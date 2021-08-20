High School Sports
Friday’s season-opening high school football schedule in the Triangle
This week’s schedule
Friday
(all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
(records are from fall 2020 or spring 2021 seasons)
Nonconference
Athens Drive (3-4) at Apex (0-6)
Bartlett-Yancey (4-2) at Carrboro (0-7)
Broughton (2-5) at Green Hope (4-2)
Cabarrus Warriors (5-3) at North Raleigh Christian (3-5)
Cape Fear (3-3) at Riverside (0-6)
Cary (3-3) at Cleveland (10-1), 7:30
Chambers (10-1) at Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)
Clayton (8-2) at Grimsley (10-0)
Corinth Holders (1-5) at Franklinton (3-4)
Farmville Central (3-4) at North Johnston (6-2)
Fuquay-Varina (3-4) at Middle Creek (6-2)
Garner (3-4) at Knightdale (4-3)
Granville Central (1-5) at Ravenscroft (3-3)
Heritage (4-2) at Holly Springs (4-4)
Jordan (2-5) at West Johnston (5-2)
Leesville Road (5-3) at Wakefield (1-6)
Millbrook (5-3) at Apex Friendship (7-1)
Orange (3-3) at South Granville (5-3)
Hillside (6-2) at Panther Creek (8-1)
Pinecrest (6-3) at Rolesville (9-1)
Scotland County (4-2) at Northern (1-4)
Smithfield-Selma (2-5) at Princeton (7-1)
South Johnston (2-5) at Western Harnett (0-7)
South Wake Crusaders (0-9) at Green Level (1-4)
Southeast Raleigh (2-5) at Enloe (0-7)
Southern Nash (3-4) at East Wake (2-4)
Wake Forest (7-2) at Southern Durham (5-2)
West Columbus (2-4) at Wake Christian (0-4)
Nonconference (8-man)
GRACE Christian (0-6) at Fayetteville Christian (4-3)
Idle: Garner, Knightdale
