(3-3)

27

Eastern Guilford

(4-2)

28

Seventy-First

(2-4)

29

Pisgah

(6-2)

30

North Brunswick

(2-4)

31

J.B. Hunt

(4-3)

32

Croatan

(7-2)

33

Ashe County

(7-1)

34

West Carteret

(5-3)

35

Ledford

(4-3)

36

South Central

(3-3)

37

Walter Williams

(2-4)

38

Southern Guilford

(5-3)

39

West Rowan

(4-4)

40

Concord

(2-5)

41

Parkwood

(2-5)

42

Franklin

(4-3)

43

North Lincoln

(4-3)

44

West Johnston

(5-2)

45

Person County

(4-3)

46

High Point Central

(2-5)

47

Forestview

(4-3)

48

Ashbrook

(4-3)

49

Central Cabarrus

(3-4)

50

West Mecklenburg

(1-6)

51

Hunter Huss

(2-4)

52

Carson

(3-4)

53

North Buncombe

(4-3)

54

North Henderson

(4-3)

55

Franklinton

(3-4)

56

Rockingham County

(3-4)

57

Erwin

(3-4)

58

Hickory

(0-7)

59

Northwest Cabarrus

(1-6)

60

Stuart Cramer

(1-6)

61

Smoky Mountain

(2-5)

62

Central Davidson

(5-2)

63

Orange

(3-3)

64

Triton

(4-3)

65

Currituck County

(4-2)

66

Richlands

(3-2)

67

Freedom

(2-4)

68

Smithfield-Selma

(2-5)

69

South Johnston

(2-5)

70

Tuscola

(2-5)

71

Montgomery Central

(1-4)

72

Westover

(1-5)

73

West Henderson

(1-6)

74

East Wake

(2-4)

75

South Brunswick

(3-4)

76

East Rowan

(2-5)

77

E.E. Smith

(1-5)

78

Union Pines

(4-3)

79

White Oak

(1-6)

80

Northside

(1-6)

81

Vance County

(1-2)

82

Swansboro

(2-4)

83

St. Stephens

(2-5)

84

West Iredell

(1-6)

85

C.B. Aycock

(1-6)

86

Douglas Byrd

(0-6)

87

South Rowan

(2-5)

88

Harnett Central

(2-5)

89

Asheboro

(0-7)

90

First Flight

(2-4)

91

Fred T. Foard

(1-5)

92

Southern Lee

(2-5)

93

Dixon

(1-5)

94

Southern Wayne

(0-6)

95

Enka

(1-6)

96

Ben L. Smith

(0-6)

97

East Henderson

(0-7)

98

Western Harnett

(0-7)

99

Carrboro

(0-7)

100

Northeast Guilford

(0-7)

101

North Gaston

(0-7)

102

North Iredell

(0-6)

103

Atkins

(0-4)

104

Monroe CATA

(0-4)

105

Lake Norman Charter

(0-0)

106

Cedar Ridge

(0-6)

North Carolina 2A football rankings

1

Reidsville

(10-0)

2

Burns

(6-3)

3

Shelby

(6-3)

4

Monroe

(7-3)

5

Salisbury

(9-2)

6

Northeastern

(6-3)

7

Clinton

(7-1)

8

St. Pauls

(8-1)

9

Washington

(7-2)

10

Hendersonville

(7-3)

11

Wallace-Rose Hill

(5-4)

12

East Duplin

(3-4)

13

West Craven

(4-1)

14

Southwest Onslow

(4-2)

15

Maiden

(6-1)

16

Chase

(4-3)

17

Whiteville

(3-3)

18

J.M. Robinson

(5-3)

19

Mount Pleasant

(8-1)

20

Randleman

(7-1)

21

Brevard

(4-3)

22

SouthWest Edgecombe

(6-3)

23

Princeton

(7-1)

24

Polk County

(6-2)

25

John A. Holmes

(6-1)

26

East Surry

(9-2)

27

North Stanly

(6-1)

28

Kinston

(5-2)

29

Forbush

(6-1)

30

Bunker Hill

(6-2)

31

East Bladen

(5-2)

32

R-S Central

(4-3)

33

South Granville

(5-3)

34

Walkertown

(4-1)

35

Hertford County

(4-2)

36

Bartlett Yancey

(4-2)

37

Cummings

(4-3)

38

Midway

(5-2)

39

Red Springs

(4-2)

40

West Stanly

(3-1)

41

West Lincoln

(5-3)

42

East Carteret

(6-3)

43

East Burke

(4-3)

44

Wilkes Central

(4-2)

45

Roanoke Rapids

(5-2)

46

James Kenan

(3-4)

47

South Columbus

(3-3)

48

Forest Hills

(2-5)

49

Providence Grove

(4-3)

50

Ayden-Grifton

(4-3)

51

Newton-Conover

(2-4)

52

Anson County

(2-3)

53

Farmville Central

(1-6)

54

Goldsboro

(3-4)

55

Beddingfield

(4-3)

56

Louisburg

(6-3)

57

Surry Central

(4-3)

58

Southwestern Randolph

(3-3)

59

North Forsyth

(3-3)

60

T.W. Andrews

(2-3)

61

North Surry

(3-3)

62

West Davidson

(2-5)

63

Pine Lake Prep

(8-1)

64

Community School of Davidson

(5-3)

65

Camden County

(1-6)

66

North Lenoir

(3-4)

67

West Stokes

(2-4)

68

Bunn

(3-4)

69

Bandys

(1-5)

70

West Caldwell

(3-4)

71

Fairmont

(1-5)

72

North Pitt

(2-4)

73

Owen

(3-3)

74

West Wilkes

(3-4)

75

Lincolnton

(1-5)

76

South Lenoir

(1-5)

77

Eastern Wayne

(2-4)

78

Manteo

(2-5)

79

Patton

(1-6)

80

East Davidson

(2-5)

81

Spring Creek

(2-4)

82

Nash Central

(2-4)

83

Wheatmore

(2-3)

84

Greene Central

(1-6)

85

McMichael

(2-6)

86

North Wilkes

(1-6)

87

East Gaston

(2-5)

88

J.F. Webb

(1-6)

89

Morehead

(1-5)

90

Graham

(1-5)

91

Lexington

(0-7)

92

West Bladen

(0-6)

93

North Johnston

(0-7)

94

Trinity

(1-4)

95

Granville Central

(1-5)

96

Jordan-Matthews

(0-7)

97

Madison

(0-5)

98

Trask

(0-6)

99

Pasquotank County

(0-0)

100

East Rutherford

(0-7)

101

Seaforth

(0-0)

North Carolina 1A football rankings

1

Tarboro

(9-0)

2

Mountain Heritage

(7-2)

3

Murphy

(10-1)

4

Eastern Randolph

(5-2)

5

Robbinsville

(9-1)

6

Thomas Jefferson

(6-1)

7

Mitchell

(7-1)

8

Mount Airy

(4-3)

9

Winston-Salem Prep

(5-3)

10

Draughn

(5-2)

11

Perquimans

(4-2)

12

Northside

(8-3)

13

Northampton County

(3-4)

14

Rosewood

(6-2)

15

East Wilkes

(2-4)

16

Mountain Island Charter

(2-5)

17

Elkin

(6-2)

18

Thomasville

(3-3)

19

North Rowan

(5-3)

20

Starmount

(3-4)

21

Hobbton

(2-6)

22

Cherokee

(1-5)

23

Pender County

(2-4)

24

Andrews

(4-3)

25

Riverside Martin

(1-5)

26

North Moore

(4-4)

27

Swain County

(2-4)

28

Avery County

(2-3)

29

Hayesville

(2-5)

30

Southside

(2-4)

30

North Duplin

(3-5)

32

South Stokes

(2-5)

33

Pamlico County

(5-3)

34

Bear Grass Charter

(4-2)

35

Warren County

(2-4)

36

West Columbus

(2-4)

37

North Edgecombe

(2-4)

38

Carver

(1-6)

39

Washington County

(0-0)

40

North Stokes

(3-4)

41

Lakewood

(1-6)

42

South Stanly

(2-2)

43

Bishop McGuinness

(2-5)

44

Alleghany

(1-5)

45

Christ the King

(3-4)

46

Cherryville

(2-5)

47

Jones Senior

(0-1)

48

Chatham Central

(1-3)

49

Gates County

(0-3)

50

Highland Tech

(1-4)

51

Albemarle

(1-2)

52

Bessemer City

(1-6)

53

Rosman

(0-6)

54

South Davidson

(0-6)

55

Union Academy

(1-4)

56

Bertie

(0-0)

57

East Columbus

(0-0)

58

KIPP Pride

(0-0)

59

Lejeune

(0-0)

60

Northwest Halifax

(0-0)

61

Rocky Mount Prep

(0-0)

62

South Creek

(0-3)

63

Southeast Halifax

(0-0)

64

Weldon

(0-0)

65

Union

(0-6)

66

Columbia

(0-0)

67

Mattamuskeet

(0-0)

68

Cape Hatteras

(0-0)

