See which four new teams have joined our NC state high school football rankings

There was little movement in the rankings this week, though we did see four teams make their debuts in their respective Top 10 lists. Here are all four classes:
4A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Chambers
|(5-0)
|1
|2
|Hough
|(4-0)
|2
|3
|Cleveland
|(4-0)
|5
|4
|Cardinal Gibbons
|(3-1)
|3
|5
|New Bern
|(5-0)
|6
|6
|Grimsley
|(4-0)
|7
|7
|Northern Guilford
|(4-0)
|10
|8
|Richmond
|(3-1)
|8
|9
|East Forsyth
|(3-1)
|4
|10
|Charlotte Catholic
|(3-1)
|NR
3A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Scotland
|(4-1)
|1
|2
|Lee County
|(4-1)
|2
|3
|Dudley
|(3-1)
|4
|4
|Kings Mountain
|(3-1)
|7
|5
|Seventy-First
|(3-0)
|3
|6
|Jacksonville
|(3-0)
|6
|7
|J.B. Hunt
|(4-0)
|10
|8
|Cape Fear
|(3-0)
|NR
|9
|South Point
|(3-1)
|8
|10
|Havelock
|(2-1)
|5
2A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Reidsville
|(3-0)
|1
|2
|Salisbury
|(4-0)
|2
|3
|Northeastern
|(3-0)
|3
|4
|Maiden
|(4-0)
|4
|5
|Shelby
|(3-1)
|5
|6
|Clinton
|(3-0)
|6
|7
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|(3-1)
|8
|8
|Whiteville
|(3-0)
|NR
|9
|Hendersonville
|(4-1)
|7
|10
|Burns
|(3-2)
|NR
1A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Eastern Randolph
|(3-0)
|1
|2
|Tarboro
|(4-1)
|2
|3
|Mount Airy
|(4-0)
|3
|4
|Thomasville
|(3-1)
|4
|5
|Robbinsville
|(1-1)
|5
|6
|Andrews
|(3-0)
|6
|7
|Mitchell
|(3-2)
|7
|8
|Northside
|(4-1)
|9
|9
|Mountain Heritage
|(2-1)
|8
|10
|Murphy
|(2-2)
|10
