High School Sports

See which four new teams have joined our NC state high school football rankings

Charlotte Catholic wide receiver Jacob Deller catches a touchdown pass during first quarter action against Providence High on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte Catholic wide receiver Jacob Deller catches a touchdown pass during first quarter action against Providence High on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

There was little movement in the rankings this week, though we did see four teams make their debuts in their respective Top 10 lists. Here are all four classes:

4A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Chambers(5-0)1
2Hough(4-0)2
3Cleveland(4-0)5
4Cardinal Gibbons(3-1)3
5New Bern(5-0)6
6Grimsley(4-0)7
7Northern Guilford(4-0)10
8Richmond(3-1)8
9East Forsyth(3-1)4
10Charlotte Catholic(3-1)NR

3A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Scotland(4-1)1
2Lee County(4-1)2
3Dudley(3-1)4
4Kings Mountain(3-1)7
5Seventy-First(3-0)3
6Jacksonville(3-0)6
7J.B. Hunt(4-0)10
8Cape Fear(3-0)NR
9South Point(3-1)8
10Havelock(2-1)5

2A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Reidsville(3-0)1
2Salisbury(4-0)2
3Northeastern(3-0)3
4Maiden(4-0)4
5Shelby(3-1)5
6Clinton(3-0)6
7Wallace-Rose Hill(3-1)8
8Whiteville(3-0)NR
9Hendersonville(4-1)7
10Burns(3-2)NR

1A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Eastern Randolph(3-0)1
2Tarboro(4-1)2
3Mount Airy(4-0)3
4Thomasville(3-1)4
5Robbinsville(1-1)5
6Andrews(3-0)6
7Mitchell(3-2)7
8Northside(4-1)9
9Mountain Heritage(2-1)8
10Murphy(2-2)10
