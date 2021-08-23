High School Sports
Cardinal Gibbons remains at No. 1 in the Triangle Sweet 16. Who else is ranked?
Each week, the News & Observer and Herald Sun will release rankings of Triangle area high school football teams after the top teams battle it out.
This week, despite a season-opening loss to Chambers, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders are in the top position.
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Cardinal Gibbons
|(0-1)
|3
|2
|Cleveland
|(1-0)
|2
|3
|Rolesville
|(0-1)
|1
|4
|Wake Forest
|(1-0)
|4
|5
|Panther Creek
|(1-0)
|5
|6
|Leesville Road
|(1-0)
|9
|7
|Millbrook
|(1-0)
|10
|8
|Princeton
|(1-0)
|NR
|9
|Heritage
|(1-0)
|12
|10
|Apex Friendship
|(0-1)
|7
|11
|Hillside
|(0-1)
|12
|Clayton
|(0-1)
|6
|13
|Holly Springs
|(0-1)
|14
|14
|Sanderson
|11
|15
|Corinth Holders
|(1-0)
|16
|Southern Durham
|(0-1)
|13
Comments