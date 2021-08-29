High School Sports

There’s a new No. 1 in the News & Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Cleveland(2-0)2
2Cardinal Gibbons(1-1)1
3Wake Forest(2-0)4
4Leesville Road(2-0)6
5Rolesville(0-2)3
6Millbrook(2-0)7
7Princeton(2-0)8
8Heritage(2-0)9
9Panther Creek(1-1)5
10Green Hope(2-0)NR
11Holly Springs(1-1)13
12Fuquay-Varina (2-0)NR
13South Garner(2-0)NR
14Hillside(1-1)11
15Wakefield(1-1)NR
16Apex Friendship(0-2)10
