Friday’s season-opening high school football schedule in the Triangle

This week’s schedule

Friday

(all games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

(records are from fall 2020 or spring 2021 seasons)

Nonconference

Athens Drive (3-4) at Apex (0-6)

Bartlett-Yancey (4-2) at Carrboro (0-7)

Broughton (2-5) at Green Hope (4-2)

Cabarrus Warriors (5-3) at North Raleigh Christian (3-5)

Cape Fear (3-3) at Riverside (0-6)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Cary (3-3) at Cleveland (10-1), 7:30

Chambers (10-1) at Cardinal Gibbons (9-1)

Clayton (8-2) at Grimsley (10-0)

Corinth Holders (1-5) at Franklinton (3-4)

Farmville Central (3-4) at North Johnston (6-2)

Fuquay-Varina (3-4) at Middle Creek (6-2)

Garner (3-4) at Knightdale (4-3)

Granville Central (1-5) at Ravenscroft (3-3)

Heritage (4-2) at Holly Springs (4-4)

Jordan (2-5) at West Johnston (5-2)

Leesville Road (5-3) at Wakefield (1-6)

Millbrook (5-3) at Apex Friendship (7-1)

Orange (3-3) at South Granville (5-3)

Hillside (6-2) at Panther Creek (8-1)

Pinecrest (6-3) at Rolesville (9-1)

Scotland County (4-2) at Northern (1-4)

Smithfield-Selma (2-5) at Princeton (7-1)

South Johnston (2-5) at Western Harnett (0-7)

South Wake Crusaders (0-9) at Green Level (1-4)

Southeast Raleigh (2-5) at Enloe (0-7)

Southern Nash (3-4) at East Wake (2-4)

Wake Forest (7-2) at Southern Durham (5-2)

West Columbus (2-4) at Wake Christian (0-4)

Nonconference (8-man)

GRACE Christian (0-6) at Fayetteville Christian (4-3)

Idle: Garner, Knightdale