Top-10 battle turns into a Leesville Road romp as Pride pounds Panther Creek

Leesville Road’s Tyler Lassiter (1) celebrates after making the interception during the first quarter. The Leesville Pride and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on August 27, 2021.

Leesville Road took a two touchdown lead over visiting Panther Creek into the second quarter, and put the game out of reach quickly after that.

Two Pride touchdown strikes in less than three minutes from Wil Murray to Nasir Winston cemented the game’s trajectory in a 45-0 Leesville Road romp.

With the win in its home opener, the Pride matched the program’s Spring 2021 season home wins total. Now sitting at 2-0 on the season, Leesville Road won five games in the altered 2021 spring season, but only once at Marshall Hamilton Stadium.

“They were giving us some throws ‘cause they were trying to stop the run,” Leesville Road Coach Ben Kolstad said. “We just were able to execute.

“The defense played well and gave us some short fields. We complemented each other well tonight.”

Leesville Road’s Tim Hogan (60) hoists up and celebrates with Nasir Winston (6) after his touchdown during the second quarter. The Leesville Pride and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on August 27, 2021. Steven Worthy

The Murray to Winston scores were set up by a 4th-and-6 sweep from the Catamounts’ 35 yard line. Jay Snelling’s 16-yard run preceded a 19-yard Murray to Winston completion in the end zone 9:38 before intermission. On Leesville Road’s next offensive play, Murray and Winston played pass and catch, again — this time for 80 yards and six more points with 6:40 to play in the half. The Pride led 31-0 at halftime.

“It’s super early (in the season),“ Kolstad said. “It’s a great win, but it’s week two.”

Panther Creek (1-1) was shut out for the first time in nearly two years, since Leesville Road defeated the host Catamounts 28-0 on August 30, 2019.