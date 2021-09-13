UNC-bound Beau Atkinson’s big night; and Millbrook, Sanderson renew an old rivlary

Leesville Road’s Beau Atkinson (5) grapples Panther Creek’s Bradley Garrity (4) after recovering the loose ball. The Leesville Pride and the Panther Creek Catamounts met in a football game in Raleigh, N.C. on August 27, 2021.

Millbrook is 4-0 for the first time since 2010. Wildcats coach Clarence Inscore, a Millbrook graduate, has led his alma mater’s gridiron program for two decades, and he’s the longest tenured football coach among Wake County Public Schools.

This fall’s edition of the Wildcats has scored at least 41 points in each game, including last Friday’s 53-14 home win over Broughton. Millbrook will conclude its non-conference schedule with a fourth home game Friday against longtime north Raleigh rival Sanderson.

Realigned conferences this season have the Wildcats and Spartans competing in different leagues for the first time in recent memory. A Millbrook win Friday would match the Wildcats’ 5-0 start 11 years ago.

Millbrook averaged 27.6 points per game during 2010’s first five outings.

Get on ‘D’

Two of North Carolina’s premiere college bound defenders reaffirmed their prowess in helping their teams to key wins Friday.

Leesville Road (Raleigh) defensive end Beau Atkinson — bound for North Carolina — tallied four sacks, five solo tackles, and a fumble recovery in the Pride’s 14-6 win over Southern Durham at Durham County Stadium.

Leesville Road (3-0) will welcome Wake Forest next Friday.

At Richmond Senior, Raiders defensive tackle J.D. Lampley, an East Carolina commit, sacked South View (Hope Mills) quarterback Cedavion Wimbley three times to help Richmond prevail 23-15. The Raiders trailed 15-3 at halftime.

Richmond (3-1) will begin its conference schedule at home against Pinecrest (Southern Pines) next Friday.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

‘Air’ Sheppard, too

Cardinal Gibbons senior running back Donovan Shepard can pass the football, too. Shepard, who ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 33-9 win over Wake Forest, completed a 24-yards halfback pass to Jake Taylor for a touchdown.

Shepard totaled 68 carries for 383 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the Crusaders’ past two outings, including a win at Richmond.

Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) has a bye this week.