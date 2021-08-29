Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week

Athlete of the week nominees

Here are the candidates for the first News & Observer high school athlete of the week poll of the season.

Readers can vote as often as they’d like until Friday, around noon, will the poll will close and a winner will be named.

Jackson Barker, Fuquay-Varina Football: The 6-foot-2, 196-pound running back/linebacker had an impact on both sides of the ball to help Fuquay Varina to a 30-17 victory at Apex Aug. 27.

Barker rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries for the offense.

He also had an interception for the Bengals’ defense to help his team to a 2-0 start this season.

Amanda Brickner, Carrboro Field Hockey: The Jaguars’ senior center forward had a hat trick (three goals) to lead Carrboro to an 8-0 victory over Jordan Aug. 26.

Carrboro also lost 2-0 to Ardrey Kell Aug. 23.

Brickner, who is No. 2 in her class academically, also runs for the Carrboro girls’ cross country team this fall.

Riley Buckley, North Raleigh Christian Volleyball: The Knights’ senior setter and reigning N.C. Gatorade volleyball player of the year had 52 assists, 17 kills and 12 digs as North Raleigh Christian beat Ravenscroft and Wesleyan Christian.

Buckley, a University of Missouri commit, had 26 assists, five kills and four digs in a 3-0 win at Wesleyan Christian Aug. 19.

She also had 26 assists, 12 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 win over Ravenscroft Aug. 24.

North Raleigh Christian is 2-0 through Sunday.

Annalee Caveney, North Raleigh Christian golf: The Knights’ sophomore shot a four-under par 32, with four birdies and five pars, to help North Raleigh Christian to a record-breaking victory over Ravenscroft at Northridge Golf Club (Oaks’ course) Aug. 24.

The North Raleigh Christian girls’ golf team also shot a school-record 105 to finish 3-under par overall the same day.

Caveney followed that up by shooting a 3-over par 73 to help her team to victory over Wayne County Day at Hasentree Aug. 26.

The Knights, the defending NCISAA Division I state champions, are 2-0 through Sunday.

Alessia Cicuto, Cary Academy Field Hockey: The Chargers’ sophomore goalkeeper had 18 saves in 2-0 loss at Cary Christian Aug. 26.

Cicuto was named to the USA Field Hockey U15 Indoor National team, while also qualifying to train at the USA Field Hockey Olympic Development Pathway National Championship camp (at U.S. National Training Center) in Anaheim, CA this summer.

Mason Fortune, Millbrook Football: The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore quarterback went 16-of-22 for 308 yards and four touchdowns to lead Millbrook to a 42-0 win over Enloe Aug. 27.

The Wildcats is 2-0 this season.

Exaltacion Gandarilla-Cardenes, South Garner Soccer: The Titans’ senior forward scored three goals to help South Garner to wins over Athens Drive and Holly Springs.

Gandarilla-Cardenes scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Athens Drive Aug. 16.

Two days later, he had both scores, including the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Holly Springs.

South Garner is 2-0 this season.

Omarion Hampton, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot-1, 221-pound senior running back rushing for 178 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries (19.8 yards per carry) to lead Cleveland to a 55-14 win at J.H. Rose Aug. 27.

Hampton, a University of North Carolina commit, has 336 yards and seven touchdowns on 18 carries (18.7 yards per carry) for the Rams (2-0) this season.

Bella Lineberger, Apex Volleyball: The Cougars’ sophomore setter had 41 assists, 12 kills, 12 digs, three aces and three blocks to lead Apex to wins over Athens Drive and Northwood.

Apex won both games on the road with a 3-2 victory at Northwood Aug. 24, and a 3-0 sweep at Athens Drive Aug. 26.

Lineberger has 75 assists, 26 digs, 19 kills and seven aces for Apex (3-1, through Sunday).

Nigel Lucas, Wake Forest Football: The Cougars’ junior wide receiver/defensive back had 153 yards of total offense to help Wake Forest to a 48-0 win at Clayton Aug. 27.

Lucas has five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown for Wake Forest (2-0).

Jack O’Tuel, Thales Academy Apex: The Titans’ sophomore ran a personal-record 18:18 in a runner-up at Grace Christian in Sanford Aug. 23.

O’Tuel followed that up by winning the race at Harris Lake State Park in 20:34 on a muddy course in 90-plus degree weather Aug. 27.

Brendan Peeples, Cardinal Gibbons Soccer: The Cardinal Gibbons’ senior midfielder had three goals and three assists as the Crusaders beat R.J. Reynolds and tied New Hanover.

Peeples had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 victory at R.J. Reynolds Aug. 24.

He also had a goal and an assists in a 2-2 tie with New Hanover in the Kickoff Classic at WakeMed Soccer Park Aug. 27.

Cardinal Gibbons is 1-1-1 through Sunday.

Ella Perna, Cardinal Gibbons Golf: The Crusaders’ senior captain shot a 1-under par 34, with eight pars and a birdie, as she earned medalist honors in the CAP 6 Conference opener at Wildwood Green Golf Course Aug. 26.

Perna also helped her Cardinal Gibbons’ girls’ golf team to victory in the same match.

Perna is one of the top junior golfers in the state, ranked No. 8, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Hanna Tye, Trinity Academy Volleyball: The Tigers’ sophomore outside hitter had 16 kills, 13 digs and three aces to lead Trinity Academy to wins at St. Thomas More Academy (3-0, Aug. 26) and Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill (3-0, Aug. 27).

Trinity Academy also lost 3-0 at Grace Christian,Aug. 24.

Tye has 41 kills, 17 digs and 12 aces for the Tigers (4-3, through Sunday).

Nasir Winston, Leesville Road Football: The Pride senior wide receiver/defensive back had nine catches for 169 yards to help lead Leesville Road to a 45-0 win over Panther Creek, Aug 27.

Winston also had three tackles in the same game.

Winston has 11 catches for 193 yards and three touchdowns to go with four tackles for Leesville Road (2-0) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Aug. 28.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

