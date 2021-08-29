High School Sports
There’s a new No. 1 in the News & Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Cleveland
|(2-0)
|2
|2
|Cardinal Gibbons
|(1-1)
|1
|3
|Wake Forest
|(2-0)
|4
|4
|Leesville Road
|(2-0)
|6
|5
|Rolesville
|(0-2)
|3
|6
|Millbrook
|(2-0)
|7
|7
|Princeton
|(2-0)
|8
|8
|Heritage
|(2-0)
|9
|9
|Panther Creek
|(1-1)
|5
|10
|Green Hope
|(2-0)
|NR
|11
|Holly Springs
|(1-1)
|13
|12
|Fuquay-Varina
|(2-0)
|NR
|13
|South Garner
|(2-0)
|NR
|14
|Hillside
|(1-1)
|11
|15
|Wakefield
|(1-1)
|NR
|16
|Apex Friendship
|(0-2)
|10
