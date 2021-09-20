This Millbrook wide receiver is pushing the pace for the Wildcats in an unbeaten start

Ethan Mello (8) and the Corinth Holders Pirates charge onto the field for their game against Cleveland. The Cleveland Rams and the Corinth Holders Pirates met in a football game in Clayton, N.C. on September 17, 2021. newsobserver.com

Millbrook improved to 5-0 this past Friday, the first time since 2010 the Wildcats reached that mark. It got there courtesy a 42-9 home win over fellow north Raleigh school Sanderson. The 33-point margin was the most lopsided Wildcats win in that series since 2015, when Millbrook prevailed, 38-7.

Millbrook wide receiver Wesley Grimes (a Wake Forest commit) corralled his 11th and 12th receiving touchdowns of the season through just five games.

Grimes’ scoring pace this season is well ahead of some of the best seasons at any level, accounting for nearly 2.5 TDs per contest. For comparison, 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama had four receiving touchdowns through five games a year ago and he finished his Heisman season with 23 receiving touchdowns in 13 games, a shade fewer than two TDs per game.

Wake Forest history

Eight years, an exceedingly tough schedule, and zero regular season home games (while Trentini Stadium undergoes renovations) was all it took for Wake Forest to be felled in two consecutive games. Friday’s 13-10 shortfall at Leesville Road of Raleigh followed a 33-9 loss at Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh) on September 10.

In 2013, Wake Forest dropped two straight games by a combined five points at Leesville Road and at home against Sanderson of Raleigh.

Respect the turf

Clayton made its awaited debut on its newly installed home stadium turf Friday. The Comets defeated Fuquay-Varina, 7-0. Josh Anderson ran for the lone score.

Clayton’s win reversed a most unique turf history. Ten years ago, the Comets visited Cardinal Gibbons for the Crusaders’ August 19 season opener and home stadium turf debut. Cardinal Gibbons prevailed, 40-26. Clayton, on its own turf, finished this ball game “on the good foot.”

Wakefield on ‘D’

Wakefield of Raleigh finished non-conference play with a 23-0 road shutout of Northern Durham. The Wolverines’ defense is yielding fewer than 12 points per game through five outings, and never has allowed more than 18 in one game.