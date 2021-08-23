High School Sports

Cardinal Gibbons remains at No. 1 in the Triangle Sweet 16. Who else is ranked?

Cardinal Gibbons’ Will Mason (1) and his teammates react after recovering an onside kick in the fourth quarter as they try to mount a comeback against Julius Chambers on Friday, August 29, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C
Each week, the News & Observer and Herald Sun will release rankings of Triangle area high school football teams after the top teams battle it out.

This week, despite a season-opening loss to Chambers, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders are in the top position.

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Cardinal Gibbons(0-1)3
2Cleveland(1-0)2
3Rolesville(0-1)1
4Wake Forest(1-0)4
5Panther Creek(1-0)5
6Leesville Road(1-0)9
7Millbrook(1-0)10
8Princeton(1-0)NR
9Heritage(1-0)12
10Apex Friendship(0-1)7
11Hillside(0-1)

12Clayton(0-1)6
13Holly Springs(0-1)14
14Sanderson

11
15Corinth Holders(1-0)

16Southern Durham(0-1)13
