Cardinal Gibbons makes a case for No. 1 in a big win over Wake Forest High School

Cardinal Gibbons’s Donovan Shepard (23) celebrates a touchdown against Wake Forest during the second half Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh. Cardinal Gibbons won 33-9. tlong@newsobserver.com

Cardinal Gibbons authored the latest chapter in its home stadium lore Friday, with a 33-9 win over Wake Forest.

The Crusaders actually wore their traditional road white uniforms, though, playing “visitor” on their own field as the Cougars, clad in black, are without a home field as Trentini Stadium undergoes renovations.

Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) outgained Wake Forest 429-230 in total yards, amassing 235 passing yards and 194 rushing yards.

“We wanted to come out and be as balanced as we could be. And we managed to do that,” Cardinal Gibbons coach Steven Wright said. Bill Liedy and Nick Drew have just done a phenomenal job leading our offense and defense, and Josh Proctor with our special teams.”

Crusaders quarterback Connor Clark completed 13 of 19 passes for 211 yards. Gibbons running back Donovan Shepard surpassed 200 total yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception.

Cardinal Gibbons led 20-7 at halftime. The Crusaders’ defense forced four second half Wake Forest punts. Cardinal Gibbons corralled two interceptions — by Jamil Tucker and Jackson Fortney — in the game’s last five minutes.

Cardinal Gibbons has won the schools’ past two meetings, including a 27-24 win (at Trentini Stadium) on August 24, 2019. The Crusaders handed Wake Forest (3-1) its most lopsided fall loss since December 14, 2013. The Cougars were felled 59-21 by Mallard Creek (Charlotte) in the N.C. 4AA state final. (Last spring, 4AA state runner-up Rolesville defeated Wake Forest 36-3 on March 26.)