Amari Odom had a good day for Panther Creek, which meant bad news for Green Level

Panther Creek’s Amari Odom (2) prepares to launch the pass during the second quarter f a game against Leesville Road in August. On Friday, Sept. 24, Panther Creek, led by Odom, upended Green Level on the road.

When Panther Creek quarterback Amari Odom completed his first pass of the fourth quarter in Friday’s 30-3 win over arch rival Green Hope, the visiting Catamounts already had the game in hand. Odom’s 47-yard connection with Chris Brightman, however, was anything but window dressing. Odom, very simply, was being Odom — efficient.

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior, Odom completed four consecutive passes — separated by runs — over two touchdown drives that expanded a 13-3 halftime lead to 27-3 entering the fourth quarter. The four completions covered 110 yards, with Odom passing for one touchdown.

“He’s an extension of a coach on the field,” Panther Creek coach Sean Crocker said. “With him out there, he makes some plays that other quarterbacks don’t.”

Odom’s first of the four completions followed three Catamounts penalties on a drive that began at midfield with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter. Odom lasered a pass to Sergio Castellon positioned along the left flank. Castellon covered 37 yards and advanced the football to the Falcons’ 4-yard line. Odom forced the game’s tempo with a quick alignment, play call, and snap, and handed off to Gregory Wheeless who scored on a 3-yard run on fourth down with three minutes to go in the third.

Panther Creek’s Jaden Carter recovered a loose ball for possession on the Catamounts’ kickoff after Wheeless scored. Odom looked to the left side, again, and passed to Bradley Garrity for another 20 yards and possession at the Falcons’ 4-yard line. Odom connected with Castellon, again. This time, the duo found the end zone’s right side for six yards and a 27-3 Panther Creek lead with 1:24 left in the third.

“(Odom) wants to push it anytime he can,” Crocker said. “When we get an opportunity to rush it back to the line of scrimmage, he’s able to get the guys organized and get us in the right spots.

“He gives us a chance every play,” Crocker continued. “With his arm and with his legs and with his IQ for football, it’s just a comfort level having him.”

Panther Creek (4-1) won the “Fight for 55” rivalry for the second consecutive season. Green Hope, after losing its Southwest Wake 4A conference opener, falls to 2-2.