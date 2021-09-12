Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (9.17.21)

Athlete of the week nominees

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close and a winner announced.

Bailey Burgess, Wakefield Volleyball: The Wolverines’ senior middle hitter had 41 kills, 13 blocks and four aces in wins over Athens Drive and Sanderson.

Burgess had 15 kills and nine blocks in a 3-1 win over Sanderson Sept. 7.

She also had 26 kills, five blocks and four aces in a 3-0 victory at Athens Drive, Sept. 8.

Burgess, an Old Dominion University (ODU) commit, has 117 kills, 47 blocks and nine aces for Wakefield (4-4) this season.

Steven Elliott, II, Cleveland Football: The 6-foot, 175-pound senior cornerback had 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception for a touchdown to help Cleveland to a 69-6 victory over South Central, Sept. 10.

Elliott II has 16 tackles, including two tackles for loss, one sack and one interception for Cleveland (3-0) this season.

Jenna Kim, Durham Academy Golf: The Cavaliers’ 7th-grader shot a one-under par 71 at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane to help Durham Academy to a one-shot victory over the defending NCISAA 4A state champion North Raleigh Christian Sept. 9.

Kim had 15 pars, two birdies and a bogey in her round.

Emily Krueger, Franklin Academy Golf: The Patriots’ senior tied a school-record, shooting a 1-over par 37 on the front nine at Zebulon Country Club Sept. 7.

Franklin Academy lost the match by one shot to North Carolina School for Science and Math (133-134).

Julian Littleton, South Garner Football: The 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore quarterback went 22-for-33 for 341 yards and five touchdowns to lead South Garner to a 45-0 win over the North Wake Saints, Sept. 9.

Littleton is 61-for-103 for 1,034 yards passing and 16 touchdowns for South Garner (4-0) this season.

Littleton also excels in the classroom, where he boasts a 3.5 grade-point average.

Connor McGann, North Raleigh Christian Football: The Knights’ 6-foot, 185-pound junior quarterback went 10-for-13 for 208 yards and touchdowns passing with another touchdown rushing to lead North Raleigh Christian to a 38-14 win at Bishop McGuinness Sept. 10.

McGann has completions of 43, 48 and 48 yards in the victory.

McGann is 20-for-35 for 354 yards and six touchdown passes for North Raleigh Christian (3-0) this season.

Sarah Mitchell, Apex Cross Country: The Cougars’ senior ran an 18:12 to finish third at the Friday Night Lights’ Cross Country Festival at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex Sept. 10.

Mitchell’s efforts also helped lead the Apex girls’ cross country team to a 12th-place finish at the same event.

Johnathan Montague, Knightdale Football: The 6-foot, 180 sophomore quarterback went 8-for-8 for 214 yards passing and five touchdowns, while rushing for 50 yards to help the Knights to their first win of the season beating Northern Durham, 56-6, Sept. 10.

Montague missed week’s one and two because of COV-19 related issues, according to Knightdale football coach, Anthony Timmons.

Jack O’Tuel, Thales Academy Apex Cross Country: The Titans’ sophomore won his third consecutive race, running a 18:53 on a muddy course at the WakeMed cross country course to claim the individual title at the Raleigh Area Athletic conference (RAAC) meet Sept. 9.

O’Tuel also led the Thales Academy Apex boys’ cross country team to victory for the third meet in a row.

Kaitlyn Rand, Cardinal Gibbons Golf: The Crusaders’ senior captain shot a 1-under-par 34, with three birdies in her round to lead Cardinal Gibbons to a CAP 6 Conference victory at Hedingham Golf Club, Sept. 8.

Rand, who averages a 36.5 per nine holes this season, has also worked with the First Tee of the Triangle for a decade now.

Rand will play in the Pure Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee Tournament at Pebble Peach (CA), Sept. 21-26.

Tyler Spriggs, Green Hope Golf: The Falcons’ junior shot a 2-over-par 38 to lead Green Hope to a South Wake 4A Conference victory at 12 Oaks’ Golf Club Sept. 8.

Spriggs, who also boasts a 4.03 grade-point average, wants to attend Howard University, according to Green Hope golf coach Robert Schoonover.

Lex Thomas, Heritage Football: The 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback was 20-for-30 for 245 yards passing and four touchdown throws in a 31-7 win at Sanderson, Sept. 10, to help his team remain unbeaten at 4-0 this season.

Thomas, a N.C. State commit, is 57-for-78 for 940 yards and 13 touchdown passes for Heritage this season.

Jesus Vazquez, Smithfield Selma Soccer: The Spartans’ senior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Clayton, Sept. 7.

Vazquez has nine goals and one assist for Smithfield Selma (4-2-1, through Sunday).

Molly Williams, Trinity Academy Tennis: The Tigers’ junior outlasted Cary Academy’s Sydney Tai, 6-4, 7-5, in a singles’ match that took nearly three hours Sept. 10.

Cary Academy did beat Trinity Academy, 6-3, as a team in the same match.

Williams is 3-1 in singles’ play for Trinity Academy (2-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 11.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardraleighnewsobserver@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

